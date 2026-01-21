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MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra arrived in 2025 and produced the fastest Chromebook ever tested. For years, Intel processors dominated the conversation: you bought a Chromebook, it ran Intel, end of story. MediaTek and Qualcomm showed up in budget devices and educational tablets, and not much else. Now Qualcomm is preparing to re-enter the market with Snapdragon X, and Google’s Aluminium OS transition, now shipping as Googlebook OS, means the ARM architecture could become even more important.

The processor inside your Chromebook affects everything you experience daily: how long the battery lasts, whether the device needs a fan, how well Android apps run, and increasingly, what AI features you can use locally. Google is rebuilding ChromeOS on Android foundations, which makes the split between Intel’s x86 architecture and ARM-based alternatives worth understanding before you buy.

How MediaTek Became the Top ARM Chip Supplier

The company made a strategic decision to focus specifically on ChromeOS rather than trying to compete with Qualcomm in the Windows laptop space, and that focus paid off gradually over the past decade. “We were less than 10 percent in Chromebook market share a few years ago,” noted PD Rajput, MediaTek’s associate VP for client computing. MediaTek is now the number one provider of ARM-based Chromebooks. The Kompanio series went into budget educational devices and premium convertibles alike.

The Kompanio chips before 2025 were competent but unexciting. They offered excellent battery life and fanless operation, but performance lagged noticeably behind Intel alternatives. Teachers and students tolerated the occasional stutter because the devices lasted all day and survived drops. You chose a MediaTek Chromebook for durability and battery life, accepting the performance compromise.

The Kompanio Ultra Leads on Specifications and Battery Life

MediaTek then released the Kompanio Ultra in April 2025. Built on TSMC’s 3nm process, the chip uses an architecture MediaTek calls “all-big-core,” with no efficiency cores compromising performance when you need it. The specifications break down like this:

Eight high-performance CPU cores, including one Arm Cortex-X925 running at 3.62GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores

An 11-core Immortalis-G925 GPU with support for ray tracing

An integrated NPU delivering 50 TOPS of AI processing power

In Engadget’s tests with the Android version of Geekbench 6, the Kompanio Ultra in the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 scored 2,526 in the single-core test and 7,687 in multi-core, against 1,150 and 4,407 for Acer’s Chromebook Plus 514 with an Intel Core 3 chip. MediaTek claims 18% faster single-thread performance and 40% better multi-thread performance compared to Intel Core Ultra 5 processors. The gaming gap is wider, at 250% higher frame rates in Minecraft compared to the Intel 125U.

The Kompanio Ultra achieves these numbers while enabling fanless designs with up to 17 hours of battery life. That combination (leading performance plus all-day battery plus silent operation) didn’t exist in Chromebooks before. You could have performance (Intel) or efficiency (ARM), but not both.

Reviewers Called the Kompanio Ultra Fast and Quiet

Both the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 and the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 shipped with Kompanio Ultra processors in 2025, giving reviewers months to evaluate the chip in actual use.

PCWorld’s reviewer called the Lenovo model “one of the best Chromebooks I’ve used,” listed “surprisingly strong performance for a fanless Chromebook” among its strengths, and gave it an Editors’ Choice award.

Tom’s Guide was equally impressed, calling it “simply the best Chromebook you can buy right now.” The Chromebook Plus 14 lasted 14 hours and 37 minutes in their video playback tests, ahead of the Intel-powered Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus at just under 12 hours. That gap is the difference between a device that makes it through a long workday and one that requires mid-afternoon charging.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 earned similar praise from Engadget, which called it “the new ChromeOS sweet spot.” Android Police noted that the Spin 514 “made me stop doubting premium Chromebooks.”

ARM processors run Android apps natively rather than through translation layers, which historically gave them an advantage in app compatibility and performance. The Kompanio Ultra extends this advantage significantly. Where Intel Chromebooks sometimes struggle with demanding Android games or professional apps, the Ultra handles them smoothly, which is part of why a lot of buyers can now use a Chromebook Plus as a tablet replacement. Android Central reported that the ARM architecture delivers “substantially better Android app performance” compared to x86 alternatives.

Qualcomm’s Earlier Chips Failed to Catch On

Qualcomm dominates Android smartphones and has made serious inroads in Windows laptops. In Chromebooks it shipped two generations of the Snapdragon 7c and had a third cancelled before launch.

Qualcomm’s Chromebook attempts started promisingly enough. The first Snapdragon 7c-powered Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, arrived in 2021. But reviewers found it underwhelming. Chrome Unboxed noted that while the device “doesn’t feel slow per se… it just definitely isn’t fast. From time to time I’d see stutters and lag in animations.” The performance was roughly equivalent to Intel’s budget Pentium Silver N5030, adequate for basic tasks but unremarkable. Android gaming performance was particularly disappointing, with one reviewer noting that “the under-powered MT8183 in the Duet is better at Android apps than this Snapdragon 7c.”

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Chromebook Run Ended in 2023

The second-generation Snapdragon 7c appeared in 2022 in devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5 tablets, but again failed to make a significant impression. In 2023, Google cancelled all Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Chromebooks. According to code commits discovered in the Chromium Repositories, every single ChromeOS board using the Gen 3 Snapdragon was discontinued. The development boards (code-named after Minecraft characters like Herobrine, Evoker, Zombie, and Villager) all went dark.

Neither company explained the cancellation publicly. Whatever the reason, Qualcomm essentially disappeared from the Chromebook conversation for two years while MediaTek consolidated its ARM dominance.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 became stuck on ChromeOS 116 while version 119 was current, unable to update because a firmware patch for the USB-C port sent devices into boot loops. For a platform that emphasizes updates as a core security feature, having a device unable to receive updates was a significant embarrassment.

Qualcomm Returns with Snapdragon X

The Snapdragon X platform brings the same chips that have been challenging Intel and Apple in Windows laptops, built on Qualcomm’s custom Oryon architecture for PC-class performance.

Evidence of Snapdragon X Plus Chromebooks appeared in the Chromium Repositories in late 2025, early in development. The Snapdragon X Plus brings an 8-core Oryon CPU clocking up to 3.4GHz, paired with an NPU capable of 45 TOPS of AI performance. Built around Qualcomm’s custom CPU cores (which the company claims contain only “one percent or less” of Arm’s original technology), the Oryon architecture delivers multi-threaded performance that rivals contemporary chips from Apple and Intel.

The Snapdragon X2 Series Takes the NPU to 80 TOPS

At CES 2026, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X2 series, the next generation built on a 3nm process. The X2 Plus comes in 10-core and 6-core variants with maximum clock speeds of 4GHz, support for LPDDR5x memory, and an NPU pushing 80 TOPS, exceeding both MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra (50 TOPS) and the original Snapdragon X Plus (45 TOPS). Qualcomm claims 35% faster single-core performance and 17% faster multi-core compared to the first-generation Snapdragon X, with 78% better NPU performance and 43% improved power efficiency.

Qualcomm promises “multi-day battery life” from laptops using these chips, which would match or exceed what MediaTek achieves with the Kompanio Ultra. If Qualcomm can deliver Intel-rivaling performance with ARM-class efficiency, they’ll have a compelling pitch to Chromebook manufacturers looking for alternatives.

In January, the first Snapdragon X2 Plus laptops were set to ship in the first half of 2026, initially targeting Windows, and with Chromebook development already underway, Qualcomm-powered ChromeOS devices looked possible by late 2026 or early 2027. The company had announcements expected from all major OEMs including HP, Lenovo, and ASUS, all manufacturers who already ship Kompanio Ultra Chromebooks and could diversify their ARM offerings.

Google Partnered with Qualcomm on Aluminium OS

Google’s Aluminium OS is the Android-based platform Google built to replace ChromeOS. Google first announced it at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in late 2025, and it shipped as Googlebook OS on the first Googlebooks, which reached US store shelves on October 4, 2026.

Google said it was building Aluminium OS with “Artificial Intelligence at the core,” using Gemini for deep integration across the operating system, and that the platform would run on laptops, detachables, tablets, and “boxes” (mini PCs), with support for ARM and Intel processors alike. The first sign of that detachable ambition is Lenovo’s Kompanio-powered Sapphire, shaping up to be the first Chromebook Plus tablet.

Google announced Aluminium OS at Qualcomm’s event, not MediaTek’s. Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior VP of devices and services, confirmed a partnership with Qualcomm on the new platform. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has seen early demonstrations and described them as “incredible,” stating they “deliver on the vision of convergence between mobile and PC.”

