8 configurations across 5 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

Speed 1.90 GHz up to 4.80 GHz

The Intel Core Ultra X7 358H is a 16-core, 16-thread Intel processor with clock speeds ranging from 1.90 GHz to 4.80 GHz.

With a CPU Mark score of 33,591, the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H delivers workstation-class performance in a compact form factor. It handles demanding workloads like software development, content creation, virtualization, and gaming with capable integrated graphics.

Compare the 5 current models in the table above.