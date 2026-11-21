21 configurations across 12 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 2.00 GHz up to 5.20 GHz

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is a 12-core (4 performance + 8 efficiency), 24-thread AMD processor with clock speeds ranging from 2.00 GHz to 5.20 GHz. It operates within a 28W thermal envelope.

With a CPU Mark score of 37,267, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.

Compare the 12 current models in the table above.