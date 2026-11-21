AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Mini PCs: 12 Models Compared
- Models
- 12
- 21 configurations
- List prices
- $759.00 to $1,769.99
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 12 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 12 models
OCuLink: 7 models
- Data last updated
- November 21, 2026
Every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 configuration
21 configurations across 12 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Amd
- Cores
- 4P + 8E cores
- Threads
- 24
- Speed
- 2.00 GHz up to 5.20 GHz
- TDP
- 28W
- CPU Mark
- 37,267
The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is a 12-core (4 performance + 8 efficiency), 24-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 5.20 GHz. It operates within a 28W thermal envelope.
With a CPU Mark score of 37,267, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.
Compare the 12 current models in the table above.