ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO

Published on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare

The ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO is a small desktop for office work, development, and a three-monitor desk, with room for older and lighter games. It uses an eight-core Ryzen 7 from 2022. The 24GB of memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded, and the two network ports stop at Gigabit.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H 2022 chip, behind current Ryzen 7 parts on multi-core work 24GB LPDDR5X Memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded Free second M.2 2280 slot Memory runs at 4800MT/s, below what the chip supports Three 4K 60Hz displays over HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C Two Ethernet ports, but only 1Gbps each Wi-Fi 6E with an Intel AX210 card No USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink VESA mount in the box Reaching the M.2 slots means removing the base plate and lower fan assembly

ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO Comparison Chart

ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO Price List Price: $570.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 24GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 6800H Performance Rating 5.0 CPU Mark 22,652 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 24 GB LPDDR5X, 2-channel (LPDDR5X-4800, soldered) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5 x 1.73 inches

(128.02 x 127 x 43.94 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (HDMI, DP, and USB-C each 4K 60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

USB-C: 10Gbps, 4K60 video, 65W PD Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws, manual Expandability Memory soldered. Second M.2 2280 NVMe slot free.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chart

Ports, networking, and storage

The N4 NEO measures about 5 inches square and 1.7 inches tall, with two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a headset jack, and the power button on the front. Barrel power, both RJ45 jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, a third 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 2.0 port, and a Kensington lock slot sit on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C each carry video at up to 4K 60Hz and can all run at once, though ORIGIMAGIC lists the HDMI version as both 2.0 and 2.1. USB-C also handles 10Gbps data and 65W power delivery. There is no SD card reader.

The second RJ45 jack can keep a NAS apart from the home network without a USB adapter, and Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage help when the box runs unattended. Each jack stops at 1Gbps, even on a faster internet connection or a 2.5GbE network. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E from an Intel AX210 card; Bluetooth 5.3 needs a driver update from Intel, and before that the system may report Bluetooth 5.2.

The 512GB boot drive sits in one M.2 2280 slot, and the second slot ships empty. ORIGIMAGIC rates them at both PCIe 4.0 x4 and 3.0 x4, and at both 4TB (two 2TB drives) and 8TB in total, so test a fast drive before counting on PCIe 4.0 speeds and expect that a single 4TB drive may not work. Getting to the slots means removing the base plate and lifting out the lower fan assembly.

An older eight-core Ryzen 7 chip

The AMD Ryzen 7 6800H scores about 23,000 in PassMark’s multi-thread CPU test, against about 28,000 for the newer Ryzen 7 8845HS. Long rendering or compile jobs show that gap most and take noticeably longer than on a current Ryzen 7; office work and video calls show it far less. The chip has eight Zen 3+ cores and 16 threads, with a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz, and ORIGIMAGIC runs it at 45W.

The integrated Radeon 680M runs at up to 2200MHz and shares system memory. It handles 4K video, three desktop displays, and older or lighter games, while current 3D games need reduced settings and a lower resolution. The memory here runs at 4800MT/s, and AMD’s chip supports LPDDR5 at up to 6400MT/s, so the graphics get less memory bandwidth than the chip allows.

By ORIGIMAGIC’s figures, two fans cool the chip and the noise level is 36 dB in a lab test. The company also says a Performance Mode in the BIOS (press Delete at boot) raises multi-core speed; no independent test confirms it.

Who it’s for

The N4 NEO suits a buyer content with 24GB for the life of the machine. It can also run as an always-on software router or firewall on a Gigabit connection, because it has two Ethernet ports and powers itself back on after an outage.

Skip it for current 3D games at high settings, for networks faster than Gigabit, or if you may want more memory later. The GEEKOM A6 uses the same chip with 2.5GbE, USB4, and memory slots you can upgrade. The GMKtec K12 has two 2.5GbE ports, USB4, upgradeable memory, and OCuLink for an external graphics card. To compare it with other models, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions