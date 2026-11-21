Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Mini PCs: 5 Models Compared
- Models
- 5
- 8 configurations
- List prices
- $1,280.00 to $2,799.00
- Ports
-
2.5 GbE: 5 models
USB4 or Thunderbolt: 5 models
OCuLink: 1 model
- Data last updated
- November 21, 2026
Every Intel Core Ultra X7 358H configuration
8 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart, where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.
|Model
|List price
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|Model page
|MINISFORUM M2 Pro
|$1439.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.2
|Specs and prices
|MINISFORUM M2 Pro
|$1,280.00
|32 GB
|—
|6.2
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec EVO-T2
|$2,399.99
|64 GB
|1 TB
|6.3
|Specs and prices
|ACEMAGIC F2A
|$1,699.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.2
|Specs and prices
|GMKtec EVO-T2
|$2,599.99
|64 GB
|853 GB
|6.3
|Specs and prices
|ASUS NUC 16 Pro
|$2,799.00
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.2
|Specs and prices
|ASUS NUC 16 Pro
|$1,699.00
|32 GB
|—
|6.2
|Specs and prices
|Lenovo Yoga Mini i
|$1,869.99
|32 GB
|1 TB
|6.2
|Specs and prices
Processor Specifications
- Architecture
- Intel
- Cores
- 16 cores
- Threads
- 16
- Speed
- 1.90 GHz up to 4.80 GHz
- CPU Mark
- 33,591
The Intel Core Ultra X7 358H is a 16-core, 16-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.90 GHz to 4.80 GHz.
With a CPU Mark score of 33,591, the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.
Compare the 5 current models in the table above.