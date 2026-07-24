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Chromebooks
Install Google's Antigravity CLI (agy) in Chromebook Linux with Google's install script, sign in with a Google account, and have it plan and build a project.
The five Googlebooks run from $899 to $1,299. The Acer 2-in-1 is our pick, the Dell is smaller, the Lenovo is bigger, and none runs Windows or Mac programs.
Many Chromebooks still have a full-size HDMI port, and most of those ports stop at 4K 30Hz. Here are the current models, listed by HDMI version.
Install LibreOffice 26.8 from Flathub and save .docx files. LibreOffice gets more updates than OpenOffice. Chromebooks without Linux can use Collabora Office instead.
Chromebooks can't run Windows apps natively, but Wine in Linux runs many of them. Install Wine 11, FL Studio 2026, and Bottles, with the FL Studio fix.
Get F1 to F12 on a Chromebook: Search or Launcher plus a top-row key, the built-in switch, F11 and F12 shortcuts, and the external keyboard settings.
Reset a zoomed-in Chromebook screen: Ctrl+0 for page zoom in Chrome, Ctrl+Shift+0 for the display size, and Ctrl+Launcher+M or D for the two magnifiers.
Install OpenAI's Codex CLI in Chromebook Linux and sign in with a device code, install ChatGPT from Chrome as an app, and set up the ChatGPT Linux desktop app.
Turn off Help me read, Help me write, and Create image in ChromeOS Settings, then unpin the Ask Gemini button from Chrome. Steps for a Chromebook Plus.
Install Claude Code and the Claude Desktop beta in Chromebook Linux with the install script and Anthropic's apt repository, then sign in and start a project.
Copy, cut, and paste on a Chromebook, open clipboard history with Launcher + V to paste any of your last five copies, and paste as plain text.
Change your Chromebook's display language in Settings, get back to English when the menus are unreadable, and add, switch, or remove a keyboard layout.
Every current Chromebook we track with a built-in number pad, grouped by maker, plus top picks and how the keypad moves the keyboard and trackpad off center.
Which 2026 Chromebooks support USI 2.0, which ship a pen in the box, and which quietly leave the stylus silo empty. Sourced from OEM spec sheets, model by model.
Most Chromebooks still include a microSD reader, but on Chromebook Plus it is close to an even split. Here are the current models that have one.
FydeOS vs ChromeOS Flex in 2026, compared on certified models, Android apps (neither ships Google Play), account choices, update costs, and which one fits your old Windows 10 PC.
Lenovo's own datasheets list a fingerprint reader and no fingerprint reader for the same Chromebook. The ASUS models state the sensor outright; check the configuration on the Lenovo models before you buy.
Chromebook screens run from 250 to 500 nits, and 400 is the line for outdoor work. What each brightness level does outside, and the models labs measured brightest.
Two Chromebooks can both say 128GB and ship completely different flash. Here is the storage type each 2026 price tier uses and the spec numbers behind it.
ChromeOS trims stale tabs on 8GB machines and leaves larger ones alone. Here is what that cutoff means for a 2026 Chromebook Plus buyer choosing a capacity.
Most Chromebook docks quietly drop 4K to 30Hz or mirror your second screen. Here are the DP Alt Mode, MST, and HDMI specs that deliver dual 4K60 in 2026.
Netflix's docs allow 4K in Chrome on a Chromebook Plus. Disney+ limits computer browsers to 720p, Prime Video serves ChromeOS SD only. Widevine DRM explains why.
The best budget Chromebooks for middle and high school students in 2026, and which corners (RAM, panel type, AUE runway) matter across 3 to 5 school years.
Family Link controls sites and apps on a Chromebook, but it has no AI-chatbot category. Here is what stops ChatGPT, Character.AI, and Claude, and the tradeoffs.
Chromebook vs MacBook in 2026 compared on price, software, updates, and Google-ecosystem AI, with a clear framework for which one fits how you work.
