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The new MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, which arrives in Chromebooks in March 2026, promises fanless, completely silent operation and up to 15 hours of battery life in a sub-$500 laptop. For anyone who’s ever sat in a library next to a whirring laptop fan, or watched a student’s Chromebook die at 2pm because it couldn’t survive a full school day, that combination addresses two familiar complaints about affordable laptops.

MediaTek says the Kompanio 540 offers 35% longer battery life than the Intel N150 in YouTube streaming tests, 50% better Geekbench single-core performance than its predecessor, and 75% faster graphics. Those numbers come from MediaTek’s own announcement, not independent testing. Devices have since reached stores (ASUS announced US availability of the CM32 Detachable on July 15, 2026).

Kompanio 540 Brings New A78 Cores to MediaTek’s Budget Line

The Kompanio 540 is an octa-core ARM processor built around two Cortex-A78 performance cores running at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. MediaTek’s previous budget Chromebook chip, the Kompanio 520, used older A76 cores; the 540 swaps in newer, more capable A78 cores. The A78 architecture delivers meaningfully better performance-per-watt, which is exactly why MediaTek can claim both faster speeds and longer battery life simultaneously. It’s paired with a dual-core Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and support for LPDDR5X memory up to 6400MT/s. The chip also supports UFS 3.1 storage alongside eMMC 5.1, though which standard a given device uses is up to the manufacturer.

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Previous budget Chromebooks were often hamstrung by LPDDR4x memory, creating bottlenecks that made the whole system feel sluggish even when the processor had cycles to spare. LPDDR5X brings both speed and power efficiency improvements. UFS 3.1 is dramatically faster than eMMC for app loading and file operations. Acer’s first devices still use eMMC storage, so the UFS 3.1 advantage will depend on whether other OEMs choose to take advantage of it. Chrome Unboxed tracked at least 13 different Chromebook models being built on this chip under the “Skywalker” and “Jedi” development baseboards.

The Kompanio 540 supports WiFi 7 and up to Bluetooth 5.4, though implementation varies by device: Acer’s models use 5.3, while the ASUS CM32 is specced for 5.4. WiFi 7 won’t matter much in schools that haven’t upgraded their access points yet, but the radio will still be current if a district upgrades during the years these devices stay in service, and newer WiFi standards generally handle congested networks more gracefully, which is exactly the scenario in a school building with hundreds of connected devices.

Acer Ships First and the ASUS Detachable Follows

Acer announced the Chromebook 311 and Chromebook Spin 311 at BETT 2026 in January. Both are purpose-built for education, with MIL-STD 810H durability ratings (meaning they can survive drops from 48 inches onto plywood), spill-resistant keyboards, and the kind of chunky, rubberized designs that survive life in a student’s backpack. The standard Chromebook 311 (C725) is a traditional clamshell starting at $499.99 in North America, while the Spin 311 (R725T) adds a 360-degree convertible hinge for $579.99.

Previous-generation education Chromebooks with MediaTek Kompanio 520 processors typically started around $299 to $349, making the 311’s $499 starting price a noticeable jump. Part of this reflects the improved internals, the newer chip, faster memory and storage, WiFi 7, and the MIL-STD durability. But it also puts these devices in direct competition with Intel N100-powered Chromebooks that have been available for months at similar or lower prices. In EMEA markets the Chromebook 311 starts at EUR 329 (roughly $345), suggesting that education procurement channels and regional pricing will significantly affect what buyers actually pay. Schools buying in bulk through education resellers will likely see prices well below the published MSRPs, the same dynamic that powered national rollouts like Japan’s GIGA School Chromebook program.

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The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable, which debuted at CES 2026, takes the Kompanio 540 beyond bare-bones education machines. It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K display running at 120Hz with 600-nit brightness, a USI 2.0 stylus that magnetically charges on the back of the device, and a detachable keyboard with a trackpad. ASUS announced US availability on July 15, 2026, and the 8GB/128GB model launched at Best Buy at $579.

MediaTek and its partners showcased additional Kompanio 540 devices at BETT 2026 from Lenovo and other manufacturers, and Chrome Unboxed’s baseboard tracking suggests we’ll see models from most major Chromebook OEMs throughout 2026.

Fanless Operation and 15-Hour Battery Life Fit the School Day

A student picks up their Chromebook at 7:30am and doesn’t get home until 3:30pm. During that eight-hour window, they’re switching between Google Classroom, Docs, research in Chrome, maybe a STEM application like Tinkercad, and whatever they can sneak in during lunch. Current budget Chromebooks with Intel N100 processors typically last 8 to 10 hours under mixed use, which technically covers a school day but leaves no margin for a student who forgot to charge overnight or wants to do homework before dinner. If real-world battery life lands anywhere near Acer’s 15-hour claim, the charging conversation largely disappears.

A class of 30 students on laptops with fans produces a collective hum. It’s not loud individually, but it creates a persistent background noise that makes a quiet classroom impossible. Fanless Chromebooks make no noise at all. They also run cooler on students’ laps, which matters for younger children who use these devices for hours at a stretch. Google’s VP of ChromeOS, John Maletis, was quoted in MediaTek’s announcement saying that the Kompanio 540 brings “a balance of power and efficiency to more users who can rely on it to bring them a full day of work and play.” That’s corporate-speak. These are still the kind of improvements that parents and teachers notice even if they never look at a spec sheet.

How It Stacks Up Against Intel

MediaTek’s own comparison targets the Intel N150, claiming 35% longer battery life under YouTube streaming conditions. That’s a carefully chosen comparison. The N150 is Intel’s newest budget chip, and battery life is MediaTek’s strongest advantage. What MediaTek doesn’t highlight is single-core performance, where Intel’s x86 architecture traditionally leads. The Intel N100 and N200, which power most current budget Chromebooks, deliver strong single-threaded performance that translates to snappy web browsing and responsive UI interactions. Without independent benchmarks comparing the Kompanio 540 directly against Intel’s N-series chips, we can’t make definitive performance claims.

The previous-generation Kompanio 520 traded raw performance for battery efficiency. The 540’s architectural improvements, particularly the Cortex-A78 cores and faster memory subsystem, should narrow the performance gap to Intel significantly.

ARM processors run Android apps natively, while Intel chips use a translation layer; that difference is one front in the wider ARM processor battle for Chromebooks. For schools that rely on Android educational apps, this can mean smoother performance and better compatibility. Intel keeps the advantage on Linux application support and x86-specific software, though that matters less for the education market where ChromeOS web apps dominate.

MediaTek Is Going After the Education Mid-Range

MediaTek went from less than 10% Chromebook market share a few years ago to becoming the number one provider of ARM-based Chromebooks, and the 540 is designed to cement that position.

While MediaTek’s premium Kompanio Ultra powers flagship devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 at $649, the Kompanio 540 targets the volume market where schools buy devices by the hundreds and parents shop by price. The 540 is good enough at everything and strongest on efficiency. Meanwhile, Intel still dominates the premium Chromebook tier with Panther Lake processors arriving later in 2026 for higher-end devices.

The education market specifically rewards the 540’s strengths. School IT departments care about total cost of ownership over a device’s supported lifespan, and a chip that enables longer battery life means fewer charging carts and less infrastructure overhead. Fanless designs mean fewer moving parts that can fail, reducing maintenance costs. Acer is leaning into this with features like a modular USB-C port and two-screw keyboard replacement on the Chromebook 311, designed for easy field repairs that keep devices in service rather than sitting in IT closets waiting for parts.

Wait for the 540 If You Are Buying for a Younger Student

Parents buying for a younger student (K-8) who can wait until March or April 2026 should look at the Acer Chromebook 311 or Spin 311, especially if they can find education pricing below the $499 MSRP. Fanless silence, all-day battery, and a drop-rated chassis suit a backpack that gets thrown around. But don’t overlook current Intel N100 Chromebooks from our best Chromebooks under $300 guide, which offer proven performance at lower prices today.

School IT buyers planning a fleet purchase for the 2026-2027 school year should put the Kompanio 540 devices on the evaluation list. The reduced charging infrastructure needs and lower maintenance from fanless designs could offset a slightly higher per-device cost. Request education pricing from your reseller; the gap between MSRP and education procurement pricing is often substantial. Check the Auto Update Expiration dates on any model you’re considering, since the total years of ChromeOS support directly affect your cost-per-year calculation.

If you’re a college student or casual user looking for the best Chromebook right now, there’s no reason to wait. Current options with Intel N100/N200 processors or the MediaTek Kompanio 520 deliver solid performance at well-established price points. The Kompanio 540 will bring meaningful improvements, but not dramatic enough to justify pausing a purchase you need today. Check out our best Chromebooks for kids guide for options that overlap with what the 540 devices will offer.

The ASUS CM32 Detachable is the most exciting device in this bunch. Its 2.5K 120Hz display and USI 2.0 stylus come at a higher price than the clamshells: the 8GB/128GB model launched at Best Buy at $579 after ASUS announced US availability in July 2026.

Whether the Kompanio 540 is the best value at any given price point will depend on how aggressively manufacturers price their devices, and how the chip performs once reviewers can test it outside of controlled demonstrations. If you want to compare these and other models side by side, our Chromebook Comparison Chart can help you weigh specs across the full lineup. The first wave of devices arrives in March 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of CPU does the MediaTek Kompanio 540 have?

Eight ARM cores: two Cortex-A78 performance cores at 2.6GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz, with a dual-core Mali-G57 MC2 GPU alongside them. Memory runs up to LPDDR5X at 6400MT/s, and storage is UFS 3.1 or eMMC 5.1 depending on the manufacturer.

Is the Kompanio 540 better than Intel?

No independent benchmarks have compared the two yet. MediaTek’s own figure is 35% longer battery life than the Intel N150 in YouTube streaming, while Intel’s x86 chips have traditionally held the single-core lead. Android educational apps do run natively on ARM, where Intel needs a translation layer.

How does the 540 compare with the Kompanio 520?

Newer Cortex-A78 performance cores replace the 520’s A76 cores, and the memory moves to faster LPDDR5X. MediaTek claims 50% better Geekbench single-core performance and 75% faster graphics over the previous generation, and prices rose with it: the first 540 clamshell is $499.99, where 520-based education models typically started around $299 to $349.