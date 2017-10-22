Bottom line A Black Friday or Cyber Monday Chromebook is worth buying with 8GB of memory and 128GB of built-in storage. Look for a 1080p IPS screen and updates through June 2033 or later. Pass on 4GB and 64GB doorbusters unless the laptop has one small job. Check who is selling it before you pay. Recommendation The ASUS Chromebook CM15 suits a tight budget with its big matte screen. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED costs more and adds an OLED panel and 16GB of memory.

We update this section as retailers post their sales, and each entry carries its date.

For prices right now, use our Chromebook deals page, which updates on its own.

These dates were current on November 21 and come from the retailers or reports of their announcements. Sale pages change, so check the retailer before you plan around a date.

Retailer Early deals Black Friday Cyber Monday Amazon In the Holiday Shop now Black Friday Week from November 19 Through November 30 Best Buy From November 6, with new deals each Friday November 19 to 28 From November 29, then Cyber Week December 1 to 6 Walmart November 12 to 15 November 23 to 29 November 30 to December 2, online only

Amazon’s own FAQ, updated November 10, says its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events start at 12:01 a.m. Pacific on November 19 and run through November 30, and that early deals are in its Holiday Shop now. The Best Buy schedule comes from its October 27 holiday calendar, which promises new deals every Friday from November 6, 10 days of Black Friday deals starting November 19, and Cyber Week deals from December 1 to 6. It prints no date for its Cyber Sunday and Monday event, so November 29 in the table is our reading of that name. Best Buy’s Black Friday page gives November 27 as Black Friday. Walmart’s dates are in Retail Dive’s report on its announcement. The Walmart release adds that Black Friday starts at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Walmart.com on November 23 and in stores at 6 a.m. local time on November 27, and that select online deals go to paid Walmart+ members for the first 24 hours of the first two events.

Five Chromebooks worth buying on Black Friday

These five clear the bar today, and the same checks work on any other model in a sale. Nothing here predicts which models will be discounted. To compare other models, the Chromebook comparison chart has filters for 8GB or more, 128GB or more, and Chromebook Plus.

Each model below has at least 8GB of memory, 128GB of built-in storage, and updates through June 2033 or later on Google’s Auto Update list. The prices are list prices for the exact configuration named. Street prices can sit above or below them, and current prices are on each product page.

Black Friday Chromebook picks by need

ASUS Chromebook CM15 for a tight budget

The 8GB and 128GB version of the CM15 suits someone who works in a browser and wants a big matte screen. Google lists its updates through June 2036, the latest date in this group, but promises ChromeOS itself only through mid-2034, with a possible move after that which Google has yet to define. It runs an ARM chip, the MediaTek Kompanio 540, that is fine for tabs and streaming and not for heavy multitasking or Linux development. It is not a Chromebook Plus, so it has a 720p webcam, misses the Plus AI features, and falls outside the group we give the best odds of moving to Googlebook OS. It also has no keyboard backlight, and every port sits on the left edge. Its price has been running above the $309.99 list figure, so check the current price on its product page, and compare it with the comparison chart if the budget is firm.

Budget Pick ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505) MSRP $309.99 Amazon price Loading price... 15.6" 8GB RAM 128GB 12hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540 Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ 15.6-inch 1080p anti-glare IPS screen

✓ updates through June 2036 on Google's list

✓ HDMI plus two USB-C ports

✓ numeric keypad Cons ✗ Kompanio 540 is modest

✗ eMMC storage

✗ 720p webcam

✗ no keyboard backlight

✗ memory and storage are soldered This is the 8GB and 128GB version, model CM1505CM4A-AS88. The 4GB and 64GB version shares the name and misses both floors in this guide. View Full Specs & Details Model: CM1505CM4A-AS88

HP Chromebook 14a-nf0050nr for a lower-cost Chromebook Plus

HP sells several machines as the Chromebook 14a, so the model number matters here. The 14a-nf0050nr has the Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB, 128GB of UFS storage, a 1080p IPS panel, and a 1080p webcam, which earns it the Chromebook Plus badge. The N100 models in the same series use a 1366x768 TN panel. The trade-off is a screen rated at 300 nits and 62.5% of sRGB, which works indoors and looks plain beside a better panel. Expect about nine hours of battery on this version.

