Update, September 29, 2026: On September 21, Google opened pre-orders for five Googlebooks from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo and named the operating system Googlebook OS. Prices run from $899 to $1,299, depending on the brand. Devices reach US shelves on October 4 and shelves in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia on October 5. A Google admin page updated September 23 says ChromeOS will get updates through mid-2034. Quotes from Google VP John Maletis come from his May interview.

After nearly a year of leaks, codenames, and cautious Google interviews, Google officially unveiled Googlebook on May 12, 2026, during The Android Show ahead of Google I/O, calling it a new category of laptops designed from the ground up for what the company is now calling Gemini Intelligence. The product site is now googlebook.google, where the models are listed for sale. The name is new, and Google executives have tied Googlebook OS to the platform we have been tracking for months under the Aluminium OS codename.

Googlebook Is a Certified Laptop Category With Five Launch Models

Underneath the new name is a deeply Android-flavored operating system with Google’s Gemini AI wired into the core of the experience. The pitch from Google’s own announcement post is that computing is moving “from an operating system to an intelligence system,” which is the kind of phrase you nod at politely and then go looking for what it means in practice.

Google highlighted these features at launch, and every Googlebook shares two pieces of hardware, a light strip called the Glowbar and a dedicated G key. The named features are:

Magic Pointer, Gemini suggestions tied to the cursor

Rambler, dictation that turns speech into organized notes

Create My Widget, widgets Gemini builds on request

Continue On, which picks up a phone task on the laptop

Cast My Apps, phone apps streamed into a desktop window

Quick Access, phone files and photos in the laptop’s Files app

The Glowbar is a callback to the light bar on the lid of the original Chromebook Pixel. None of these run on ChromeOS today; a Chromebook gets them only if Google moves it to Googlebook OS, and Google has not said which models can make that move.

In May, Google promised devices “this fall.” On September 21 it opened pre-orders for five: the Acer Googlebook 14, the ASUS Googlebook 14, the Dell XPS Googlebook, the HP Googlebook 14, and the Lenovo Googlebook 15. You can buy them through the Google Store, Best Buy, and other retailers. Devices reached shelves on October 4 in the US and on October 5 in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia.

Every Googlebook has to pass Google’s certification before it can wear the name. Google VP John Maletis said in May that the requirements cover “everything from the processor to the memory to the storage to the keyboard layout.” Every launch model starts with 16GB of RAM, and every model uses an Intel Core Ultra or Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip with an AI accelerator (NPU) rated at over 45 TOPS, according to Google’s first-look post. Chromebook Plus asks for 8GB, so Googlebook certification is a stricter version of the Chromebook Plus certification model.

None of the five launch models is made by Google. In an exclusive Chrome Unboxed interview in May, Maletis said he “can’t comment on first-party hardware road maps,” which is the politest way a Google executive can say “watch this space.” Launch day did not change that answer.

Magic Pointer, Glowbar, and the Other Named Googlebook Features

Magic Pointer, Rambler, and Create My Widget Lean on Gemini

The headline feature is Magic Pointer: wiggle the cursor over something on screen, and Gemini offers contextual suggestions about whatever you are looking at. Google’s May blog post credits the DeepMind team with building the feature and describes it as bringing “Gemini’s helpfulness right to your fingertips.” Maletis framed it to Chrome Unboxed as a rethink of “the cursor that has, like, not evolved in 40 some odd years.” In Google’s demos, you point at a date in an email and Gemini offers to set up a meeting; select a photo of your living room and a new couch, and Gemini visualizes them together. Google’s launch post adds that “Gemini only acts when you ask it to, and you can switch it off whenever you want.”

Rambler is new since May. It opens from the Quick Insert window rather than from a key of its own (9to5Google’s hands-on found it in that window’s bottom-right corner), and Google says it “turns spoken thoughts into organized, ready-to-share writing.” You talk through notes or action items, even switching between languages, and Rambler turns them into headers, checklists, and takeaways.

With Create My Widget, instead of choosing from a fixed grid of widgets, you describe what you want and Gemini builds it, pulling data from Gmail, Calendar, and the open web to populate it. The example Google leaned on in May: plan a family reunion in Berlin and Gemini stitches flight info, hotel bookings, restaurant reservations, and a live countdown into a single customized widget on your desktop.

Continue On, Cast My Apps, and Quick Access Link the Phone to the Laptop

Quick Access puts the files and photos from a paired Android phone inside the laptop’s Files app, without manual transfers. Continue On lets you pick up a task you started on the phone; Google’s example is a BandLab project you open from the laptop’s taskbar. Cast My Apps streams a phone app into a desktop window, so you can knock out a quick Duolingo lesson, order dinner, or grab a one-time code from Messages without leaving your work.

All three need a phone running Android 17 or later; Google’s fine print on googlebook.google reads “Phone with Android 17 or above required.” If you carry an iPhone, or an Android phone that will not get Android 17, a Googlebook loses its headline phone features, and the phone link is most of what separates the Googlebook pitch from a well-specced Chromebook Plus.

Desktop Icons, the Glowbar, and the G Key

Google barely mentioned the desktop: icons, widgets, the kind of home screen you would expect from a desktop operating system. It makes the new platform feel more like a peer to Windows or macOS.

The Glowbar is the part that will get the loudest reaction from people who have been around Chromebook hardware for a while. In May, Maletis described it as “a well-received and well-loved facet of the product” coming back with new functionality. The bar is a short, thin strip of light on the outside of the lid, near its top edge, so it faces away from you while you work and the people across the table see it instead. On four of the five launch models it sits centered; Acer puts it in the corner. Google’s launch post spells out what it does: it “lights up at startup, sweeps to show your battery charge level, and reacts with playful animations when you talk to Gemini.” Google says developers will be able to build their own Glowbar animations (9to5Google has details). The team at Chrome Unboxed sells merch with this thing on it.

The G key sits on the bottom row between the Fn and Alt keys, where a Windows key would be on a PC, and it looks like any other key, with a plain one-color G legend. Google’s product page says only that it gives you “one-touch searches.” Android Authority’s hands-on reports that it also works as a modifier for shortcuts, the way the Windows key does, and Chrome Unboxed’s teardown of the Magic Pointer app found a Meta plus G shortcut for Magic Pointer, and the G key sits in the spot a Meta key normally takes. The spot to the left of A, where a Chromebook has its Launcher key, now holds the Quick Insert key, which shares its keycap with Caps Lock.

Android Apps Run on the Same Kernel as on Phones

The technical line came from Maletis: “We now have an ability to run truly native Android applications, not emulated. So performance of these apps is incredible.”

Today’s Chromebooks run Android apps inside a virtual machine (ARCVM, which replaced the older ARC++ container). It works, but it has always felt like Android apps were tolerated guests rather than first-class citizens. On Googlebook, the OS itself is Android-based, which means Android apps run natively against the same kernel and framework they use on phones. This is the architectural shift we covered in detail when Google confirmed the ChromeOS-to-Android kernel transition last year. Googlebook is the consumer-facing branding for that underlying platform work, and our native Android apps explainer covers which apps stand to gain the most.

Google named the operating system Googlebook OS and describes it as “built on the Android technology stack and paired with desktop foundations from ChromeOS,” and the Chrome browser with extensions comes along. Back in May, The Verge reported Google told them Aluminium OS was “not the official name,” and I listed “Googlebook OS” as one possibility. That is the name Google picked. Google’s own launch pages never use the word Aluminium, so the link between the codename and the shipping OS still rests on what Google executives have told the press.

Chrome is the part that changes least. In 9to5Google’s hands-on, the desktop Chrome browser kept its extensions and picked up a vertical tab list. Gmail and Calendar opened as web apps rather than Android apps, a choice Abner Li called “partially a missed opportunity.” Linux changes more. Instead of the Linux development environment you switch on in ChromeOS Settings, Googlebook OS runs Linux in an isolated environment with full terminal access, walled off by a hypervisor (the layer that keeps virtual machines apart), and Google names coding tools such as Claude Code as examples. Google has not said whether Linux desktop apps work the way they do on a Chromebook today.

Google put a date on ChromeOS support in an admin help page, last updated September 23, written for IT departments. The key passage reads: “ChromeOS devices will continue to receive regular updates and security patches through mid-2034. For qualifying devices purchased today whose 10-year support lifecycle extends beyond 2034, Google is committed to supporting your transition to Googlebook OS, with many devices offering direct migration paths.”

If your Chromebook’s automatic update expiration date falls before mid-2034, nothing changes: it gets updates until that date, as Google’s Auto Update policy promised. If the date falls after mid-2034 (Google’s Auto Update policy page still lists 96 device entries with dates after mid-2034, most of them June 2035 and the latest June 2036), Google says it will support moving qualifying devices to Googlebook OS. Google has not said what happens to a post-2034 device that cannot make the move.

Google counts the 10 years from the date the device’s platform was released, not from the day you bought it. A Chromebook you buy this fall may use a platform that came out in 2024 or 2025, so its date lands sooner than 10 years after your purchase.

That lines up with what Maletis told Chrome Unboxed in May. “You’ll remember, I forget how long ago it was, like two and a half years ago, we said that we will support Chromebooks for 10 years of life from software and security updates,” he said. “We think that’s really important to honor… So that does mean we will be supporting Chromebooks and Chrome OS in some cases through 2034.” That was the first time I had heard a Google VP say “2034” out loud, and it matches what surfaced in the court documents earlier this year. The September page adds the “mid” and the transition. The Chromebook you bought to write papers and join Google Meet calls will keep doing those things, patched and supported, until its date comes up, even if it never sees a Magic Pointer in its life.

In May, Maletis also promised a list: “we’ll be publishing migratable platforms, those platforms that we’ll be able to migrate to Googlebook.” That list did not arrive with the launch. The September page says “Many of our newest Chromebook devices will be eligible to transition over to Googlebook OS. Details on migration paths and device eligibility will be shared soon.” Google has not named which Chromebooks can move or when, and it has not said whether the move is opt-in, whether your files survive it, or what happens to ChromeOS Flex.

Until the list appears, the best proxy is still the hardware floor we laid out in our Aluminium OS compatibility guide back in March: a recent processor (Intel 12th Gen or newer, MediaTek Kompanio, modern Qualcomm Snapdragon), at least 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or more of storage. Every new Googlebook starts at 16GB of RAM, so an 8GB Chromebook looks like a less certain candidate than it did in March. That is my inference, not a Google rule. If your school-issued Chromebook is running a Celeron N4000 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC, that device is going to live out its support window on ChromeOS.

Maletis also confirmed that the Chromebook Plus lineup keeps going. “I’ve seen the pipeline of upcoming Chromebooks and Chromebook Plus devices, and super robust through this year and even into next year.” So there is not going to be a hard cutover where Chromebook dies the moment Googlebook ships. New Chromebook Plus devices and new Googlebooks will share shelf space for a while, with a migration path that Google has promised but not scheduled.

Every Chromebook shows its own end date for updates, and it takes about a minute to find:

Open Settings. Select About ChromeOS. Select Additional details. Read the Update schedule line. It shows the month this Chromebook’s updates end.

Because the count starts at the platform’s release, a Chromebook bought new last year can have an earlier date than you expect. If the date is after mid-2034, your model is in the group Google’s transition promise is aimed at, though Google has not said which of those models qualify. Our automatic update expiration explainer covers what happens once that date passes.

To check a model you do not own yet, such as one you are thinking of buying, open Google’s Auto Update policy page, press ctrl + f , and type the model name. The matching row shows the model and the month its updates end, and Google’s own advice on that page is to check the date before you buy. When Google launched Chromebook Plus in 2023, it published a list of qualifying models by name; it has not said whether the Googlebook OS list will look the same.

Googlebooks Start at $899, and the Migration List Is Still Missing

Launch Prices Run From $899 to $1,299, Depending on the Brand

The platform is positioned as premium at launch, but the floor came in under my May guess of about $1,000. Google’s pre-order post says “starting at $899,” so a Googlebook costs $899 and up. Google’s compare page lists every launch model side by side. Check the retailer for the current price on the day you buy.

Twelve months of Google AI Pro, which includes 5TB of cloud storage, and three months of YouTube Premium come with every Googlebook. Even so, $899 is a long way from the $349 price of a typical school Chromebook, and Maletis has only said more accessible price points will come “over time.” Acer, for one, already builds high-end Chromebooks such as the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE and the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, so the chassis and keyboards will look familiar even though the OS is new. Acer’s Googlebook 14 is also the one convertible in the lineup, and Nathan Ingraham at Engadget, who tried all five, called it “the best bang for your buck in this group.”

First-Party Hardware and Migration Timing Are Still Open

Maletis would not confirm whether Google itself will ship a Googlebook the way it shipped the Pixelbook in 2017 and the Pixelbook Go in 2019, and the launch lineup has no Google-made model. Given how much of the storytelling leans on Google’s own laptop history (the Glowbar comes back from the Chromebook Pixel), it is hard to imagine Google not eventually shipping a flagship reference device. Google has not confirmed it.

