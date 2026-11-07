MINIX ER947-AI

Published on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The MINIX ER947-AI is a large metal desktop mini PC with AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, and it suits someone who plans to open the case, since a magnetic lid and an inner plate with tool-free screws are all that cover the memory and both drive slots. It also fits four-display desks and dual-LAN setups, with two USB4 ports and two 2.5GbE ports. In Robtech’s review its Cinebench multi-core score stayed about 12.5 percent behind the Beelink SER10 MAX even in performance mode, and he blamed a low firmware temperature cap, so buyers who want the most from this chip have faster options.

Pros Cons Lid opens with magnets and tool-free screws to reach RAM and SSDs Scored below other HX 470 mini PCs in most of Robtech’s CPU tests Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, up to 128GB per MINIX Robtech concluded the machine throttles under a low firmware temperature cap Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots, one free The SSD in Robtech’s unit runs hot and did not impress him Two USB4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and DisplayPort 1.4 for four displays Over a liter in volume, with a large 120W power brick Dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 Robtech could not power it from a USB-C monitor Fingerprint reader in the power button and a two-year warranty from MINIX BIOS has no thermal limit or VRAM setting, and there is no OCuLink

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MINIX ER947-AI Comparison Chart

MINIX ER947-AI Price List Price: $1,630.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB Performance Rating 6.5 CPU Mark 37,267 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 890M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM kit) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.51 x 5.47 x 2.36 inches

(139.95 x 138.94 x 59.94 mm) Weight 2.05 lbs (0.93 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 1.4; USB4 also carries DP (8K@60Hz)) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Front: USB4, 2x USB-A 10Gbps. Rear: USB4, USB-A 10Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 19V 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, user guide Expandability RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 128GB. Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4, one free. USB4 for an external GPU.

See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 configuration in the chart

Magnetic lid, replaceable DDR5, and four display outputs

The case measures about 5.5 by 5.5 by 2.4 inches and weighs about 2 pounds. The sides are metal and the top lid is plastic. A magnetic release lifts the lid, and screws that need no screwdriver free the inner plate, though the M.2 drives themselves still need one. MINIX puts a small fan on that inner plate for the SSDs, separate from the CPU fan, and a vapor chamber over the chip.

Memory is DDR5 on two SO-DIMM slots, not soldered LPDDR5X, so the 32GB kit can be swapped later. MINIX lists support for up to 128GB in dual channel, and its spec sheet also names a 64GB configuration. Robtech’s unit carried a Kingston DDR5-5600 kit and a Kingston SSD. The second M.2 2280 slot is open, and both slots run PCIe 4.0 x4.

The front panel has a reset pinhole, a Copilot button, a USB4 port, two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a power button with a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello. Two microphones sit behind the front panel. The rear adds two 2.5GbE ports, another 10Gbps USB-A port, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, a second USB4 port, the barrel power input, and a Kensington lock slot. MINIX rates all four video outputs for 8K at 60Hz and four displays at once. Wireless is a MediaTek MT7925 module with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. There is no SD card reader and no OCuLink, so an external GPU goes on USB4.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 is AMD’s Gorgon Point chip: 12 cores and 24 threads (four Zen 5 and eight Zen 5c), boost to 5.2GHz, Radeon 890M graphics, and a 55 TOPS NPU. PassMark puts it around 37,000 on CPU Mark, a figure for the chip across all machines and not a result from this box. MINIX advertises 65W sustained performance with no throttling; Robtech’s testing below concluded that it does throttle.

Reviewer Insights

Cinebench and Geekbench 6 put it 6.5 to 19.5 percent behind the leaders

Robtech tested it in the default balanced mode and in the BIOS performance mode. In Cinebench single core it was his lowest result out of the box, and performance mode helped only slightly: the Beelink SER10 MAX stayed about 6.5 percent ahead, and about 12.5 percent ahead in multi core. Geekbench 6 gave the same order with no gain from performance mode, with the top HX 470 machine up about 19.5 percent in multi core. It also trailed in H.264 encoding, Geekbench AI, and local AI models. Code compilation lagged too, and Photoshop fell short of what he expected from the chip, while he said it performs better in Adobe Premiere, though he named no figure for it. Fire Strike was the first metric where it avoided last place, and he called Time Spy mediocre for this chip.

A low firmware temperature cap and a hot SSD

He measured a normal 8W at idle and the highest maximum power he has seen on an HX 470. Given the lower scores, he said that “it’s clear that the Minix is thermal throttling.” CPU temperatures look low only because MINIX set them as hard limits: “This is the lowest cap I’ve seen in recent memory.” The BIOS offers fan control, AC power loss recovery, wake on LAN, and a power limit, but no way to raise the thermal limit and no setting to allocate VRAM to the graphics. He hit no crashes or low-VRAM errors, and he hopes a BIOS update adds more options.

“The included Kingston SSD is far from being impressive,” he said, and its maximum temperature ran high despite the small fan: “Also, out of the box, the SSD runs hot.” You can raise the system fan speed by hand, and he suggested a heat sink or thermal pad on the metal plate would have fixed it without extra noise.

Praise for the case and fan noise, complaints about the price and power brick

“The metal case and build quality is nice,” he said, and “The mostly tool-less approach is great.” On noise, “Fan noise is not bad out of the box for this wattage,” rising only slightly in performance mode. Ubuntu worked without issue, Wi-Fi on the 5GHz band had no trouble at 39 feet, and Bluetooth range was fine. His USB-C monitor could not power the machine, and the large power supply counted against it too. The apps preinstalled on his unit were there for the review, MINIX told him, so he assumed 3DMark and CPU-Z will not ship to buyers. The warranty runs a longer two years. He called it a mixed bag, praising the case, the easy opening, and the fan noise, but said “the lackluster performance and high price sour the experience.”

Who should buy it

More memory and a second drive can go in later, so the machine makes sense on a desk where it stays put, with four displays or dual LAN if you use them. The fingerprint button and the VESA mount in the box suit the same desk, and Ubuntu is an option for Linux users, going by Robtech’s test. Its $1,630 list price is higher than the Beelink SER10 MAX with the same 32GB and 1TB, so the upgrade access has to be worth the extra cost to you.

Skip it if you are paying for the HX 470’s speed, because Robtech’s charts put the SER10 MAX and other machines with this chip ahead. The GEEKOM A9 Max takes the same chip into a smaller metal case with upgradeable memory, and the BOSGAME VTA-439 adds a third M.2 slot and OCuLink at a lower list price. The Mini PC Comparison Chart puts them side by side.

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