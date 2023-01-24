MOREFINE M9 Mini PC

Updated on November 17, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Intel i5-1340P Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

8GB/256GB/Intel N100 Add

16GB/500GB/Intel N150 Add

Windows 11 Pro on a 4.4-inch metal box

The M9 is a compact desktop built on the Intel Processor N100, with a CNC-cut metal case, dual HDMI, and 2.5 gigabit Ethernet. The pre-built version ships with Windows 11 Pro.

Pros Cons 4.4-inch-wide chassis with a VESA mount Single-channel RAM configuration Quad-core Intel Processor N100 No USB-C port Supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM No SATA port for 2.5-inch drives Dual HDMI 2.0 outputs for 4K 60Hz Four USB ports, all Type-A Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity No Thunderbolt support 2.5 gigabit Ethernet Two M.2 slots for storage expansion Windows 11 Pro included

Related Videos

MOREFINE M9 Mini PC Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Where to buy Compare 16GB/1TB/Intel i5-1340P Core i5-1340P CPU Mark 18,284 16 GB 1 TB Intel Iris Xe Graphics $549.99 Details Performance Rating 4.5 CPU Mark 18,284 Processor Twelve-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1340P GPU Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $169.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 512 GB 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $149.99 Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/500GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 500 GB Intel Graphics $539.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 500 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.44 x 4.13 x 1.65 inches

(112.78 x 104.9 x 41.91 mm) Weight 0.91 lbs (0.41 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box M9 mini PC, HDMI cable, quick start guide, monitor mount, screws, 12-volt 32-watt power supply Expandability Supports addition of memory, storage; has second space for M.2 2242 SATA SSD, RAM and storage can be upgraded, supports up to 32GB RAM and has two M.2 slots for SSDs

See every Intel Core i5-1340P configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Two M.2 slots and 32GB of single-channel DDR4

The M9 runs the Intel Processor N100, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake chip that replaces Intel’s Celeron and Pentium branding. Memory sits in one SO-DIMM slot and runs in a single channel, and the board takes up to 32GB of DDR4.

Graphics come from the Intel UHD block inside the N100, which is enough for 4K playback and older or lighter games. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Both HDMI outputs do 4K at 60Hz.

Storage runs from two M.2 slots, one for an NVMe drive and one for an M.2 2242 SATA SSD. There is no bay for a 2.5-inch drive. The case measures 4.44 by 4.13 by 1.65 inches and ships with a VESA mount, so it can hang behind a monitor or sit in an entertainment center.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech: strong single-thread scores, weak graphics

Robtech’s review opens on the build, calling it “a damn fine looking mini PC” with a “pristine CNC cut metal case,” and notes it is the only budget mini PC he has reviewed with 2.5 gigabit LAN and dual M.2 storage slots. Robtech recorded 9 watts at idle and 34 watts at maximum. The bundled Kioxia NVMe SSD reached 76C, and the CPU also peaked at 76C. He found the M9 quieter than the Intel NUC 11 Essential he compared it with, and its performance stayed consistent throughout his tests.

In Cinebench R20 the N100 scored 353 single-core and 1,092 multi-core, and Robtech said that in single core “it dominates completely” against the NUC 11 Essential Pentium. Graphics were the weaker result: the N100 placed second behind that Pentium in DX11 and DX12. Robtech tied part of that to the single memory slot, noting that there is no way to know the penalty until he can test an N100 with dual-channel memory. In Valorant the N100 stayed mostly above 60 FPS, while in PS2 emulation Gran Turismo 4 did not reach full speed and the tougher GameCube games were out of reach. His verdict was that the M9 is “a pretty cool Mini PC with more things to like.”

ETA Prime: low power draw and 720p emulation

In his hands-on, ETA Prime’s wall meter read four watts at idle, up to 16 watts in average gaming, and 18 watts at most with everything maxed out; he noted the CPU itself maxes out around 9 watts across all four cores, so “adding any more wattage to it really isn’t going to help out.” Temperatures stayed mild, from about 39C at idle to 71C during a Cinebench R23 run, and the fan “really doesn’t get that loud.” Geekbench 5 returned 960 single-core and 2,658 multi-core.

ETA Prime measured 4,536 in 3DMark Night Raid and 2,929 in Wild Life, then ran through games: Skyrim at 720p low settings could run at 60 FPS, Half-Life 2 at 1080p high settings averaged over 120 FPS, and GTA V at 720p low settings averaged around 33 FPS. Emulation went further: F-Zero GX in the Dolphin GameCube emulator held 60 FPS at 720p, while the Wii U game Bayonetta maxed out the GPU, which he thought was down to the single-channel RAM. A 4K 60fps YouTube video dropped only 12 frames across its run. He also faulted the single-channel RAM, since “it does help out with iGPU performance,” and wished for a second slot. For a “low power consumption super small form factor PC for web browsing 4K video playback document editing,” the M9 is “something that I could recommend,” while for AAA gaming “it’s just not going to cut it.”

Choose it for desk work and 4K video, skip it for games

The 2.5 gigabit LAN and the pair of M.2 slots leave room to add storage or move to a faster network drop later, and the barebones kit lets a builder pick the RAM and SSD. Web browsing, document editing, and 4K playback are all within reach of the Intel N100 running Windows 11 Pro.

Buyers who want stronger graphics or a USB-C port should look elsewhere. Single-channel memory holds the integrated UHD back, and AAA games are out of reach.

For something smaller from the same maker, the M6S puts an Intel N100 in a smaller cube.

If the missing Type-C port is the sticking point, the M6 from the same maker has USB-C ports. To line this machine up against other small desktops, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison and buying guide page.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope