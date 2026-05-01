Bottom line The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 is our pick when it sells under its list price. It pairs an aluminum body with a full set of ports and a long update window. On a tight budget, the ASUS CM30 Detachable suits people who want a tablet first. The Acer Spin 714 suits people who dock to a Thunderbolt monitor. Recommendation Compare the Lenovo’s current price with the Acer Spin 714 before you order, since the Lenovo’s street price moves a lot.

The 2-in-1 Chromebook lineup runs from 11-inch classroom machines to 14-inch aluminum convertibles with Thunderbolt 4, and from models that stop getting updates next year to models supported into the next decade. Our seven picks cover three price bands, and two more models sold mainly at Best Buy get a mention where they fit. Your choice comes down to budget, how much you type, and whether the machine will sit at a desk.

The best 2-in-1 Chromebooks at a glance

List prices are the maker’s or our best estimate of the normal selling price. Street prices can land well above or below them this year, so check the current price on each card.

How to choose a 2-in-1 Chromebook

Start with the hinge type. A 360-degree convertible keeps its keyboard attached and folds it behind the screen, so it types like a laptop and holds like a heavy tablet. A detachable pulls off its keyboard, weighs about 1.1 to 1.4 pounds as a slate, and gives up ports and keyboard comfort to get there. If you expect to read and sketch more than you type, the detachables make sense. If typing comes first, buy a convertible.

Memory comes next. Our guide to 4GB Chromebooks explains why 8GB is the comfortable floor in 2026. Then check the update date, because it sets how long the machine stays useful. Google is replacing ChromeOS with Googlebook OS. Its admin page on the announcement says ChromeOS updates continue through mid-2034, and that models with later dates that qualify will get help moving to Googlebook OS. No model list exists yet, so treat a June 2035 or June 2036 date as long support, with the move to Googlebook OS still unconfirmed for that model. Our guide to which Chromebooks can move to Googlebook OS tracks that question.

The Chromebook Plus badge is a useful shortcut. Google’s requirements call for an Intel Core i3 12th Generation or better chip, or a Ryzen 3 5000 series or better, plus 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 1080p webcam, and a Full HD IPS screen. It sets no brightness floor, and a Chromebook can meet those specs without the badge, as the Core i3-N305 version of the Acer Spin 314 does. The badge tells you the machine is not a stripped-down model and gets Google’s Plus features. It says nothing about the hinge or the ports, so read those lines yourself.

Under $400, a detachable with 8GB beats a cheap convertible with 4GB

This band is full of older machines, and the 8GB models are the short list. The pick below is a tablet with a keyboard, because the convertibles that sell this low mostly carry 4GB of RAM. If a laptop feel matters more to you than memory, the HP is the one to look at, and the Lenovo 300e is built for children rather than for you.

The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable is the tablet-first buy

Most Compact ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable MSRP $329.99 Amazon price Loading price... 10.5" Touch 8GB RAM 128GB 12hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage at this price

✓ 400-nit screen

✓ about 2.5 pounds with keyboard and stand

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ Kompanio 520 slows under heavy multitasking

✗ one USB-C port

✗ external video capped at 1080p

✗ no keyboard backlight A 10.5-inch tablet with a magnetic keyboard, for reading, notes, and streaming. The pen and stand vary by listing, so check the box contents. View Full Specs & Details Model: CM3001DM2A-WS88T-S

Lon Seidman of Lon.TV found the CM30 “packed with a good amount of value,” and he weighed the full kit at 2.47 pounds. Android Digest said the battery would “easily last over 10 hours.” Lon.TV saw it drop a frame every second or two on 1080p60 YouTube, and one r/chromeos owner summed up the chip as “pretty slow.” It is also the wrong machine for a desk, since it stops at 1080p on an external screen.

Android Central names the Lenovo Duet 11 its favorite ChromeOS tablet and rates it above the CM30 on performance. The Duet is worth taking if you find it in stock with 8GB, since it has two USB-C ports and a faster chip. It was hard to find at US stores in early November.