Google removes the last Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store on August 31, 2026. Here is what Chromebook owners should use for ad blocking now.
Chromebook vs Windows laptop comes down to the software you need. ChromeOS wins on price and reliability; Windows wins when you need a Windows-only program.
Developer Mode unlocks root-level access on a Chromebook, but it wipes your data and turns off verified boot. Learn what it does, how to enable it, and how to turn it off.
A budget Chromebook running hot and throttling under a video call and a dozen tabs often traces to one spec line: does it have a fan? Here is how to check.
Chromebooks play games four ways: cloud streaming, Android apps, browser games, and Linux. Here is which method fits your games, your Chromebook, and your internet.
Install Linux on a Chromebook from Settings with no developer mode. Set up Debian, update it with apt, install htop and GIMP, and shut Linux down when done.
AirPods pair to a Chromebook like any Bluetooth headphones and sound great for audio and calls. A handful of Apple-only features stay behind.
How long do Chromebooks last? Software support (the AUE date) is the real ceiling, up to ten years for newer models. Here is how to check any model and what limits the hardware.
Split the screen on a Chromebook from the Maximize button menu, resize both windows, give one a third of the screen, and turn off the window suggestions.
Clear Chrome's cache on a Chromebook, then free up space in Storage management: Downloads and Trash, offline Drive files, the Linux disk, and Android apps.
Google's minimum spec only decides whether ChromeOS Flex boots. Here is which used laptops survive a year of daily use in 2026, and which quietly expire.
Before you sell or hand off a Chromebook, here is what a Powerwash actually erases, what the cloud restores, and the 10-minute checklist that prevents regret.
Share one Chromebook across an adult household with ChromeOS profiles: storage limits, the 19-account cap, fast switching, and cleanup when someone leaves.
What Family Link really enforces on a kid's Chromebook in 2026, the gaps in screen time and web filtering, and what changes when your child turns 13.
A $300 Chromebox or a Windows mini PC next to the TV? Here is when ChromeOS wins for a family living room in 2026, and when you still need Windows.
A cross-platform guide to turning off AI on the computer you already own, with a clear-eyed verdict on which OS actually respects an AI-off preference in 2026.
Chromebook Plus or premium Android tablet in 2026? The platforms have converged. The real decision is form factor, and we'll show you exactly how to pick.
Qualcomm's $300 Snapdragon C laptops arrive without Copilot+ access. Here's where they fit between Chromebook Plus and MacBook Neo for sub-$600 buyers.
OLED Chromebooks now run $599 to $999. The four-year Duet 5 track record, OEM warranty wording, and AUE timelines say about longevity.
Google says the first Googlebooks are premium and has put a Googlebook developer hub live. Both facts point a 2026 Chromebook Plus buyer to the top tier.
Five-year Chromebook failure rates range from 6.3% to 9.7%. The industry average hits 16% in three years. Here's what those numbers mean for your next laptop purchase.
Learn what makes a Chromebook an "education" model, how they differ from consumer Chromebooks, and whether buying one for personal use is a good deal.
Googlebook runs Android apps natively instead of in a virtual machine. Here is which of your current Chromebook apps will change, which stay the same, and whether to buy now.
Your Chromebook battery is dying but AUE says years remain. Should you replace the battery, buy new, or repurpose? Here's the four-input decision framework.
Evaluate used Chromebook listings with the dollar-per-update-year metric. A practical worksheet to spot deals and avoid soon-to-expire devices.
A 64GB Chromebook sounds reasonable until ChromeOS claims 17GB before you open a single tab. This guide lists the usable space at each storage tier and the 128GB models to buy instead.
4GB Chromebook models still line store shelves in 2026, but ChromeOS and Chrome leave 1 to 2GB free. 8GB is the floor for Gemini and the likely floor for moving to Googlebook OS.
Googlebook OS launched on five laptops from $899. ChromeOS gets updates through mid-2034, and Google has not said which Chromebooks can move to Googlebook OS.
In 2026, a Chromebook Plus finally rivals mid-tier ultrabooks. Here's when it's the right buy, when a MacBook or mini PC fits better, and how to decide.
A Chromium commit reveals 'Atria,' the first Chromebook baseboard wired up for Intel's Nova Lake silicon.
The best 2-in-1 Chromebooks of 2026 by budget: the ASUS CM30 under $400, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 in the middle, and the Acer Spin 714 at about $700.
Google quit making Chromebooks and Pixelbook update support is on the clock. Four premium Chromebooks now fill the gap, each matched to a different power user.
Gemini auto browse handles multi-step web tasks in Chrome for US adults on English devices with a $19.99 AI Pro plan, and since July Gemini Spark can use it too. It pays off mainly for comparison shopping.
Leaked Google documents call Chromebooks in schools a 'pipeline of future users.' Google is right, and schools can act on it without dropping them.
Google Vids went free, CapCut runs in the browser, and Chromebook Plus hardware handles real timelines. Video editing on a Chromebook works in 2026.
Engadget, TechRadar, and Tom's Guide still describe Chromebooks as browser-only machines in 2026, but Linux desktop apps have shipped in ChromeOS stable since 2018. Here's why the stereotype refuses to die and how much of the blame belongs to Google itself.
Chromebook remorse spread from a Kansas school to screen time bills in at least 16 states. Schools keep the devices while the one-to-one model fades.
Every new Chromebook Plus bundles a year of Google AI Pro. That wins year one against the $699 MacBook Neo. The $240 renewal is worth less than it costs.
Google AI Studio on a Chromebook builds full-stack apps from plain text prompts in the browser, with no Linux container and no local dev tools.
DRAM prices surged 171% and tariffs compound the squeeze. Here's how rising Chromebook costs are forcing K-12 districts and budget buyers to rethink everything.
Google and Back Market's $3 ChromeOS Flex USB stick turns old Windows PCs into Chromebooks. Here's who it's for and how to DIY for free.
Aluminium OS is now Googlebook OS on pre-order laptops. Google has not named which Chromebooks can switch, and promises ChromeOS updates through mid-2034.
At $649, MacBook Neo education pricing still costs a 5,000-device district $2 million more than Chromebooks. Admin overhead widens the gap.
The Japan GIGA School Program drove a twentyfold surge in Chromebook shipments, and its 460-billion-yen rollout confirms ChromeOS leads education.
Parents opt out of Chromebooks at school in growing numbers. What districts allow varies widely, and opting out costs accessibility tools and coding lessons.
A repairable Chromebook for schools: Lenovo's 100e and 500e Gen 5 have customer-replaceable USB-C ports, batteries, and keyboards. Parts pricing is unproven.
Chrome moved to two-week releases in September 2026 on desktop, Android, and iOS. Chromebooks get releases after testing; Google's post does not change AUE dates.
The four-color lightbar is coming back on the Snapdragon Chromebook lineup built on Bluey, a cue Google has only ever given its premium hardware.
MacBook Neo vs Chromebook: the $699 Mac is the pick for creative work, while ChromeOS still wins on schoolwork, repair costs, and fleet management.
Lenovo's Sapphire project could become the first Chromebook Plus tablet. Chromium code commits point to a 13-inch detachable with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip and a wireless stylus.
Gemini in Chrome is live on Chromebook Plus in the US and most countries outside the EU. The sidebar summarizes up to ten tabs for free, and auto browse needs an AI Pro plan.
GeForce NOW Fast Pass bundles a free year of cloud gaming with every new Chromebook. Ten hours a month covers casual play, not a gaming-first buyer.
The Windows 11 SE end of life date is October 2026. Why Microsoft's ChromeOS competitor failed, what replaces it, and what schools should do next.
Google's antitrust court filings confirm ChromeOS phased out by 2034, with the full Aluminium OS release not expected until 2028. What the timeline means for Chromebook buyers.
MediaTek Kompanio 540 Chromebooks bring fanless designs and 15-hour battery life to students in 2026, at a higher price than the models they replace.
Monitoring software records keystrokes, flags searches, and often keeps logging after students go home. Here is what schools can see on a Chromebook.
Yes, you can use a Chromebook without internet. Google Docs, Gmail, Android apps, downloaded media, and Linux apps all work offline with some preparation.
Learn every way to take screenshots on a Chromebook: keyboard shortcuts, the Screen Capture toolbar, screen recording, and where files are saved.
An old Chromebook home server runs Pi-hole, WireGuard, and Docker on 5 to 10 watts. Here is what works, what doesn't, and how to flash the firmware.
Chromebook e-waste keeps growing as pandemic-era devices expire, and Google's ten-year update policy starts with models released in 2021.
Chromebook screen time research shows screens hurt learning without a school usage plan, and parents can set limits with Family Link.
Every touchscreen Chromebook we track, grouped by manufacturer, with what touch adds to the price and how convertibles compare to clamshells.
The best Chromebook for writers wins on what it leaves out. Fewer apps to install, all-day battery, and a keyboard built for thousands of words.
The best Chromebook for college students in 2026 is the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED. The Acer Plus 514 costs less, and Googlebooks can wait for now.
Chromebooks can be a great fit for your kids at home and not just at school.
Backlit keyboards make typing in dim environments effortless. Explore our complete directory of Chromebooks featuring this essential feature.
Learn how to run Android apps on your Chromebook, which apps work best, performance tips, and what hardware you need for the best experience.
What is Chromebook Plus? Google's premium certification guarantees minimum specs (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) and exclusive AI features like Gemini and Magic Eraser.
Can you produce music on a Chromebook? Yes, with caveats. A candid look at BandLab, Soundtrap, FL Studio Mobile, and the real limitations of Chrome OS.
Six Panther Lake Chromebook models are in development for Q1 2026 on Intel's 18A process. Buy a Kompanio Ultra now unless you can wait for reviews.
Choosing a Chromebook for seniors, then setting up the display, accessibility, and remote-support options before you hand it to your parents.
A viral school prank uses magnets to put Chromebooks to sleep by triggering the lid sensor. Here's what parents, teachers, and IT admins need to know.
The best Chromebook for digital nomads is a $250-350 budget model. Light enough to carry all day, cheap enough that losing it costs you an afternoon.
Google ended Steam on Chromebook after four years in beta. GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna now cover the games it never could.
MediaTek leads the ARM Chromebook market with Kompanio Ultra. Qualcomm returns with Snapdragon X, and Intel still ships most Chromebooks.
Google merged ChromeOS and Android into Aluminium OS, which shipped as Googlebook OS in October 2026. What it means for your Chromebook and which devices may move.
The CES 2026 Chromebooks from ASUS, HP, and Lenovo bring WiFi 7, brighter displays, and Chromebook Plus as the new mainstream tier.
Learn what Chromebook Auto Update Expiration (AUE) means, how to check your device's expiration date, and what you can do after software updates end.
A candid look at what Chromebooks still can't do well in 2026, with practical workarounds and clear advice about when you should buy something else.
Chromebook vs iPad for school, compared on keyboards, total setup cost, durability, and update support. For most families the Chromebook wins.
The best Chromebook for most seniors is a 14-inch Chromebook Plus. Compare four picks, the Googlebook trade-off, built-in security, and scam safety tips.
Learn how to install Firefox on your Chromebook using the Linux development environment. Step-by-step guide covering Intel, AMD, and ARM architectures.
Check out the top Chromebook deals be this Memorial Day weekend!
Chromebook deals at Amazon and Best Buy, each with at least two years of auto updates left. Each card shows the current price and when it was checked.
Chromebooks have a unique keyboard layout with special keys. Find the best wired and wireless keyboards designed for Chrome OS devices and Chromeboxes.
Get the best Chromebook deals on Amazon Prime Day. Tips for finding discounts, comparing models, and scoring the lowest prices on Chrome OS laptops.
Can you hack a school-issued Chromebook? No, and you shouldn't try. Learn why it's risky, potentially illegal, and what affordable alternatives exist instead.
Skype is gone, but Chromebooks make video calls with built-in Google Meet and with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and WhatsApp.
A Black Friday or Cyber Monday Chromebook should have 8GB, 128GB, and a long update date. Retailer dates for 2026, listing checks, and current picks by need.
While Apple claims that "all your devices are ready to play," is Apple Music supported on Chromebooks?
Should you buy and install antivirus software on your Chromebook?
Chromebook keyboard shortcuts for the Launcher key, Key Shortcuts, quick settings, emoji, Chrome tabs, Alt Tab, split screen, screenshots, and desks.
Google ended the Steam for Chromebook beta on January 1, 2026, so cloud gaming is now the practical way to play Steam games on a Chromebook.
Compare 130+ Chromebook models by processor, CPU Mark, RAM, storage, screen, and Amazon or Best Buy price. Sort, filter by brand, or describe what you need.
Not all ChromeOS devices have soldered storage. Compare Chromebooks and Chromeboxes with user-replaceable M.2 SSDs that you can upgrade yourself.
You can't put a Chromebook's ChromeOS on a PC, but Google's free ChromeOS Flex gets you most of the way there.
Use Linux apps or Chrome extensions to download torrents on Chrome OS.
Install VLC on a Chromebook from the Play Store or in Linux. Play MKV and other files, pick subtitle tracks, allow file access, and fill the screen.
How to use Dropbox on your Chromebook with the Android app, web interface, and Chrome OS Files integration.
The HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100 is our top pick under $300, with Lenovo and Acer models for buyers who want a 15.6-inch screen.
The best Chromebook under $250 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100 and updates through June 2033. Compare five new picks on screen and processor.
Apple discontinued iTunes in 2019, but Apple Music works great on Chromebooks. Here's what replaced iTunes and how to listen to music on Chrome OS.
Chrome OS is a distribution of the Linux kernel that come packaged with various GNU, open source, and proprietary software.
ChromeOS now mounts Windows and Samba network shares directly in the Files app, with no extension required. Here is how to connect.
While most newer Chromebooks do not include an Ethernet LAN port, you can easily add this functionality with a reasonably priced USB Ethernet adapter.
Chromebooks cannot play video DVDs, but a disc ripped to an MP4 file on another computer plays on ChromeOS without extra software.
Can you install Adobe Flash Player on a Chromebook?
Learn how to right click on a Chromebook using the touchpad, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen. Plus essential gestures and touchpad settings.
Users of external mice sometimes want to turn off the touchpad on their Chromebooks.
Yes. Chrome OS now includes a built-in Linux environment where you can install the JDK and run Java apps directly.
Chromebooks support native printing via USB and network connections. Most modern printers work automatically without any special setup.
Mini PCs
Current Beelink mini PCs compared by line: EQ, EQR and EQi for budget desks, SER for everyday work, GTi and GTR for power, ME for storage, and Mini S.
Beelink and GMKtec compared on warranty, support, BIOS updates, cooling, and six matched model pairs with the same chip or price, from N150 boxes to Strix Halo.
Beelink and Minisforum compared: warranty and support, BIOS updates, product lines, and six matched pairs for desk, gaming, homelab, and local AI use.
Current GEEKOM mini PCs compared by line: A series on AMD, IT and GT on Intel, AX8 Max, and Mini Air. A newer edition year can mean a slower chip.
Current GMKtec mini PCs compared by line: G boxes for office work, M for value desktops, K for gaming and OCuLink, EVO for local AI, and the NEO tower.
The Intel N150 is a Twin Lake refresh of the N100 with higher clocks and near-identical benchmarks. The N97 is a little faster, and the N95 has a weaker GPU.
Mac mini M6 and M5 Pro against Mac Studio M5 Max and M5 Ultra: Apple prices, memory limits, ports, cooling, and reviewer tests, with picks by type of work.
Current Minisforum mini PCs compared by line: UM and Slim desktops, AI X1 boxes, M and NAB Intel models, MS workstations like the MS-01 and MS-A2, and AtomMan.
34 portable monitors compared on maker specs. One USB-C cable works only if the port sends video and power; HDMI-only mini PCs need a monitor with HDMI in.
Thunderbolt mini PCs are mostly Intel boxes from ASUS, MSI, and HP, plus Macs. MSI's Cubi NUC models take power over the port. USB4 boxes give fewer guarantees.
Mini PC deals at Amazon and Best Buy: models at least 15 percent below list price, or on sale at Best Buy.
The Beelink SER8 is our mini PC pick for a home studio: quiet under load, with memory that grows to 64GB. The Mac mini M6 and BOSGAME P4 Ultra are alternatives.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday mini PC picks for 2026 by use and budget. Memory prices keep rising, so buy a complete build with the RAM you need installed.
Current dual LAN mini PCs sorted by port speed and network controller, with picks for a silent router, a home server, 10GbE, and SFP+ networking at home.
On Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026, buy the M6 Mac mini with at least 512GB. Choose memory first, since it is fixed, then check the chip and seller.
Our pick for new games at 1440p is the MINISFORUM 139D7 with an RX 9060 XT, which lists below any Radeon 8060S box. Radeon 780M machines suit esports.
The M5 Pro Mac mini has 1.8x the M6's memory bandwidth and holds up to 64GB. A 32GB M6 runs 27B models at about 9 tokens per second for far less money.
Which mini PC to buy for a TV, and how to set it up in place of smart TV apps: HDMI output, Netflix and Prime Video limits on PCs, remotes, HDMI-CEC, and cost.
How big a mini PC has to be in 2026, measured across 286 current boxes in the Starry Hope catalog, and what each size band gives up in noise, ports, and upgrades.
Which active-cooled mini PCs stay quiet under sustained load, using Notebookcheck's 15 cm measurements, plus why the same chip runs quiet in one chassis.
Omarchy 4 shipped in August, and its release notes and manual do not say what hardware runs it cleanly. AMD or Intel integrated graphics do, which puts current Ryzen and Core mini PCs on the clean side of the line.
Tom's Hardware benched a $799 Meteor Lake mini PC against Panther Lake boxes in August 2026. The entry Panther Lake iGPU came out 18% behind on Solar Bay.
Windows 11 idles at 9.3GB and Linux at 4.7GB, but that does not halve your RAM tier. A Linux desktop mini PC is set at 16GB, and local AI depends on the GPU.
Which mini PCs ship dual 10GbE SFP+ in 2026, what a home NAS has to be doing before it passes 2.5GbE, and why a PCIe slot is a poor way to add 10GbE later.
Mini PC or Synology for your 2026 NAS? A price-tier and workload map covering the Beelink ME Pro, MINISFORUM MS-01, used office minis, and where DSM still wins.
Mini PC vs desktop tower, compared on upgradeability, thermals, graphics, and running cost. When a tower still wins, when it is just wasted space, and how to choose.
Mini PC vs laptop, compared on cost per dollar of performance, screen and keyboard freedom, portability, upgradeability, and the docked-laptop middle path.
A mini PC is a small-form-factor desktop that runs a full operating system in a case the size of a paperback. Here is what counts as one, how it compares to a tower or a laptop, and the eight jobs people actually buy them for.
Mini PC vs Mac Mini compared on price, upgrades, gaming, software freedom, power draw, and ecosystem lock-in, with a clear pick for each kind of buyer.
Why a small mini PC is the right host for Home Assistant, how much hardware you need, and whether to install Home Assistant OS on bare metal or in a container.
A mini PC makes an excellent Plex server, but whether you need Intel Quick Sync comes down to transcoding. Here is what hardware transcode buys you and when direct play is enough.
How to pick a mini PC for pfSense or OPNsense: at least two Intel ethernet ports, no Realtek NICs, and a fanless box unless you run heavy IDS or a fast VPN.
Choose a mini PC for a home server by four specs: idle power draw, RAM ceiling, network ports, and noise. The RAM ceiling and port count are the hardest to change.
Which mini PC handles which console? A tiered guide to emulation on integrated graphics, from cheap N100 boxes for retro systems to Ryzen iGPUs for GameCube, PS2, and beyond.
A practical comparison of a budget or lightly used x86 mini PC against the Raspberry Pi 5 on price, idle power, storage, and software compatibility, plus the projects where the Pi still wins.
The SSD bundled in a budget mini PC can be cheap consumer QLC built for a desktop, not 24/7 server writes. A consumer QLC drive such as the Samsung 870 QVO is rated at 360 TBW per terabyte; a Plex, VM, or camera box wants 600 or more.
Which 2026 mini PCs skip the NPU and the Copilot+ premium, what going no-NPU actually costs you, and where the cheaper AMD and Intel lane stops being a deal.
NAND flash is up more than 240% since early 2025 and another big jump is forecast. Here is the worksheet for sizing up storage now versus paying far more later.
Overwhelmed by mini PC SKU sprawl? Settle these five questions in order (new vs used, CPU tier, chip vendor, cooling, brand) before you pick your first box.
Reviewer-measured idle and load wattage plus current EIA rates put a real yearly dollar figure on leaving a mini PC powered on around the clock.
At $699, the MacBook Neo costs more than a budget mini PC and monitor. The Neo suits one finished laptop to carry; a mini PC suits 24/7 use or a reused desk.
Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box looks like a mini PC, but its specs, thermals, and price tier say workstation. Here's why it should not pause your purchase.
The Steam Machine costs $1,049 and sells through a queue. Wait only for a couch-first Steam box; a mini PC suits anti-cheat games, desk work, and 1440p play.
Mid-tier chips cost less per CPU Mark than N100 boxes or flagships in 2026. Our four shortlisted boxes list at about $740 to $935, with the SER8 at $799.
Per the Pi team's cadence math in the May 2026 AMA, Pi 6 ships no earlier than 2028. Which mini PC class replaces the Pi, and where the Pi still wins.
A pre-click checklist for used corporate mini PC listings on eBay, B&H Refurbished, and NewEgg Refurb. Spot the five red flags that turn a bargain into a brick.
AMD's Gorgon Halo (Ryzen AI Max 400) is a Strix Halo rebadge that raises the memory ceiling to 192GB at the same bandwidth. Buy a 128GB box now unless your models need more than roughly 120GB.
Beelink's Wildcat Lake mini PCs add 10GbE and faster single-core speed for more money. An Intel N150 box still suits web browsing, office work, and 4K streaming.
OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i decide whether a mini PC can take a real GPU later. Which port to buy for, current OCuLink mini PCs, and when to skip eGPU.
The laptop default ignores battery wear, hinge failures, and support logistics. A mini PC paired with a monitor is the smarter buy for your parents.
Mini PC soldered RAM is permanent, and some 2026 premium models ship without SODIMM slots. Here is how to check for sockets before you buy.
A decision framework for the first thing every mini PC buyer faces: keep OEM Windows, reinstall clean, or switch to Linux. Three branches, real trade-offs.
Active cooling suits most 2026 mini PC buyers; fanless fits light work, silent rooms, and low-power 24/7 servers. Throttle and noise data by workload tier.