Google tested Aluminium OS on both MediaTek Kompanio and Intel Alder Lake chips, so MediaTek isn’t being excluded. But the public partnership with Qualcomm suggests the companies are collaborating on optimization, and Qualcomm’s dominant position in Android smartphones gives them deep experience with the software stack that powers the new platform. As ChromeOS moves to Android foundations, Qualcomm’s expertise could become a significant advantage.

In late 2025, Thurrott reported that Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon X2 Elite chips, unveiled at the Snapdragon Summit in September 2025, appeared headed for Aluminium OS devices. The Snapdragon models among the first Googlebooks use the first-generation X Elite instead. That gives Qualcomm a head start on hardware optimization. MediaTek will need to ensure their chips are equally well-supported, or they could find their Chromebook dominance eroding as the platform evolves.

Intel Isn’t Going Away

While ARM processors generate most of the excitement, Intel still powers roughly 72% of Chromebook shipments. Intel has its own response to the ARM challenge: Panther Lake processors, part of the Core Ultra Series 3 family built on the new 18A process.

Intel announced at CES 2026 that Core Ultra Series 3 represents “the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States.” At least six Chromebooks are being built on Panther Lake, with code names including Lapis, Felino, Ruby, Moonstone, Kinmen, and Francka. If Intel can deliver on the promise of Arrow Lake-level performance with Lunar Lake-level efficiency, they’ll remain highly competitive. We cover the Panther Lake Chromebook lineup separately.

Intel’s advantages are institutional as much as technical. Schools and enterprises have decades of experience deploying x86-based devices. IT departments understand Intel’s processor lineup, have tooling built around x86 architecture, and trust Intel’s support infrastructure. ARM chips may offer better specifications on paper, but conservative buyers often stick with what they know, especially when the platform itself is undergoing major changes.

Linux application compatibility is generally better on Intel processors, and developers often prefer x86 for its broader tooling support. If you’re a power user who relies on Linux apps or development environments, Intel Chromebooks remain the safer choice, even if ARM performance has caught up.

Buy a Kompanio Ultra Now, or Wait

If you’re buying right now and want the best ARM Chromebook available, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 with the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra at $649-749 delivers proven performance. Multiple reviews confirm it’s the fastest Chromebook ever tested, with all-day battery life and an OLED display. The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 at $699-800 offers similar performance in a convertible form factor with military-grade durability.

Waiting Brings Newer Budget Chips and More Competition

MediaTek’s Kompanio 540 chips now ship in Chromebooks, promising 35% better battery life than previous budget chips with WiFi 7 support. The ASUS CM32 Detachable uses this chip with a 600-nit, 120Hz display. Competition from Qualcomm could pressure MediaTek to improve pricing on Kompanio Ultra devices as well, so a budget buyer who can hold off may pay less later.

Snapdragon X already competes with MediaTek in the premium tier: the HP Googlebook 14 and the Dell XPS Googlebook use the Snapdragon X Elite and reached US stores on October 4, 2026. Aluminium OS has already begun rolling out as Googlebook OS on new Googlebooks, and that shift changes how apps run and what features are available.

If you need a Chromebook now, buy one of the Kompanio Ultra devices and enjoy leading performance with excellent battery life. If you can wait, wait. The competition between MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Intel will produce better options at lower prices, and the first reviews of Googlebook OS hardware will show which chips run the new platform best.

Today, there are still things Chromebooks can’t do well compared to traditional PCs, but better processors are closing the gap in areas like creative software and local AI features.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an ARM-based Chromebook?

It is a Chromebook built around an ARM processor from MediaTek or Qualcomm instead of an Intel chip. ARM designs run Android apps natively rather than through a translation layer, and they allow fanless bodies with longer battery life. Intel still powers roughly 72% of Chromebook shipments, so ARM models remain the smaller share of the market.

Which Chromebook has the fastest ARM chip right now?

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 runs MediaTek’s Kompanio Ultra, the chip reviewers rate as the fastest in any Chromebook tested so far. It lasted 14 hours and 37 minutes in Tom’s Guide video playback testing, and the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 uses the same chip in a convertible body.

Do ARM chips run Android apps better than Intel?

Yes. They run Android apps natively while Intel chips go through a translation layer, and Android Central reported substantially better Android app performance on ARM.

Are Intel Chromebooks still better for Linux apps?

x86 still has broader Linux tooling support, so an Intel Chromebook remains the safer pick for anyone running development environments on ChromeOS. ARM performance has caught up; compatibility has not.