In May, Maletis said consumer devices would go first, with education and enterprise taking what he called a “more calculated approach” so management capabilities stay intact. Google’s September admin page uses two phrasings: “our newest Chromebook devices” in one answer and “newer commercial Chromebook models” in another. So it is not yet clear whether a Chromebook you bought at a store is on the same track as a company fleet.

Most Chromebook Buyers Should Buy Now, Not Wait

Our Aluminium OS compatibility piece in March said to buy the Chromebook that fits you now, and the launch did not change that.

Buy a Chromebook Today Unless You Want the Googlebook Features Now

A Chromebook bought today gets security updates until its automatic update date. Google commits to ChromeOS updates through mid-2034, and for qualifying devices whose date falls later, it says it will support the move to Googlebook OS. If it has modern specs, there is a chance it will end up on the migration list Google has promised, but nobody can tell you today which models will be on it, so do not pay extra for a Chromebook on the hope of an upgrade. Maletis was clear that the Chromebook Plus pipeline is “super robust” through this year and into next, so you are not buying into a dead-end product line either.

If you want the Googlebook experience, it has been in US stores since October 4, 2026. You also need an Android 17 phone to get the phone features, so an iPhone household should factor that in. I would not personally pay a launch premium for the very first generation of any platform shift this large. The first wave is premium, cheaper models are only promised “over time,” and a few months of reviews will show which features are useful and which ones are demo-stage tricks.

For a Kid in School, Nothing Changes This Year

None of the Googlebook features are aimed at K-12. Google’s September admin page says the 2026 launch “does not yet support domain enrollment or centralized fleet management,” and management tools “will start rolling out in the second half of 2027.” Google also says “Chromebooks remain available for all school and enterprise deployments today.” Existing Chrome Enterprise and Education Upgrade licenses stay active for each device’s lifecycle. So ignore the launch, get the right Chromebook for the use case, look at the automatic update expiration date, and move on.

For a side-by-side look at current Chromebook specs and prices while you decide, the Chromebook Comparison Chart has the full lineup in one place.

What to Watch Next

The first Googlebooks reached US shelves on October 4. For Chromebook owners, the bigger item is the eligibility list Google says it will share “soon”: which models can move to Googlebook OS, when, and how. After that, watch for cheaper Googlebooks from the same five partners and for the management tools Google has scheduled for the second half of 2027, which decide when schools and businesses can buy in.

The CES 2026 announcements from ASUS, HP, and Lenovo already pointed at hardware ready for this transition, and all three of those companies are in the launch lineup. The Intel Nova Lake roadmap covers the Intel generation after the chips in these launch models.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Googlebook?

Googlebook is the laptop category Google unveiled on May 12, 2026, and launched on September 21, 2026. It runs Googlebook OS, an Android-based operating system with Gemini wired into the core. Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo built the first five models, and every model has to pass Google certification covering the processor, memory, storage, and keyboard layout before it can carry the name.

When do Googlebooks go on sale?

Pre-orders opened on September 21, 2026, at the Google Store, Best Buy, and other retailers. Devices reached shelves on October 4 in the US and on October 5 in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia. Prices start at $899 and run up to $1,299, depending on the brand.

Yes, until its automatic update date or mid-2034, whichever comes first. Google says ChromeOS devices “will continue to receive regular updates and security patches through mid-2034.” For qualifying devices whose 10-year support lifecycle extends beyond 2034, Google says it “is committed to supporting your transition to Googlebook OS.” Google counts those 10 years from the platform’s release date, not from the day you bought the Chromebook.

Open Settings, select About ChromeOS, then Additional details. The Update schedule line shows the month your updates end. To check another model, search for it on Google’s Auto Update policy page.

Can my Chromebook upgrade to Googlebook OS?

Possibly, but Google has not said which models. Google says many of its newest Chromebooks will be eligible and that details on migration paths and device eligibility will be shared soon. There is no list and no date yet.

Do Googlebooks replace Chromebooks?

Not in the near term. Maletis called the pipeline of upcoming Chromebook and Chromebook Plus devices “super robust” through this year and into next, and Google says Chromebooks remain available for schools and businesses, which cannot manage Googlebooks until the second half of 2027.