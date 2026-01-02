Your child needs a device for school, and you’re staring at two very different options that both seem perfectly reasonable. The Chromebook is a laptop-style device that’s become a fixture in American classrooms. Apple’s iPad promises creative possibilities and an ecosystem your family might already know well. Both work with Google Classroom. Both run most educational apps. Both seem like they should be able to handle whatever third grade or ninth grade throws at them.

The answer comes down to your child’s age, how they’ll actually use the device, and the keyboard and stylus you have to add. It also helps to understand what Chromebooks can’t do before making a decision.

The Keyboard Is Included on Chromebooks and Extra on iPads

The keyboard is not optional equipment, not an accessory you might buy later, not something the manufacturer assumes you’ll figure out on your own. When you unbox a Chromebook, your child can immediately start typing their book report or responding to their teacher’s message.

The iPad takes a different approach that Apple frames as flexibility but that I’d describe as incomplete out of the box. Apple sells the base iPad as a tablet, then expects you to purchase a keyboard separately if your student needs to type anything substantial. The Magic Keyboard Folio runs $249 for the current iPad. Even decent third-party keyboard cases start around $50 and frequently cost $100 or more for something that won’t feel flimsy within a few months. Once your child starts writing essays, research papers, or even longer emails to teachers, typing on glass slows down their work and their thinking.

Students who learn to type on physical keyboards develop muscle memory that transfers to any computer they’ll use in college or the workplace. Touch typing on a glass screen is its own skill that doesn’t translate anywhere else. The built-in keyboard also means one less thing to charge, one less thing to forget at home, and one less thing that can break separately from the main device.

School Device Costs Beyond the Sticker Price

A solid Chromebook for school runs $250 to $350, while the base iPad starts at $449. That looks like a reasonable $100 to $200 difference.

That $449 iPad becomes a school-ready iPad only after you add essential accessories. A keyboard case that will survive a school year adds $100 at minimum, often $150 or more. If your child’s classes use apps that benefit from handwriting, or if they’re taking math or science classes where sketching diagrams makes sense, the Apple Pencil adds another $79 to $129 depending on which generation their iPad supports. The realistic iPad setup costs somewhere between $628 and $728, not $449.

The Chromebook’s price includes everything needed for school on day one. That $250 to $350 covers the keyboard, the trackpad, and the ability to start working immediately. Even if you decide to add a protective case or a USB mouse, those accessories cost $15 to $30, not hundreds of dollars. The total cost difference between platforms isn’t $100; it’s closer to $250 to $450 when you compare complete, school-ready setups.

This gap compounds when you factor in longevity. Google now guarantees 10 years of automatic updates for new Chromebooks, meaning security patches, new features, and continued compatibility for a decade. A Chromebook purchased for a kindergartner could theoretically last into high school. iPads typically receive software updates for five to seven years, which remains respectable but means potentially needing a replacement sooner if you’re thinking long-term.

Chromebooks Multitask Like Desktops, iPads Like Tablets

Chrome OS is a streamlined version of Linux with the Chrome browser as its primary interface. Your child can have multiple windows open side by side, drag and drop files between applications, and work the way they would on any traditional computer.

A typical research project requires switching between a browser with source material, a document for writing, and maybe a spreadsheet for organizing notes. On a Chromebook, these exist as separate, resizable windows that students can arrange however makes sense for their workflow. They can see their sources while they write and drag a quote directly into their essay, without constantly switching contexts.

iPadOS has improved its multitasking considerably over the years, but the experience still reflects its origins as a touch-first tablet operating system. Split View lets students see two apps side by side, and Stage Manager offers more flexibility on newer models. But the implementation feels like an afterthought grafted onto a system designed around single-app focus. If you are weighing the iPad mainly as a tablet, how Chromebook Plus compares with Android tablets covers the same tablet-versus-laptop tradeoffs.

File management presents similar friction. Chromebooks include a Files app that works essentially like Windows Explorer or Mac Finder. Students create folders, organize documents, and develop habits around file management that transfer directly to whatever computers they’ll use in college and beyond. The iPad’s Files app exists, but the sandboxed nature of iOS means files often live in mysterious locations within individual app folders. For students learning how computers work, the Chromebook teaches transferable skills while the iPad teaches iPad-specific behaviors.

Most Schools Have Standardized on Google Workspace

Google offers Workspace for Education (formerly G Suite) at no cost to schools, and the ecosystem has become deeply embedded in how American K-12 education operates. When your child logs into their school Chromebook, their apps, bookmarks, extensions, and settings appear automatically because the entire device was designed around this ecosystem.

iPads work with Google Workspace too, but the integration feels like a translation layer rather than a native experience. Schools that deploy iPads typically need additional mobile device management software, and certain features work better through Chrome on a Chromebook than through iOS apps on an iPad. This doesn’t mean iPads can’t function in Google-based schools. They absolutely can. But the experience involves more friction and more workarounds when something that should work doesn’t. Japan’s nationwide Chromebook bet in education shows how deep the Google-in-schools pipeline now runs, and the NYT investigation into “Chromebook remorse” shows how the same choice plays out at the district level. The screen time in education debate applies to both platforms equally, since it turns on how schools use devices rather than which devices they choose.

The exception applies to schools that have built their curriculum specifically around iPads and Apple’s ecosystem. Some districts, particularly those with dedicated funding or specific educational philosophies, have invested heavily in iPad infrastructure and designed their teaching around the device’s strengths. If your child attends one of these schools, matching what they use in the classroom makes sense regardless of the general arguments favoring Chromebooks.

Education Chromebooks Are Built to Survive Student Handling

Children are hard on technology. Devices get dropped into backpacks, knocked off desks, occasionally rained on, and subjected to the general chaos of student life.

Many Chromebooks marketed for education come specifically engineered for student abuse. Manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo produce education models with:

Reinforced hinges

Spill-resistant keyboards that can survive knocked-over drinks

Rubberized edges designed to absorb impacts from drops onto hard classroom floors

Some can survive a tumble from desk height onto tile without catastrophic damage; the Acer Chromebook 311 C725, for example, is tested to MIL-STD 810H.

iPads are not designed for rough handling. A cracked iPad screen costs $199 to $329 to repair outside of AppleCare, and that’s assuming you can get the repair done quickly during the school year. A Chromebook with a damaged keyboard or cracked screen typically costs $50 to $100 to fix, and many components on education models are designed for easy replacement by school IT departments.

High school students who’ve developed better habits around device care can keep an iPad in good condition with reasonable attention. A third-grader stuffing their device into an overstuffed backpack presents a very different risk profile.

The iPad Wins on Pencil Input, Creative Apps, and Accessibility

The Apple Pencil remains the gold standard for digital handwriting and drawing on any platform. It offers pressure sensitivity, palm rejection that works, and latency low enough that writing feels natural rather than digital. For students taking advanced math courses where showing handwritten work matters, or for art students who need to sketch and create, or for anyone whose learning style benefits from handwritten notes over typing, the iPad with Apple Pencil provides capabilities that Chromebooks cannot match. USI styluses exist for some touchscreen Chromebooks, but the experience isn’t comparable.

The iPad also has creative apps Chromebooks do not. GarageBand makes music production accessible to students who’ve never touched an instrument, though Chromebooks have caught up with browser-based DAWs. iMovie makes video editing easy to learn, and Procreate has become the standard for digital illustration. On a Chromebook, video editing is led by Google Vids and CapCut in the browser. If your child is interested in creating rather than just consuming, in making music or editing video or producing digital art, the iPad’s creative software library offers depth that Chromebooks can’t approach with web-based alternatives.

Apple has invested heavily in VoiceOver, Switch Control, Voice Control, and other accommodations for students with visual impairments, motor difficulties, or learning differences. Chrome OS includes accessibility features too, but Apple’s implementations are generally more mature and better supported across third-party applications. For students who need these accommodations, the iPad may provide a better experience.

A base iPad weighs about 1.07 pounds. Most Chromebooks weigh 2.5 to 4 pounds. For younger students with small backpacks or anyone who prioritizes carrying weight above other factors, the iPad is the easier one to carry.

Matching the Device to the Student’s Stage

Elementary Students Do Better With a Chromebook

In grades K through 5, students are primarily learning basic computer skills, accessing educational websites and games, and beginning to type simple assignments. The keyboard helps build typing skills that will matter throughout their education, and the desktop-style interface teaches fundamental concepts about how computers work. Education-focused models are also built for the reality of how young children handle technology. There is one exception. If your school has specifically built its early education curriculum around iPads and trains teachers on iPad-specific apps, matching what they use in the classroom makes sense.

Middle School Is Where the Chromebook Pulls Ahead

In grades 6 through 8, essays get longer, research projects get more complex, and students need to juggle multiple browser tabs alongside word processing and spreadsheets. Desktop-style multitasking matches how actual work gets done. Chrome OS handles everything standard academics require without the friction of working around a tablet interface. Students heavily invested in visual arts, music production, or video creation may find the iPad’s creative tools worth the tradeoffs. That’s a specific call based on your child’s interests and how they spend their time.

In High School, the Coursework Decides

For general academics, Chromebooks continue working well. Google Docs handles collaborative work effectively, and Chrome OS runs the web-based tools that most high schools use. Students taking serious art or design courses, exploring music production, or heading toward video production would benefit from the iPad’s creative software. Our look at whether the $699 MacBook Neo should worry Chromebook fans covers where it fits for families, and our MacBook Neo fleet-cost breakdown covers what it costs districts. Anyone learning serious programming might need a full laptop with more performance than either option.

What Most Families Should Buy

If I had to make a single recommendation for most families buying a school device in 2026, I’d say get a Chromebook. It arrives ready to type, costs less once both setups are complete, and holds its update guarantee longer. The durability matches student reality, and even when a Chromebook reaches end-of-life you can repurpose it as a home server rather than sending it to the landfill. The desktop-style multitasking and file management teach skills that transfer to every computer they’ll encounter afterward.

But both devices can work for school. If your child already uses an iPad at home and your family has invested in Apple’s ecosystem, they’ll manage fine, as long as you budget for a proper keyboard case. If your school specifically deploys iPads and builds curriculum around them, matching that makes sense. The technology isn’t the limiting factor for educational success.

Two mistakes are worth avoiding:

Buying an iPad without budgeting for a keyboard, which leaves a student struggling to type assignments on glass.

Buying the absolute cheapest Chromebook available when the student needs more performance for demanding coursework.

You can explore specific Chromebook models in our comparison tool to find options that fit your requirements and budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can a Chromebook do that an iPad cannot?

A Chromebook opens several resizable windows side by side, lets students drag files between them, and includes a Files app that works like Windows Explorer or Mac Finder. It also arrives with a keyboard and trackpad attached, so nothing extra has to be bought before a student types an assignment. Split View and Stage Manager cover some of that ground on an iPad, but its files tend to sit inside app-specific folders that are harder to find.

What are the disadvantages of using a Chromebook as a student?

Chromebooks have no answer to the Apple Pencil, and USI styluses on some touchscreen models are not comparable for handwriting or drawing. GarageBand, iMovie, and Procreate have only web-based substitutes, and Chrome OS accessibility features are less mature than Apple’s. Weight favors the iPad too: about 1.07 pounds against 2.5 to 4 pounds for most Chromebooks.

How much does an iPad cost once it is ready for class?

$449 for the base iPad, at least $100 for a keyboard case that survives a year of use and often $150 or more, plus $79 to $129 for an Apple Pencil if handwriting matters for the coursework. That is $628 to $728, against $250 to $350 for a Chromebook that needs nothing else.

Is a Chromebook or an iPad better for younger kids?

A Chromebook, for grades K through 5: the built-in keyboard builds typing skills, the desktop-style interface teaches how computers work, and education models are engineered for how young children handle hardware. The iPad is the better choice only where the school has built its early curriculum around iPads and trains teachers on iPad-specific apps.

For more, see our guide to Chromebooks for kids and our look at the built-in security features that make Chromebooks safer than traditional laptops.