Budget Pick HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) MSRP $280.00 Check Price on Amazon 14" Touch 4GB RAM 64GB 11hr Processor: Intel Processor N100 Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ 14-inch Full HD touchscreen

✓ antiglare finish

✓ about 3 pounds

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage are both soldered

✗ 250-nit panel

✗ no HDMI

✗ one USB-C port

✗ plastic shell flexes under a firm grip The lowest list price among current 14-inch convertibles with a long update window, for browsing, documents, and video only. View Full Specs & Details Model: 14b-cd0130wm / 9G3C0UA#ABA

The HP Chromebook x360 14b gets you a big folding touchscreen for very little, and the 14b-cd0130wm version on this card has the sharper of the two N100 panels. Keep your expectations in line with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage: a handful of tabs and a video will be fine, and a pile of tabs plus Android apps will not. MergeDroid and Tailor Made Tech reviewed its pricier Chromebook Plus sibling in the same shell. MergeDroid found that the plastic flexes when gripped from below, which can trigger stray trackpad clicks, while the hinge struck Tailor Made Tech as “really sturdy.”

For kids and classrooms, the Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4

Most Versatile Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 MSRP $329.00 Amazon price Loading price... 11.6" Touch 4GB RAM 32GB 16.0hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 Display: 1366x768 resolution Pros ✓ MIL-STD-810G rating

✓ reinforced corners

✓ spill-resistant keyboard

✓ full-size HDMI

✓ USI pen support

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

✗ 1366x768 screen

✗ 720p webcam

✗ no keyboard backlight An 11.6-inch school machine built to survive being dropped, for a child who reads, writes, and watches lessons in a browser. View Full Specs & Details Model: 82W20003US

The Lenovo 300e Yoga Gen 4 is a classroom design first, with a chassis that takes rough handling and a battery Lenovo rates at 16 hours. Treat 32GB as the real storage figure, whatever a store’s spec table says. Buyer Alison Harrington reported that hers was advertised with 512GB and wrote that it “only actually has 32GB.” An adult will outgrow the screen and the memory quickly.

From $450 to $700, build quality and ports decide the pick

This is where the 8GB machines with fast chips start, and where we would point an adult who uses a 2-in-1 as a daily laptop. Chips here are close in everyday use. Prices in this band moved a lot in 2026, so the Lenovo can land anywhere from mid-band to the top of it.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 is our pick when discounted

Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 MSRP $699.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 256GB 11hr Processor: Intel Core 3 N355 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ Aluminum body with a MIL-STD-810H rating

✓ HDMI plus microSD plus 2x USB-C DisplayPort plus 2x USB-A

✓ 256GB on this configuration

✓ updates through June 2035 Cons ✗ Core 3 N355 is modest for heavy multitasking

✗ about 7 to 8.5 hours of battery in reviews

✗ 300-nit glossy screen

✗ 8GB of RAM is soldered

✗ pen sold separately The widest port selection here and the longest update date among the 14-inch picks, in a chassis Chrome Unboxed rates among the best-built Chromebooks. View Full Specs & Details Model:

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 earns the top spot on its body and its ports. Chrome Unboxed’s Robby Payne found it “pretty great in a vacuum,” and in his video review he said “the build quality of this rivals literally anything in the entire Chromebook market.” Tom’s Guide wrote that folding it into tablet or tent mode “feels smooth and secure.” Payne described the Intel Core 3 N355 as “fine” for standard multitasking and the built-in Google AI features, though he saw it as “a pretty big downgrade” from MediaTek’s faster Kompanio Ultra in Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus 14.

Payne got about 7 hours of real-world use, and Tom’s Guide measured 8 hours 32 minutes on its web test against more than 14 hours for the Kompanio Ultra version of the Acer Spin 514. Tom’s Guide also measured 277 nits on average and found the display dim near a window. Both reviews judged the 128GB build at lower prices than the 256GB build on this card: Tom’s Guide at a $439 starting price, and Payne at $579, where he said it “finds itself in a really tough spot,” or around $429 on sale at Best Buy, where “I can easily recommend this device all day long.” The 256GB build has a list price of about $699.99. At that figure the Spin 714 below is the better buy, and well under it the Lenovo is our pick.

Its June 2035 auto-update date runs a year past the Spin 714’s and three years past the Intel Spin 514’s, which matters if you keep a machine for a long time.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 costs less and keeps a fast chip

Best Value Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024) MSRP $499.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 128GB 10hr Processor: Intel Core i3-N305 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ 8-core Core i3-N305

✓ 8GB of RAM

✓ 128GB SSD

✓ HDMI plus 2x USB-A

✓ tall 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ 250-nit screen

✗ one USB-C port

✗ no card reader

✗ heavy at about 3.5 pounds

✗ no Chromebook Plus badge

✗ pen sold separately Chromebook Plus level hardware without the badge or the aluminum, for students who want 8GB and a 14-inch screen at a lower list price. View Full Specs & Details Model: NX.KWGAA.002

The Core i3-N305 Acer Chromebook Spin 314 has a lower list price than the 256GB Lenovo and half the storage, though street prices can bring the two closer. Tom’s Guide tested this Core i3-N305 build and liked its all-day battery and port selection, but its verdict was “a little too budget for my taste,” with reflections it rated “some of the worst I’ve ever seen on a laptop display.” MergeDroid measured 7 hours 20 minutes of video at full brightness and found the 250-nit screen “a shame,” fine indoors but a struggle “in strong sunlight or outside.” Skip the 4GB N200 build, which sits close in price but runs noticeably slower.

If 14 inches is more than you want to carry, Acer sells the same chip in the 12.2-inch Spin 312 at a $449 list price and about 2.8 pounds. MergeDroid tested the slower N100 version sold in the UK, not this one, and got “into a second day” on mixed use. It was on backorder at Amazon in early November.

Tablet-first buyers with more to spend should also look at the ASUS CM32 Detachable, with a 12.1-inch 2560x1600 120Hz screen that MergeDroid found “seriously bright,” and updates through June 2036. Buy the 8GB version at Best Buy, which lists at $579. The 4GB version on Amazon lists for more and is the one to avoid. Android Digest described the CM32 as “a very, very good tablet on Chrome OS” and warned that the kickstand case is “a little bit flimsy.”

At about $700, you pay for Thunderbolt, storage, or battery life

ChromeOS 2-in-1s more or less stop here, with three machines about $20 apart on list price. Above them, the Acer Googlebook 14 runs Googlebook OS rather than ChromeOS.

For a Thunderbolt desk, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Most Versatile Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 MSRP $749.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 256GB 10hr Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ Thunderbolt 4 for single-cable docking

✓ Core Ultra 5 115U

✓ HDMI 2.0

✓ 1440p webcam

✓ updates through June 2034 Cons ✗ No microSD slot

✗ both Thunderbolt ports on the same side

✗ 8GB of RAM is soldered

✗ keyboard deck feels like plastic

✗ pen sold separately on the US model If your monitor has Thunderbolt or USB-C upstream, one cable handles video, power, and data. MergeDroid's review calls its 1440p webcam a real step up. View Full Specs & Details Model: CP714-1H-54UB

On the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, one cable to a USB-C or Thunderbolt monitor replaces the HDMI cord, the power adapter, and the USB hub. Its Core Ultra 5 115U scores about 11,800 on PassMark’s multi-thread test against about 10,500 for the Lenovo’s N355, and the rounded rear corners make tablet mode “so much more comfortable in the hand,” as Chrome Unboxed put it. MergeDroid found the webcam “a real step up,” though he wished “the keyboard deck itself was aluminum too,” and his unit failed to sleep correctly and crashed during the review. Both Thunderbolt ports sit on the left side, which limits cable routing at a desk, and with no card reader, 256GB of NVMe storage is what you get. The list price is $699, and Best Buy cut it to $499 in an April deal.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN) has the most local storage

