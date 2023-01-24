MOREFINE M9 Mini PC
Updated on
Windows 11 Pro on a 4.4-inch metal box
The M9 is a compact desktop built on the Intel Processor N100, with a CNC-cut metal case, dual HDMI, and 2.5 gigabit Ethernet. The pre-built version ships with Windows 11 Pro.
|Pros
|Cons
|4.4-inch-wide chassis with a VESA mount
|Single-channel RAM configuration
|Quad-core Intel Processor N100
|No USB-C port
|Supports up to 32GB DDR4 RAM
|No SATA port for 2.5-inch drives
|Dual HDMI 2.0 outputs for 4K 60Hz
|Four USB ports, all Type-A
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
|No Thunderbolt support
|2.5 gigabit Ethernet
|Two M.2 slots for storage expansion
|Windows 11 Pro included
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MOREFINE M9 Mini PC Comparison Chart
4 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|GPU
|List price
|Where to buy
|Compare
|16GB/1TB/Intel i5-1340P
|Core i5-1340PCPU Mark 18,284
|16 GB
|1 TB
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|$549.99
Details
|16GB/512GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$169.99
Details
|8GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|256 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$149.99
Details
|16GB/500GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|16 GB
|500 GB
|Intel Graphics
|$539.00
Details
Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.44 x 4.13 x 1.65 inches
(112.78 x 104.9 x 41.91 mm)
|Weight
|0.91 lbs (0.41 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|M9 mini PC, HDMI cable, quick start guide, monitor mount, screws, 12-volt 32-watt power supply
|Expandability
|Supports addition of memory, storage; has second space for M.2 2242 SATA SSD, RAM and storage can be upgraded, supports up to 32GB RAM and has two M.2 slots for SSDs
See every Intel Core i5-1340P configuration in the chartSee every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N150 configuration in the chart
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Two M.2 slots and 32GB of single-channel DDR4
The M9 runs the Intel Processor N100, a four-core, four-thread Alder Lake chip that replaces Intel’s Celeron and Pentium branding. Memory sits in one SO-DIMM slot and runs in a single channel, and the board takes up to 32GB of DDR4.
Graphics come from the Intel UHD block inside the N100, which is enough for 4K playback and older or lighter games. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Both HDMI outputs do 4K at 60Hz.
Storage runs from two M.2 slots, one for an NVMe drive and one for an M.2 2242 SATA SSD. There is no bay for a 2.5-inch drive. The case measures 4.44 by 4.13 by 1.65 inches and ships with a VESA mount, so it can hang behind a monitor or sit in an entertainment center.
Reviewer Insights
Robtech: strong single-thread scores, weak graphics
Robtech’s review opens on the build, calling it “a damn fine looking mini PC” with a “pristine CNC cut metal case,” and notes it is the only budget mini PC he has reviewed with 2.5 gigabit LAN and dual M.2 storage slots. Robtech recorded 9 watts at idle and 34 watts at maximum. The bundled Kioxia NVMe SSD reached 76C, and the CPU also peaked at 76C. He found the M9 quieter than the Intel NUC 11 Essential he compared it with, and its performance stayed consistent throughout his tests.
In Cinebench R20 the N100 scored 353 single-core and 1,092 multi-core, and Robtech said that in single core “it dominates completely” against the NUC 11 Essential Pentium. Graphics were the weaker result: the N100 placed second behind that Pentium in DX11 and DX12. Robtech tied part of that to the single memory slot, noting that there is no way to know the penalty until he can test an N100 with dual-channel memory. In Valorant the N100 stayed mostly above 60 FPS, while in PS2 emulation Gran Turismo 4 did not reach full speed and the tougher GameCube games were out of reach. His verdict was that the M9 is “a pretty cool Mini PC with more things to like.”
ETA Prime: low power draw and 720p emulation
In his hands-on, ETA Prime’s wall meter read four watts at idle, up to 16 watts in average gaming, and 18 watts at most with everything maxed out; he noted the CPU itself maxes out around 9 watts across all four cores, so “adding any more wattage to it really isn’t going to help out.” Temperatures stayed mild, from about 39C at idle to 71C during a Cinebench R23 run, and the fan “really doesn’t get that loud.” Geekbench 5 returned 960 single-core and 2,658 multi-core.
ETA Prime measured 4,536 in 3DMark Night Raid and 2,929 in Wild Life, then ran through games: Skyrim at 720p low settings could run at 60 FPS, Half-Life 2 at 1080p high settings averaged over 120 FPS, and GTA V at 720p low settings averaged around 33 FPS. Emulation went further: F-Zero GX in the Dolphin GameCube emulator held 60 FPS at 720p, while the Wii U game Bayonetta maxed out the GPU, which he thought was down to the single-channel RAM. A 4K 60fps YouTube video dropped only 12 frames across its run. He also faulted the single-channel RAM, since “it does help out with iGPU performance,” and wished for a second slot. For a “low power consumption super small form factor PC for web browsing 4K video playback document editing,” the M9 is “something that I could recommend,” while for AAA gaming “it’s just not going to cut it.”
Choose it for desk work and 4K video, skip it for games
The 2.5 gigabit LAN and the pair of M.2 slots leave room to add storage or move to a faster network drop later, and the barebones kit lets a builder pick the RAM and SSD. Web browsing, document editing, and 4K playback are all within reach of the Intel N100 running Windows 11 Pro.
Buyers who want stronger graphics or a USB-C port should look elsewhere. Single-channel memory holds the integrated UHD back, and AAA games are out of reach.
For something smaller from the same maker, the M6S puts an Intel N100 in a smaller cube.
If the missing Type-C port is the sticking point, the M6 from the same maker has USB-C ports. To line this machine up against other small desktops, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison and buying guide page.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the M9 support dual-channel RAM?
No. It takes up to 32GB of DDR4 SO-DIMM memory, but the single slot means it runs in single-channel mode only.
What storage expansion options are available on the M9?
Two M.2 slots, one for an NVMe SSD and one for an M.2 2242 SATA SSD. There is no SATA port for 2.5-inch drives.
Does the M9 come with a pre-installed operating system?
The pre-built version ships with Windows 11 Pro installed.
What are the graphics capabilities of the M9?
Graphics come from the 24-EU Intel UHD block inside the Intel Processor N100, which handles 4K video playback and lighter games.
Is the M9 suitable for gaming?
Older and lighter titles run at playable frame rates. Newer, more demanding AAA games do not, held back by the integrated graphics and single-channel RAM.
What connectivity options does the M9 offer?
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless. Wired ports are 2.5 gigabit Ethernet, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and two HDMI outputs that do 4K at 60Hz. There is no USB-C or Thunderbolt port.
Can I upgrade the components of the M9?
RAM and storage are both serviceable, with support for up to 32GB of DDR4 and two M.2 SSDs.
Does the M9 support VESA mounting?
Yes. A monitor mount and screws come in the box, so it can attach to the back of a monitor or TV for a space-efficient setup.
How does the M9 handle heat and power consumption?
Cooling is active rather than passive, with a fan in the case. ETA Prime measured four watts at the wall at idle; Robtech saw 34 watts at maximum with the CPU peaking at 76C.
Is the M9 good for office tasks and media consumption?
Office work, web browsing, document editing, and 4K video playback are the workloads the N100 configuration is aimed at.