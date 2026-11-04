VZMORE iX9 Max

Published on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The VZMORE iX9 Max is a small Windows desktop for office work, software development, and multi-monitor setups, built around Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H from December 2023. Its case holds 14 data and display ports, including two USB4 and two 2.5GbE ports. The 24GB of memory is soldered, so a buyer has to be sure that amount will last.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 16 cores and 22 threads with a 5.1GHz boost, about 28,900 on PassMark, and a 65W power mode The Core Ultra 9 185H dates from December 2023, and the AX9 Max’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 scores about 36,900 on PassMark 14 ports, including two USB4 at 40Gbps and six USB-A 24GB of LPDDR5 is soldered and cannot be upgraded Two 2.5GbE ports, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a full-size SD 4.0 reader The 11 TOPS NPU is well below the 40 TOPS bar for Copilot+ certification VZMORE rates it for up to four displays at once over HDMI and USB4 The HDMI 2.0 ports stop short of 4K at 120Hz, neither USB4 port is on the front, and there is no OCuLink Vapor chamber cooling; a 15-minute CPU-Z stress test ran without problems in Britec09’s test Britec09 saw some thermal throttling in Cinebench and an audible fan under full load Free second M.2 slot, PCIe 4.0 x4 That slot takes only 2242 drives up to 1TB

Related Videos

VZMORE iX9 Max Comparison Chart

VZMORE iX9 Max Price List Price: $949.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 24GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 185H Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 28,923 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 185H Sixteen-core 2.30 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc graphics RAM 24 GB LPDDR5, 2-channel (Soldered, dual channel) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.19 x 2.27 inches

(134.87 x 131.83 x 57.66 mm) Weight 1.71 lbs (0.78 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DP 2.0 Alt Mode on both USB4 ports VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 40Gbps (rear), 5x USB-A 10Gbps, 1x USB 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack front Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, power cord, HDMI cable, VESA mount, screws, manual Expandability 24GB LPDDR5 is soldered. Free M.2 2242 slot (PCIe 4.0 x4, up to 1TB). USB4 for an eGPU.

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 185H configuration in the chart

14 ports, vapor chamber cooling, and 24GB of soldered memory

The iX9 Max measures about 5.3 x 5.2 x 2.3 inches and weighs about 1.7 pounds without its 120W power adapter. VZMORE describes an aluminum case over a vented composite base that draws in air from all sides. The front holds four 10Gbps USB-A ports (one keeps powering devices while the PC is off), a 3.5mm headset jack, and the power button. The rear has two 40Gbps USB4 ports with DisplayPort 2.0 output, one of which also accepts 100W USB-C power, plus a 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, two 2.5GbE ports, and the barrel power input. The SD 4.0 card slot sits on the side.

The Core Ultra 9 185H has six performance, eight efficient, and two low-power efficient cores, with Intel Arc graphics on the same chip. Cooling is a vapor chamber that VZMORE calls V-Cooling. VZMORE offers three power modes, rated at 20W (silent), 40W (balanced), and 65W (performance), and rates the fan at 38 dB.

The memory is 24GB of LPDDR5 in dual channel, soldered to the board with no slots. VZMORE, a brand that launched at IFA in September 2026, sells the iX9 Max in this one configuration. Storage is a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD in the M.2 2280 slot, which VZMORE rates for up to 4TB, and a free PCIe 4.0 x4 slot that fits M.2 2242 drives up to 1TB. Getting inside means removing the rubber plugs on the base, undoing the screws under them, and lifting off a plastic cover that carries the Wi-Fi antennas. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled.

Launch coverage of the chip and price

TechRadar’s launch report noted that 65W leaves room for heavy spreadsheet work, code compilation, virtual machines, and photo editing, and called the chip “still a capable workstation chip in late 2026.” It went on to say “$949 is a lot to ask for a processor that turns three next month, in a design that appears to share most of its DNA with a cheaper Geekom offering,” and suggested waiting for third-party reviews before buying. That cheaper Geekom is from the IT13 line, which includes the GEEKOM IT13 Max. Notebookcheck’s launch report said upper-end Panther Lake and Gorgon Halo models will perform better, and that the Arc graphics suit lightweight games and moderate GPU work. It also pointed to the USB4 ports for anyone who wants an external graphics card.

