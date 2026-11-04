ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO
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The ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO is a small desktop for office work, development, and a three-monitor desk, with room for older and lighter games. It uses an eight-core Ryzen 7 from 2022. The 24GB of memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded, and the two network ports stop at Gigabit.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H
|2022 chip, behind current Ryzen 7 parts on multi-core work
|24GB LPDDR5X
|Memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded
|Free second M.2 2280 slot
|Memory runs at 4800MT/s, below what the chip supports
|Three 4K 60Hz displays over HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C
|Two Ethernet ports, but only 1Gbps each
|Wi-Fi 6E with an Intel AX210 card
|No USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink
|VESA mount in the box
|Reaching the M.2 slots means removing the base plate and lower fan assembly
ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO Comparison Chart
ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO
|Price
List Price: $570.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|24GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 6800H
|Performance Rating
|5.0
|CPU Mark
|22,652
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 680M
|RAM
|24 GB LPDDR5X, 2-channel (LPDDR5X-4800, soldered)
|Internal Storage
|512 GB NVMe SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.04 x 5 x 1.73 inches
(128.02 x 127 x 43.94 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (HDMI, DP, and USB-C each 4K 60Hz)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
USB-C: 10Gbps, 4K60 video, 65W PD
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, manual
|Expandability
|Memory soldered. Second M.2 2280 NVMe slot free.
See every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chart
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- BOSGAME P6 Neo
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- Beelink EQR6
- KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro
Ports, networking, and storage
The N4 NEO measures about 5 inches square and 1.7 inches tall, with two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a headset jack, and the power button on the front. Barrel power, both RJ45 jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, a third 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 2.0 port, and a Kensington lock slot sit on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C each carry video at up to 4K 60Hz and can all run at once, though ORIGIMAGIC lists the HDMI version as both 2.0 and 2.1. USB-C also handles 10Gbps data and 65W power delivery. There is no SD card reader.
The second RJ45 jack can keep a NAS apart from the home network without a USB adapter, and Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage help when the box runs unattended. Each jack stops at 1Gbps, even on a faster internet connection or a 2.5GbE network. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E from an Intel AX210 card; Bluetooth 5.3 needs a driver update from Intel, and before that the system may report Bluetooth 5.2.
The 512GB boot drive sits in one M.2 2280 slot, and the second slot ships empty. ORIGIMAGIC rates them at both PCIe 4.0 x4 and 3.0 x4, and at both 4TB (two 2TB drives) and 8TB in total, so test a fast drive before counting on PCIe 4.0 speeds and expect that a single 4TB drive may not work. Getting to the slots means removing the base plate and lifting out the lower fan assembly.
An older eight-core Ryzen 7 chip
The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H scores about 23,000 in PassMark’s multi-thread CPU test, against about 28,000 for the newer Ryzen 7 8845HS. Long rendering or compile jobs show that gap most and take noticeably longer than on a current Ryzen 7; office work and video calls show it far less. The chip has eight Zen 3+ cores and 16 threads, with a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz, and ORIGIMAGIC runs it at 45W.
The integrated Radeon 680M runs at up to 2200MHz and shares system memory. It handles 4K video, three desktop displays, and older or lighter games, while current 3D games need reduced settings and a lower resolution. The memory here runs at 4800MT/s, and AMD’s chip supports LPDDR5 at up to 6400MT/s, so the graphics get less memory bandwidth than the chip allows.
By ORIGIMAGIC’s figures, two fans cool the chip and the noise level is 36 dB in a lab test. The company also says a Performance Mode in the BIOS (press Delete at boot) raises multi-core speed; no independent test confirms it.
Who it’s for
The N4 NEO suits a buyer content with 24GB for the life of the machine. It can also run as an always-on software router or firewall on a Gigabit connection, because it has two Ethernet ports and powers itself back on after an outage.
Skip it for current 3D games at high settings, for networks faster than Gigabit, or if you may want more memory later. The GEEKOM A6 uses the same chip with 2.5GbE, USB4, and memory slots you can upgrade. The GMKtec K12 has two 2.5GbE ports, USB4, upgradeable memory, and OCuLink for an external graphics card. To compare it with other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM in the ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO?
No. The 24GB of LPDDR5X-4800 is soldered to the board and cannot be replaced.
How much storage can the ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO hold?
Plan on 4TB in total, as two 2TB M.2 NVMe drives, even though ORIGIMAGIC also quotes 8TB. Out of the box, one slot holds the 512GB boot drive and the other is empty.
How many displays can the ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO drive?
Three at once, through HDMI, DisplayPort, and the front USB-C port, each at up to 4K 60Hz.
Is the N4 NEO fast enough for 2.5GbE networking?
No. Both RJ45 ports stop at 1Gbps. The GEEKOM A6 uses the same chip and has a 2.5GbE port.
How is the N4 NEO different from the ORIGIMAGIC N4?
The N4 NEO uses the Ryzen 7 6800H. A Ryzen 9 6900HX mini PC has also been sold as the ORIGIMAGIC N4, which is a different model, so check the chip name before buying.
What warranty and operating system does the N4 NEO come with?
ORIGIMAGIC covers the whole unit for one year and parts for three years. Windows 11 Pro comes installed, and the company lists Linux and Ubuntu as supported.
What comes in the box with the ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO?
The mini PC, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, a VESA mount with screws, and a user manual.