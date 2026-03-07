Google has been shipping new Chrome versions every four weeks since 2021. That was already a speedup from the original six-week cadence the browser launched with back in 2008. Now the company has doubled the pace again: since September 8, 2026, with Chrome 153, new stable releases arrive every two weeks. Google says the change applies to Chrome on desktop, Android, and iOS, and that new Chrome releases reach Chromebooks after dedicated platform testing.

Google says the web is evolving quickly and users deserve faster access to performance improvements, security fixes, and new features. Smaller, more frequent releases also mean each update carries fewer changes, which simplifies debugging when something goes wrong.

AI Browsers Arrived in Late 2025

For the better part of a decade, Chrome’s dominance was so complete that “browser competition” felt like a historical curiosity. That changed in late 2025 when two AI companies launched browsers of their own. OpenAI released ChatGPT Atlas in October 2025, a macOS browser with an “Agent Mode” that can autonomously navigate the web, conduct research, and complete tasks on your behalf. That same month, Perplexity made its Comet browser free worldwide, built on Chromium but with an AI search engine woven into every tab.

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Neither browser is a Chrome killer today. Atlas is still macOS-only, and both products struggle with complex interactive websites. But the category is growing fast enough to have gotten Google’s attention. As TechCrunch reported, Google told the publication that the schedule change isn’t AI-related, while also saying it has been rapidly rolling out deeper Gemini integrations into Chrome, including agentic features for autonomous browsing tasks.

Chrome’s new cadence ships bug fixes and AI features faster. If you’ve been using Gemini on your Chromebook Plus, those capabilities reach your Chromebook only after Google’s ChromeOS platform testing. Writing assistance, summarization, translation, and the experimental “Help me do” features arrive with ChromeOS stable releases, not on the two-week browser rhythm. If new AI behavior is more than you want, switching AI features off is still an option, and the controls exist today.

Chromebooks Get Chrome Releases After Platform Testing

If you use a Chromebook at home or school, you probably won’t notice the difference. Chrome already updates itself silently in the background, and most Chromebook users don’t pay attention to version numbers. On Windows and Mac, Chrome will restart a little more often after updates, but each update will be smaller in scope, so the restart-and-resume cycle should be quick.

Chrome releases now ship every two weeks on desktop, Android, and iOS, but your Chromebook’s stable channel gets them only after Google’s ChromeOS testing. So far the ChromeOS stable channel has taken every other Chrome milestone: 152, then 154 on October 9 and 156 on October 20. Those releases carry quality-of-life tweaks, improved Progressive Web App support, and new browser APIs that make web apps feel more native. On ChromeOS, which ships Chrome as its primary app surface, those improvements arrive on the ChromeOS stable schedule rather than the two-week browser schedule.

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Google says Chromebooks will continue receiving “dedicated platform testing” before updates roll out, and that extended release options will remain available. ChromeOS doesn’t blindly adopt every Chrome release the moment it ships. There’s a separate validation process to ensure the update works properly with ChromeOS-specific features like the shelf, Android app compatibility, and Linux container integration. The company said it will “share more details soon” about exactly how managed Chromebook milestone updates will adapt to the new cadence, so school and enterprise administrators are still waiting on specifics.

Google’s announcement does not mention your Chromebook’s Auto Update Expiration date, so the date Google publishes for your model still sets its support window. A Chromebook with a 2032 AUE date is still listed for updates through 2032.

Extended Stable Stays on Eight Weeks

For Chromebooks, Google’s announcement says it “will continue to offer extended release options for Chromebook users,” without giving a schedule for them.

Google’s Extended Stable channel for Chrome browser isn’t changing. It stays on an eight-week release cycle for enterprises that cannot accommodate a two-week cycle, and Google’s help page lists it for managed Chrome browsers on Windows and Mac. School and business admins with ChromeOS fleets are waiting on Google’s promised details about milestone updates for managed devices.

Court documents from Google’s antitrust case recently confirmed that ChromeOS will be phased out by 2034, replaced by Aluminium OS, a new platform built on the Android kernel. That transition introduces its own uncertainty about how Chrome updates will reach Chromebooks in the long term. For now, Chrome on ChromeOS reaches Chromebooks after Google’s separate platform testing, and so far it has not kept the two-week pace: the ChromeOS stable channel went from version 152 to 154 on October 9, 2026, and to 156 on October 20. How updates will work on Aluminium OS devices, once the native Android app shift retires the translation plumbing Chromebooks rely on today, is a question Google hasn’t answered yet.

Chrome’s Earlier Release Schedule Changes Went Smoothly

Chrome’s release cadence has been a one-way ratchet since the browser launched. The original six-week cycle arrived in 2008. Internet Explorer was still shipping major versions years apart, and Firefox was on a similar timeline. Chrome’s rapid-fire updates normalized the idea that browsers could quietly improve themselves without asking users to download and install anything.

In March 2021, Google shortened the cycle to four weeks, citing the same reasoning it’s using now: the web is advancing and users deserve faster access to improvements. That change also introduced the Extended Stable channel as a pressure valve for enterprises that couldn’t keep up with monthly releases. Then in 2023 came weekly security updates, filling the gaps between milestone releases with targeted patches for vulnerabilities. Each of these changes went relatively smoothly.

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Google hasn’t said whether Chrome will eventually move to weekly or even continuous releases. The Canary channel already ships daily builds, and the Dev channel updates weekly. The gap between those experimental channels and the stable channel has been steadily shrinking. Whether that gap ever closes completely depends on whether Google can maintain the stability guarantees that enterprise and education customers depend on. For now, two weeks appears to be the floor.

What You Should Do

If you’re a Chromebook owner who doesn’t think about Chrome versions, you don’t need to do anything. Updates will continue happening automatically, and a “restart to update” prompt appears when one is ready to install.

If you prefer stability over new features, stay on the Stable channel, which Google describes as “fully tested by the ChromeOS team.” On a personal Chromebook, the owner account can see or change the channel under Settings, About ChromeOS, Additional details; the other choices are Beta and Dev, and moving back to a more stable channel erases the Chromebook. Google’s Extended Stable help page covers managed Chrome browsers on Windows and Mac and does not list ChromeOS. On a school or work Chromebook, the admin sets the channel in the Google Admin console and can move managed devices to Long-term Support (LTS), which gets targeted security fixes but feature updates only every six months.

And if you’re curious about what’s coming in each release, the Chromium Dashboard tracks upcoming milestones and the features they include. With Chrome now shipping every two weeks on desktop and mobile, it’s worth bookmarking if you like seeing what is headed for ChromeOS.

If you are thinking about which Chromebook to buy next, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you filter by specs and generation to see your options side by side.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the new Chrome release schedule start?

Chrome 153 shipped on September 8, 2026, as the first release on the two-week cadence for desktop, Android, and iOS. ChromeOS has not followed that cadence so far: new Chrome releases reach Chromebooks after Google’s platform testing, and the ChromeOS stable channel has skipped milestones (152, then 154 on October 9, then 156 on October 20).

You do not have to. Chrome updates itself in the background, and a restart prompt appears when an update is ready to install.

No. Google’s announcement does not change Auto Update Expiration dates, so the date published for your model still sets your support window. A Chromebook with a 2032 date is still listed for updates through 2032.

The Chromium Dashboard publishes the milestone schedule and the features in each release.