Best Value HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series) MSRP $499.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" 8GB RAM 128GB 9hr Processor: Intel Core i3-N305 Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ Chromebook Plus with Intel Core i3-N305

✓ 128GB UFS

✓ 1080p IPS screen and webcam

✓ keyboard that reviewers praise Cons ✗ 300-nit panel with limited color

✗ no touchscreen

✗ updates end June 2033

✗ about nine hours of battery Check for the model number 14a-nf0050nr or the Core i3-N305 in the listing title. A 14a with an N100 chip is a different computer with a weaker screen. View Full Specs & Details Model: 14a-nf0050nr

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED for the best screen

This is our top pick if the budget stretches, although its third-party sellers have asked more than the list price. The Lenovo has a 14-inch OLED panel, 16GB of memory, a fanless MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910, and updates through June 2035 on Google’s list, with ChromeOS itself promised through mid-2034. NotebookCheck measured more than 15 hours in its Wi-Fi browsing test, while MergeDroid got closer to 8 hours after a month of use. The glossy screen reflects a lot in a bright room, the keyboard deck flexes under pressure, and the ports leave out HDMI and an SD slot. Being an ARM machine, it can also run into trouble with some Linux software. If you plan to keep it for many years, read our note on OLED panel longevity before you buy.

Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED MSRP $749 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 16GB RAM 256GB 17hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ 14-inch OLED touchscreen

✓ 16GB of memory

✓ 256GB UFS storage

✓ fanless

✓ over 15 hours of browsing in NotebookCheck's test Cons ✗ Reflective screen

✗ keyboard deck flex

✗ no HDMI or SD slot

✗ possible Linux app issues on ARM The only pick here with 16GB of memory, so ChromeOS leaves background tabs alone longer than it does on the 8GB models. View Full Specs & Details Model: 83MY0000US

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 for a 14-inch 2-in-1

The Spin 714 folds into a tablet or tent, and its screen accepts a USI pen. The US model with 8GB and 256GB comes without a pen, according to PCMag and Best Buy. Some versions sold in other countries include a stylus stored in the chassis. Buy a USI pen separately if you want one here. It has an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U, Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 1440p webcam, and updates through June 2034. FishBee Productions measured about 8.5 hours in its battery test against a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, which is a different test from the Lenovo figures above. The US retail version has 8GB of soldered memory, so it cannot grow later. It also has no microSD slot, which matters if you keep large local files.

Most Versatile Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 MSRP $749.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 256GB 10hr Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ 360-degree convertible

✓ USI pen support

✓ Thunderbolt 4

✓ 1440p webcam

✓ updates through June 2034 Cons ✗ 8GB of soldered memory

✗ no microSD slot

✗ plastic-feeling keyboard deck

✗ no stylus in the box A desk-and-couch machine for video calls, with pen input if you add a USI stylus. The Lenovo has the better screen; the Acer has the hinge. View Full Specs & Details Model: CP714-1H-54UB

ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable for a small tablet with a keyboard

The CM30 is a 10.5-inch tablet with a detachable keyboard. The tablet alone lists at about 1.3 pounds, and Lon.TV weighed the full kit at 2.47 pounds. It suits a child’s first device, travel, or reading, more than all-day typing. The screen is bright at 400 nits, and it stays fanless. The MediaTek Kompanio 520 is the slowest chip here, its one USB-C port handles charging, data, and video, and it has eMMC storage. Whether a stylus or cover is included varies by configuration. Its Amazon page also offers other computers from a selector, including a 14-inch CM1402, so confirm you have selected 8GB and 128GB before you order. On Amazon it sells through third-party sellers.

Most Compact ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable MSRP $329.99 Amazon price Loading price... 10.5" Touch 8GB RAM 128GB 12hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Pros ✓ 10.5-inch 400-nit touchscreen

✓ detachable keyboard

✓ fanless

✓ 5MP cameras front and rear

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ Modest Kompanio 520

✗ one USB-C port

✗ eMMC storage

✗ not Chromebook Plus

✗ no keyboard backlight Look for the model number CM3001DM2A-WS88T-S. It is the only detachable in this guide, and its small screen makes it a second device for most adults. View Full Specs & Details Model: CM3001DM2A-WS88T-S

Which Chromebook specs are worth paying for

Memory starts at 8GB, or more if tabs are your workspace

A 4GB Chromebook is left with about 1 to 2GB once ChromeOS and Chrome have loaded, and it cannot get the Chromebook Plus features. It can still suit one narrow job, such as a kitchen laptop. At 8GB you have room for everyday work. Memory is soldered on all five picks here, so you cannot add more later. If a normal day means ten or more open tabs, 12GB or 16GB is worth paying for, because ChromeOS trims stale background tabs earlier on machines with 8GB or less.

Storage starts at 128GB, and the type comes second

ChromeOS keeps about 17GB for itself, and Android apps and the Gemini Nano download take more. That leaves roughly 35GB on a 64GB machine and about 99GB on a 128GB one. Pay for the capacity first. After that, UFS or an NVMe SSD is faster than eMMC, and the difference shows most at startup, on the first launch of an Android app, and in the Files app with a large folder. Our storage types guide covers which parts to expect at each price. The MergeDroid channel draws the line in the same place in its Chromebook buying guide, with 128GB as a minimum and eMMC still fast enough for general browsing.

The screen should be 1080p IPS at minimum

A 1366x768 TN panel is easy to spot on a spec sheet. MergeDroid’s advice is full HD at a minimum, or about 1920x1200 on a taller 16:10 display, and IPS over TN because TN panels look washed out and have worse viewing angles. Brightness matters if the laptop leaves the house. Chromebook screens run from 250 to 500 nits, and our brightness guide puts the line for outdoor work at 400. OLED costs more, and a glossy panel like the Lenovo’s reflects more in a bright room.

Chromebook Plus pays off for the webcam, the screen, and the AI features

The Chromebook Plus badge guarantees at least 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage, a 1080p IPS screen, and a 1080p webcam, and it unlocks Google’s AI features on ChromeOS. It saves you from checking those lines one by one. It does not promise a storage type or a bright screen, and it does not set an update date. Someone who only browses and streams can skip it, as long as the machine has 8GB and 128GB anyway. The CM15 is that kind of machine.

Google’s Auto Update policy gives ChromeOS devices 10 years of updates from the platform’s release date, not from the day you buy, and the mid-2034 limit in the Googlebook section below caps the later dates. A model that is new in its box can therefore have far fewer years left than you would guess. We use June 2033 as the floor for a new purchase because it leaves about six and a half years, and MergeDroid names the Intel N100, whose machines get updates through June 2033, as its minimum for general use. A shorter date can still make sense at a low enough price for a short-term machine. Our AUE guide explains what happens after the date passes.

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How to judge a Black Friday Chromebook listing

Start with five checks on the listing: the update date, the memory, the built-in storage, the screen, and the seller and condition.

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Look up the exact model, because one name can cover several machines

Google’s list gives the Acer Chromebook Plus 514’s CB514-6H updates through June 2035 and its CB514-3H updates through June 2033, and the product page shows different chips and storage across its versions. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 family includes a 4GB version with an Intel N150 that is not certified as Chromebook Plus, and it sells as a plain Lenovo Chromebook 2-in-1. Find the model number in the listing, then search for that number on Google’s list or our product page.

Treat an old model at a low price as a short-term machine

An old Chromebook can look like a doorbuster on price alone. Google lists the ASUS Chromebook C423 through June 2027, with a note that the device must opt in to extended updates, and it was still on sale at Amazon in early November. MergeDroid reports in the same guide that entry-level models released in 2025 with the Intel Celeron N4500, a chip from 2021, were pushed hard in the UK for Black Friday 2025. N4500 machines such as the ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 get updates through June 2031. The channel’s quick test is to search the processor name plus its release date before you buy.

Read the storage line for add-ons, and pass on 4GB and 64GB

A sale headline can rest on the base configuration while a better one costs little more. The ASUS CM15 lists at $269.99 with 4GB and 64GB, and at $309.99 with 8GB and 128GB. Both parts are soldered, so that choice is permanent. One reseller’s ASUS Chromebook CM1402 is titled “224GB Storage(64GB eMMC+160GB Docking Station Set)”, which means a 64GB Chromebook with a dock and a memory card in the box. Count only the storage built into the laptop.

Check the seller, the condition, and the return window

On Amazon, read the “Sold by” and “Ships from” lines, since the page title says nothing about who is selling. In early November, only the CM15 among these five picks was sold by Amazon itself; the other four came from third-party sellers on their Amazon pages. A page can also offer a used copy beside the new one, so confirm that the offer you are adding says new. A listing for an Acer Chromebook Plus 514 discloses that the computer “has been resealed” so the system could be upgraded, which means the box has been opened. Amazon Renewed is a separate program with a 90-day return guarantee, and our used Chromebook worksheet covers anything sold as used.

Amazon’s seller notice says eligible items bought from November 1 to December 31 can be returned until January 31, 2027, including items a seller ships itself. At Best Buy, most purchases made October 30 through December 31 can be returned through January 15, 2027, or January 31 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members. That gives you time to test a machine, but check the return line on your own offer, since returns on seller-fulfilled orders go through the seller.

Trust the maker’s spec sheet over the retailer’s table

Retailer spec tables contain errors. One Amazon page for the Lenovo above lists its storage as eMMC in the table while its description says UFS 4.0, and the CM15’s table names the Kompanio 520 under a title that says Kompanio 540. In early November, the ASUS CM30 and CM1402 listings showed the same star score and the same 27 ratings because Amazon shows them on one shared product page. When a line matters to you, confirm it on the manufacturer’s page or our product page.

Compare the sale price with the list price and with what the model costs on the deals page, not with the crossed-out number on the listing. Memory costs have pushed Chromebook prices up in 2026, so an older price you remember may no longer be a fair reference.

Googlebook is Google’s new laptop category, and its operating system, Googlebook OS, is what we tracked for months under the Aluminium OS codename. The five launch models start at $899 and reached US shelves on October 4. Google has said cheaper models will follow but has given no date, which is why we would buy a Chromebook now rather than hold out for one on a mid-range budget.

Google’s admin page, updated September 23, says ChromeOS devices get updates and security patches “through mid-2034.” For qualifying devices bought today whose support runs past 2034, it says Google “is committed to supporting your transition to Googlebook OS, with many devices offering direct migration paths.” It has published no list of qualifying models or minimum specs, and its wording varies: one line says “Many newer commercial Chromebook models will be capable of upgrading to Googlebook OS,” and another says “Many of our newest Chromebook devices will be eligible to transition over to Googlebook OS.” The page is written for IT admins and names no models, so consumer models remain unclear. So treat a June 2035 or June 2036 date as ChromeOS updates through mid-2034, followed by a possible move that Google has yet to define. We cannot tell you whether any pick here will qualify. Our Aluminium OS compatibility guide gives recent Chromebook Plus models with 8GB or more the best odds, and that remains an estimate.

Cyber Monday Chromebook deals use the same checks

Cyber Monday is November 30. Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events end that day, Walmart’s event runs through December 2 online, and Best Buy’s Cyber Sunday and Monday event should start on November 29, with Cyber Week deals after it from December 1 to 6. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have not said whether Chromebook prices will be lower that week than on Black Friday. Every check above applies unchanged, including the model number and the seller. Amazon’s holiday return window covers purchases on both days.

What to do before you buy

Choose the need first, and write down the model number that meets it, because that number is what you will check against a sale listing. Then confirm the update date on Google’s list and read who is selling the offer you are adding to the cart. If a listing clears 8GB, 128GB built in, a 1080p IPS screen, and June 2033, compare its price with the deals page on the day and buy it if the price suits you. If it misses one of them, look at the same model one configuration up before you settle for the sale price.

A laptop that will stay on one desk does not have to be a Chromebook. The Beelink EQi 304 in our Black Friday mini PC guide lists at $469 with 16GB and 512GB, though you supply the screen and keyboard. Our Mac mini Black Friday guide covers Apple’s desktop, which starts at $899.

Still looking for the perfect Chromebook? Try these resources:

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!