The AX9 Max swaps in an AMD chip, memory slots, and HDMI 2.1

The VZMORE AX9 Max uses the same size of case with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 and Radeon 890M graphics. It has two SO-DIMM slots that VZMORE rates for up to 256GB, HDMI 2.1 outputs, and a 55 TOPS NPU. Its second SSD slot takes shorter 2230 drives. The iX9 Max has the longer 2242 slot, but its memory cannot be changed. The two have the same front and rear USB, network, and SD layout.

Reviewer Insights

Britec09

Britec09 tested a unit VZMORE sent him. He says that the opinions are his own and that no one reviewed the video before release. The video description also links to VZMORE’s store with a tracking link.

He recorded Geekbench scores of 2,269 single-core and 14,951 multi-core, 30,718 in the OpenCL test, and 17,532 in Cinebench R23 multi-core. The SSD read above 6,000MB/s and wrote at about 4,450MB/s. In the same Cinebench R23 test on the AX9 Max, TechRadar measured 21,568 and Hubwood 23,767. Britec09 did not state his power mode, so the comparison is rough. 3DMark kept crashing, so he has no score from it.

On heat, he reported that “there was some thermal throttling as you would expect being a mini PC” during Cinebench, while a 15-minute CPU-Z stress test off camera ran with no problems. Under full load the fan ramps up, and he said “it’s not going to be the quietest thing in the world.” A 400 Mbps 4K HEVC 10-bit file played in his test, but YouTube stayed at 1080p on his 4K monitor, which he could not explain and has seen on his last few mini PCs.

His answer on replacing a computer that has a dedicated graphics card is “No, it’s not.” It can play a lot of games without trouble, he said, though some may need 720p or lower settings, and he gave no frame rates. A game that only runs at 720p and low settings is one the PC is “probably not meant to be playing,” and buying a mini PC for AAA gaming means “you’ll be sadly disappointed.” His intended buyer wants multi-screen multitasking and heavier creative work, because “for the average person that just wants something light, then you could go for something a bit cheaper.” The soldered memory “might be a deal breaker for some people.”

HansTechTalk

HansTechTalk covered the iX9 Max after reviewing the AX9 Max. The video description has a VZMORE campaign link and a 15% coupon code carrying the channel’s name, so this is not a fully independent review. Neither the narration nor the description says who supplied the unit. Most of the narration walks through the hardware, and it gives no benchmark scores, temperatures, or frame rates.

The channel says “the build feels solid and well-finished” and opens the back panel to show the free SSD slot, which it would use for large video projects. It also notes that the onboard LPDDR5 cannot be upgraded. On gaming, it says “From popular multiplayer titles to more demanding games with suitable graphic settings, Intel Arc provides an enjoyable gaming experience,” and “Everyone in our studio has been having a great time playing games on this little machine.” The narration names no game or setting, so Britec09’s 720p and AAA advice above is the more specific guidance. HansTechTalk calls the iX9 Max “an interesting choice for creators and everyday users,” while Britec09 said the average person could go for something cheaper.

Our verdict

The iX9 Max fits a desk with multiple monitors (VZMORE rates it for four) and a lot of peripherals, running office software, development tools, or virtual machines that stay within 24GB. The two USB4 ports leave room for an external graphics card, and the two 2.5GbE ports suit NAS access and network labs. TechRadar considered $949 a lot for a chip of this age. Britec09’s test unit came from VZMORE, and HansTechTalk’s video carries a VZMORE campaign link and coupon, so we would wait for a review with no tie to VZMORE before paying that.

Anyone who could outgrow 24GB is better served by the GEEKOM IT13 Max, which uses the same chip and has a version with SO-DIMM slots. The GEEKOM GT1 Mega suits the same buyer when dual USB4 and dual 2.5GbE matter too, since its Core Ultra 9 builds pair this chip with those ports and take up to 64GB of DDR5. If you want Copilot+ features, a higher PassMark score, or upgradeable memory from VZMORE, the AX9 Max has a 55 TOPS NPU and two SO-DIMM slots. Skip the iX9 Max for AAA gaming. Our Mini PC Comparison Chart lists more machines with this chip.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions