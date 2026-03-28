We already compared the MacBook Neo to Chromebooks on hardware. Apple’s $699 laptop performs well for creative work, but most students and cloud-first users are better served by a Chromebook Plus in the $400 to $650 range. Starting in mid-2025, every new Chromebook Plus from every major manufacturer ships with 12 months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost. That’s a subscription Google normally charges $19.99 per month for, and it includes Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and AI capabilities baked into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and the rest of Google Workspace.

Google stacks $240 in free services on top of a $400 to $650 laptop. What complicates the math is the renewal price when the free year ends, and Google’s own discounting of the same plan.

The Google AI Pro Bundle Is the Full Subscription, 2TB of Storage Included

As of March 2026, the bundle includes access to Gemini Pro, Google’s most capable AI model available to consumers, on the same terms as a paid subscription. Four more parts of the paid plan come with it:

The Gemini side panel in Chrome , for summarizing web pages, drafting emails, and researching across multiple tabs.

, for summarizing web pages, drafting emails, and researching across multiple tabs. AI features inside Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail , covering writing assistance, data analysis, and presentation generation.

, covering writing assistance, data analysis, and presentation generation. 2TB of Google One cloud storage , up from the 15GB free tier.

, up from the 15GB free tier. Higher NotebookLM limits, 500 notebooks and 300 sources per notebook, useful for students and researchers organizing large amounts of material.

Our guide to Google AI Studio vibe coding shows what Gemini can build in a browser.

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Every Major Brand Includes the Bundle on New Models

Acer confirmed the bundle for its Chromebook Plus 514, 516, and Spin 714 lines. HP’s new Chromebook Plus x360 14 qualifies as well. Lenovo’s Chromebook Plus 14 with its MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor and OLED display ships with it. Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Plus comes with Gemini built into the Quick Insert key.

Even if you bought a Chromebook Plus before the current promotion, Chrome Unboxed reported in 2024 that performing a Powerwash and visiting the Google Perks page often unlocked the earlier Gemini Advanced version of this offer on older Chromebook Plus devices. Google has not confirmed whether the same approach works for the current AI Pro offer.

Year One Favors the Chromebook Plus at Every Price

A well-equipped Chromebook Plus costs between $400 and $650 depending on the model and configuration. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 sits at the lower end with Intel processors. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with its OLED display and MediaTek Kompanio Ultra pushes toward the higher end at $649. In the first year, both come bundled with Google AI Pro at no additional cost.

The MacBook Neo starts at $699 (it launched at $599, and Apple raised the price in June 2026) with 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Apple Intelligence is free and included with macOS, with no subscription required now or ever, though it is more limited in scope. It offers writing tools, system-wide summarization, Genmoji, Image Playground, and on-device processing that prioritizes privacy. What it doesn’t offer is deep Google Workspace integration.

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In year one, the math favors the Chromebook Plus at every price point. A $449 Chromebook Plus with the AI Pro bundle is worth roughly $689 in hardware and services, compared to the MacBook Neo’s $699 with Apple Intelligence baked in. Google AI Pro gives you the most capable consumer version of Gemini, cloud storage that replaces the need for a larger SSD, and AI tools designed around the Google Workspace apps that dominate education and office work. Apple Intelligence gives you polished on-device AI that works across the Apple ecosystem but doesn’t extend into Google’s productivity suite.

Which AI features matter depends on where the work happens. For a student writing papers in Google Docs, Gemini’s inline writing assistance and research summarization tools are immediately practical. For someone who primarily uses their laptop for creative work in native macOS apps, Apple Intelligence’s integration with Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and the broader Apple ecosystem is more relevant. The bundle changes the math for people whose workflows already favor Google’s ecosystem.

The Subscription Trap: Years Two and Three

When those twelve free months expire, Google AI Pro auto-renews at $19.99 per month. TechRadar warned readers to set a calendar reminder to cancel. If you don’t, your year-two costs jump by $240. If you cancel, you lose access to Gemini Advanced, your 2TB of cloud storage drops back to 15GB (and you’ll need to figure out what to do with any data exceeding that limit), and the AI features in Workspace revert to the free tier.

Keep paying for AI Pro, and a $449 Chromebook Plus costs $449 in year one, $240 in year two, and $240 in year three, for a total of $929. Cancel after the free year and the total is $449, period, but you lose the cloud storage and AI features that may have become part of your workflow. The MacBook Neo buyer pays $699 with Apple Intelligence permanently free, facing no renewal decision and no storage downgrade.