Best Performance Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN) MSRP $680.00 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 512GB Up to 10 hourshr Processor: Intel Core i5-1334U Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ Core i5-1334U for heavy tab loads and Linux

✓ HDMI plus 2x USB-C with DisplayPort

✓ 512GB SSD

✓ backlit keyboard Cons ✗ HDMI 1.4b tops out at 4K/30Hz

✗ no microSD slot

✗ one USB-A port

✗ updates end in June 2032

✗ the earliest date among the 14-inch picks The 10-core Core i5-1334U has headroom for tabs and a Linux environment, and the 512GB SSD is double the storage of the Lenovo and the Spin 714. View Full Specs & Details Model: CP514-4HN-50X8

The Intel Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 sits close to the Spin 714 on speed. Its 13th Gen Core i5-1334U has 10 cores and 12 threads, and it scores about 13,100 on PassMark’s multi-thread test against about 11,800 for the Spin 714’s Core Ultra 5 115U, so a docked session with 20 or 30 tabs, Android apps, and a Linux container stays responsive. Both USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports carry DisplayPort and Power Delivery, and a full-size HDMI port handles a second screen. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen covers the full sRGB gamut, and the panel works with USI pens (USI is the shared stylus standard many Chromebooks use), though Acer does not include one in the box.

At a desk, you get the older HDMI 1.4b output, a single USB-A port for a dongle keyboard or mouse, and no card reader. The June 2032 auto-update date is the earliest of the 14-inch picks, giving you about five and a half years of support rather than the Lenovo’s eight and a half. At about 3.3 pounds it weighs the same as the Lenovo. Its case rests on having 512GB on board. For everything else, the Spin 714’s later update date and Thunderbolt are stronger. Acer also sells this chassis with a Core 3 100U and 128GB at a $549.99 list price, without a backlit keyboard.

The Kompanio Ultra Acer Spin 514 has the best battery life and no HDMI

The newer Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) has the same name and a very different machine inside, and it is our choice over the Intel models for anyone who rarely docks. It runs the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 with 12GB of RAM, weighs about 3 pounds, has a 120Hz panel on the base build, and gets updates through June 2035. Android Central lists it as its best convertible Chromebook. Chrome Unboxed scored it 4.5 out of 5 and described it as “easily one of the best overall values in the space right now” at $699, with Payne getting through “two full workdays” before needing a charger. It has no HDMI port and no card reader, so a monitor runs over USB-C, and MergeDroid found only the rear port ran his 4K screen at 60Hz without a dock. Look for it at Best Buy.

Above $700, the Acer Googlebook 14 changes the operating system

The Acer Googlebook 14 lists at $899.99 and is the only convertible among the first five Googlebooks. It weighs about 2.5 pounds, has a 3K OLED screen, and ships with 16GB and 512GB. It runs Googlebook OS rather than ChromeOS, launch bugs included, so it belongs on a different shopping list. Our guide to the Googlebook-era Chromebook tiers walks through that choice.

Older 2-in-1s we would skip

Stores still sell 2-in-1 models whose update dates are close and whose chips are years old. A low price does not rescue them, and some of them sell for more than the picks above. Look up any model that is not on this list on Google’s Auto Update policy page before you order.

Model Chip Memory Updates through Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 Celeron 3965Y 4GB August 2027 HP Chromebook x360 14a Celeron N4020 4GB June 2029 to June 2031, by version Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) MediaTek MT8183 4GB June 2030

Check the hinge and the pen on any 2-in-1

The 360-degree hinge worries some owners. In an r/chromeos thread on convertible Chromebooks, u/RushxWyatt wrote “The 360 degree hinge is where my biggest concern is,” and described K-12 machines where “the plastic anchors that the hinge screws into on the chassis breaks off,” while adding that students are not careful with school devices. Amazon reviewer David Dwiggins reported a Spin 312 hinge that broke after five months of a child’s use, and that Spin 312 carries a MIL-STD 810H rating, so a durability rating is no guarantee. These are individual reports, and they give no failure rate for any model here. The 300e, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus, and the CM32 also carry MIL-STD ratings, and Tom’s Guide and Chrome Unboxed both came away happy with the Lenovo’s build.

In that same thread, u/Grim-Sleeper said they would get another convertible but “realistically, I only use it as a tablet every few months,” and u/Lopsided-Recording10 said of their HP x360 that it is “just a little big for the tablet mode not to feel awkward.” The 3.3-pound, 14-inch convertible works for reading on the couch, following a recipe in the kitchen, and sketching notes with a stylus. It does not feel like holding an iPad. The detachables are better handhelds, though they sacrifice the keyboard quality and port selection that make a desk setup work. If a true Chromebook Plus detachable interests you, Lenovo’s Sapphire project may fit, though Lenovo has not confirmed it.

Pen support is close to universal on the picks and rarely included. The Lenovo, both Spin 514s, the Spin 714, and the Spin 314 take a USI pen you buy separately. The CM30 and CM32 have garaged or magnetic pen options that vary by listing, and Best Buy lists a stylus with the 8GB CM32. Our guide to Chromebook stylus support goes through the two USI versions, since a USI 2.0 pen works on both USI 1.0 and USI 2.0 screens, and a USI 1.0 pen can fail on some USI 2.0 screens. If touch matters more than the pen, the touchscreen Chromebook list adds the clamshells.

A docked 2-in-1 can replace your desktop

One r/chromeos poster in April asked about docking a Spin 312 to a monitor with the lid closed, and owners in the replies have done it for years. If your work runs on the web and Android apps, the same machine can serve at your desk and in your hands as a tablet. Add a monitor and a keyboard, and the Lenovo’s HDMI port, dual USB-C with DisplayPort, and microSD slot become its strongest argument. You do not need a dock to connect a monitor.

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ChromeOS dock mode needs no setup

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Connect an external monitor via HDMI or USB-C and close the lid, and ChromeOS moves everything to the external screen. In that April thread, u/Nu11u5 wrote that “Chromebooks work fine with a dock or connected directly to an external monitor with the lid closed,” and u/0ffCloud added “you can use the laptop with the lid closed, no setting required.” u/0ffCloud warned that “You might have to open the lid to turn it on,” and another owner said the built-in display may still light briefly on a cold boot, so plan to leave the machine asleep and wake it from the keyboard.

u/MathematicianSlow648 reports using “various Chromebooks this way for years in conjunction with a Logitech Bluetooth keyboard and mouse,” adding a docking station with an external SSD for local backups. u/chippysteve documented a full day of heavy browser-based work on a Lenovo Duet Gen 9 docked to a 4K external monitor, juggling 20 to 30 tabs alongside Google Sheets and SaaS tools. They reported no productivity drop compared to the Core i5 Chromebook they usually work on and said the Duet “did exceptionally well,” with the only caveat that it “wasn’t quite keeping up” with them during the busiest stretches. Other owners in that thread reported 4K monitors falling to 30Hz through USB-C docks on that tablet, so a MediaTek detachable is a weaker bet if you want a dock at 4K.

If your monitor supports USB-C power delivery, a single cable handles both the display connection and charging. If you are using HDMI instead, you will need a separate cable for power. Either way, a USB hub or Bluetooth peripherals add the keyboard and mouse, and the total accessory cost runs between about $30 for a basic USB-C hub and $80 for a name-brand dock.

Ports matter more than the chip at a desk

The right port selection means no adapters. HDMI output lets you connect any monitor directly. Without it, you need a USB-C to HDMI adapter or a dock, which adds cost and a potential failure point. USB-C with DisplayPort is the higher-quality option for 4K monitors, and it can carry power and data simultaneously. A USB-A port matters if your keyboard or mouse uses a USB dongle rather than Bluetooth. A microSD slot adds cheap storage expansion to a Chromebook with fixed internal storage.

Feature Lenovo CB Plus 2-in-1 Acer Spin 714 Acer Spin 514 (CP514-4HN) HDMI Yes (1.4b) Yes (2.0) Yes (1.4b) USB-C (display) 2x DP 1.4 2x Thunderbolt 4 2x DP USB-A 2 1 1 microSD Yes No No Weight 3.3 lbs 3.2 lbs 3.3 lbs Rated battery 11h 10h 10h Processor Core 3 N355 Core Ultra 5 115U Core i5-1334U Updates through June 2035 June 2034 June 2032

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 needs the fewest adapters of the three, with HDMI, a card slot, and two USB-A ports on the body. The Acer Spin 714 trades the card slot and one USB-A port for Thunderbolt 4 and single-cable docking to a Thunderbolt monitor. The Acer Spin 514 has the same HDMI revision as the Lenovo with fewer of its other ports.

The HDMI 1.4b port on the Lenovo and the Spin 514 maxes out at 4K/30Hz. If you are connecting a 4K monitor, you will want to use one of the USB-C ports with DisplayPort instead, which handles 4K/60Hz comfortably. At 1080p or 1440p, the HDMI port works well.

A docked Chromebook is a poor fit for desktop Lightroom or heavy video editing

A docked Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 handles web browsing, Google Workspace, streaming, video calls, and light Linux development. Desktop Lightroom, video editing beyond simple cuts in an Android app, and serious local AI workloads need a mini PC or a traditional desktop. If those are your requirements, you are shopping for a mini PC or a traditional desktop, not a Chromebook.

If your day runs in Google Docs, Slack, Sheets, and web apps like QuickBooks Online, a docked Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 can replace a Windows machine. If you are still working out whether ChromeOS fits your life before committing to a convertible, our 2026 Chromebook buyer’s decision guide covers the broader platform comparison.

One Chromebook can cost less than a laptop plus a tablet

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The savings depend on how many devices the 2-in-1 replaces. These figures use an 8GB convertible listing between about $450 and $700.

Starting from scratch. You need a computer and want a tablet too. A separate Chromebook clamshell runs $400 to $600, and a decent Android tablet adds $150 to $300. Total: $550 to $900 for two devices with two chargers, while a convertible is one purchase with one charger and one auto-update date. The convertible comes in $100 to $200 lower, and if you already own a monitor, you skip the desktop purchase entirely.

Replacing an aging laptop. Your current machine is slowing down and you have been thinking about adding a tablet. A convertible lets you replace the laptop and gain tablet functionality without a second purchase, and that tablet side may get stronger as native Android apps take over from today’s container setup on the next-generation platform. The standalone alternative is buying a new laptop ($400 to $600 for a comparable Chromebook clamshell) and adding a tablet later ($150 to $200 for an entry Android slate), so $550 to $800 in total. The convertible saves about $100 here at list prices, the low end of the from-scratch range. A $700 convertible costs more than the cheapest $550 laptop and tablet pair, and if you never planned to buy the tablet, it saves you nothing. If your aging laptop is a Windows machine, the switch to ChromeOS also eliminates the overhead of antivirus software, driver updates, and the annual Windows feature update.

You already have a working laptop and want a tablet. An entry Android tablet or a base iPad, roughly $150 to $350, is a better pure tablet than any 14-inch Chromebook will ever be in your hands. If your laptop works fine and you just want a couch device, buy the dedicated tablet.

For students weighing the two, our iPad or Chromebook guide compares them for school.

The Lenovo is the one to buy if the price is right

Start with the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1’s current price. Well under its list price, it gives you the best body and the most ports of any model here, plus updates through June 2035. Near list, the Acer Spin 714 is the better deal for its Thunderbolt and faster chip, and the Kompanio Ultra Spin 514 at Best Buy makes more sense if you rarely dock and care about battery life. Under $400, the ASUS CM30 Detachable is worth living with its one port and 10.5-inch screen, because 8GB will age better than a bigger 4GB convertible.

The Chromebook comparison chart compares specs across the full lineup, and you can type “convertible” into its finder box to narrow the list. The Pixelbook Replacement Guide covers the premium clamshell side of the market if you decide the convertible form factor is not for you.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!