A Long Trial Worth Less Than $240

The AI Pro bundle is most valuable as a long trial that lets you discover whether these AI features improve your workflow before committing to a subscription. The answer may well be that Gemini’s summarization and writing tools are nice to have but not worth $240 per year. If you land in that camp, you can turn the AI off without giving up the laptop. For anyone who lives in Google Workspace, the integration might prove indispensable enough to justify the ongoing cost.

Google’s own pricing behavior suggests the $240 figure is inflated. In January 2026, Google ran a promotion cutting the annual AI Pro plan to $99.99 for the first year, half its $199.99 annual list price. If Google itself values the service at $100 during promotions, the “free $240 value” framing feels more like marketing than math. Call it $100 to $200 in AI services, depending on which price you believe.

Apple Intelligence Runs On-Device and Stops at Google’s Apps

Apple Intelligence processes most tasks on the device itself using the A18 Pro’s 16-core Neural Engine. Your writing suggestions, email summaries, and photo edits happen locally. Data doesn’t leave the laptop unless you explicitly ask Siri to tap into Apple’s Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, which uses custom Apple Silicon servers and an architecture designed so that even Apple cannot access your data.

Apple Intelligence can summarize emails, suggest writing improvements, and generate custom emoji and images, but it can’t analyze ten open browser tabs and synthesize research across them the way Gemini can. Because it has no integration with Google’s products, it cannot draft a Google Docs outline from research sources or build formulas in Google Sheets.

For anyone embedded in Apple’s ecosystem, with an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud storage, the MacBook Neo slots in beautifully. Apple Intelligence features improve when they can reference your other Apple devices, your photo library, and your communication history. For someone whose computing life revolves around Google Workspace, those ecosystem advantages are irrelevant.

The Bundle Is Upside if a Chromebook Plus Was Already the Plan

There’s no price premium on the bundled models, and you get twelve months to explore features you might never have tried otherwise. Set a calendar reminder for month eleven, judge whether you’ve used the AI tools enough to justify the subscription, and cancel or keep accordingly. The 2TB of storage alone is worth the reminder, since canceling drops you back to the 15GB free tier.

The bundle tips the math in the Chromebook’s favor for year one but doesn’t change who each platform serves. A $449 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 with the AI Pro bundle is for a student who does everything in a browser and Google Workspace. A $699 MacBook Neo is a better buy for someone who wants to learn GarageBand, edit video in iMovie, or eventually run professional creative software.

If you’re an existing Chromebook Plus owner who hasn’t claimed the perk yet, it’s worth checking the Google Perks page to see if you qualify. The worst that happens is it doesn’t work. The best case is twelve months of premium AI features and 2TB of storage that you weren’t paying for before.

The Lock-In Runs Through AI Services Instead of Hardware

Google is running the same playbook Apple has used for years, by a different route. Apple locks you in with hardware integration: your iPhone talks to your Mac talks to your Watch, and switching away means losing those connections. Google is building a parallel lock-in through AI services: your Gemini talks to your Docs talks to your Sheets talks to your Photos, and once you’ve built workflows around that integration, canceling the subscription feels like losing a productivity tool rather than saving $20 a month.

Whether that strategy benefits you depends on where you spend your computing time, and on which Chromebook tier you buy into, a question our look at the premium-first direction of the Googlebook lineup digs into. For Chromebook Plus buyers who already live in Google’s world, the bundle is a good deal in year one and a reasonable subscription in the years that follow if you use the features. Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort by specs and price if you’re still weighing specific models.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Google AI Pro subscription include?

Gemini Pro, the Gemini side panel in Chrome, AI features inside Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Gmail, 2TB of Google One storage, and raised NotebookLM limits. Bought on its own, that plan costs $19.99 per month.

How do you get Google AI Pro for free?

Buy a new Chromebook Plus from Acer, HP, Lenovo, or Samsung, all of which include 12 months at no extra cost. Existing owners can check the Google Perks page, though Google has not confirmed that the workaround reported for the earlier Gemini Advanced offer still works.

What is the Chromebook Plus AI Pro bundle price after the free year?

$19.99 per month once the twelve free months end, which is $240 a year on auto-renew. Cancel instead and you pay nothing, but storage drops back to 15GB. Google’s annual plan lists at $199.99 and went for $99.99 in a January 2026 promotion.