Our April 2026 framework for deciding whether to buy the M4 Mac Mini or wait for the M5. Apple replaced the M4 with M6 and M5 Pro models in August 2026.
Hyperbox and Perplexity Personal Computer want to manage your always-on Mac mini AI server. Here's how they compare to just doing it yourself.
Google's Gemma 4 lands in four sizes: E2B, E4B, 26B MoE, and 31B Dense. Here's which mini PC actually runs each variant, and what to expect.
Project N.O.M.A.D. turns any mini PC into an offline knowledge station with local AI, Wikipedia, maps, and Khan Academy. Here's how to build one.
Sapphire linked two Strix Halo mini PCs into a 256GB pool at Embedded World 2026. Strix Halo cluster LLM inference runs roughly 10-15 tokens per second.
GEEKOM A5 Pro Linux support is complete under Ubuntu 25.10 in CNX Software's testing, with 3.8W idle draw, though older A5 models cost far less.
Intel's Panther Lake mini PCs pack an Arc B390 iGPU rivaling the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. Here's how six new NUCs from ASUS, GMKtec, Khadas, and more compare, with the NUC 16 Pro's Core Ultra 7 barebone at $699 and the EVO-T2 at $2,399.99.
The NZXT H2 Mini PC fits a Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Core Ultra 9 285K and an RTX 5080 into 20.7 liters, and the $3,499 prebuilt costs barely more than the parts.
Beelink is the first OEM to ship mini PCs with OpenClaw pre-installed. We break down the three tiers, SSD kits, and whether DIY makes more sense.
A Windows 365 Cloud PC costs more over three years than a budget mini PC or a Chromebook. It fits managed enterprises, not individual buyers.
At least four makers now sell mini PCs with screens built in, 4-inch to 7-inch panels. The AOOSTAR G-Flip is the safest buy, and the audience is narrow.
The Lenovo Yoga Mini i is a 0.65L aluminum cylinder with Panther Lake inside. Its industrial design, not its spec sheet, is what justifies the price.
RISC-V mini PCs are finally real products you can buy. From the $60 Milk-V Jupiter to the $329 Titan with PCIe Gen4, here's a candid look at what works and who should buy one.
Fanless Snapdragon X2 mini PCs are still reference designs. Lenovo's neo 50q ships on the older chip, and the ASUS Ascent QN10 has the X2 Elite with a fan.
The Acemagic Retro X5 puts AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 hardware in an NES-shaped case, with preloaded emulators, a $1,159 list price, and a store listing that has already sold out.
AMD Strix Halo mini PCs offer 128GB of unified memory and run 70B models locally at about 5 tokens per second, for less than a DGX Spark, with some Linux setup.
AI assistants, cheap N100 hardware, and Tailscale removed the barriers to a mini PC home server. A $150-250 box replaces over $200 a year of cloud fees.
DRAM prices surged 171%, pushing Raspberry Pi 5 and N100 mini PCs to a near-identical $247. Used enterprise desktops now beat both on price.
A Clawdbot Mac Mini runs AI agents 24/7 on your desk. Why developers are buying one, and which cheaper mini PCs do the same job.
Omarchy runs on mini PCs from the Beelink EQ mini to the GMKtec EVO-X2. Prices rose after 2025, and the $799 SER8 tops the $899 Mac Mini on memory and storage.
A candid look at five real Mini PC limitations in 2026, from GPU upgrades to expansion slots and thermal constraints, plus practical workarounds for each.
Mini PC vs laptop for remote work in 2026. The mini PC wins on cost, monitors, and upgrades unless you regularly work away from your desk.
A mini PC triple monitor setup needs three native video outputs. Covers ports, GPU load, monitor choices, cables, mounting, and Windows or Linux config.
The Mac mini M4 is worth it only at a discount now that the M6 has replaced it. Windows mini PCs still win on price, upgrades, and game libraries.
A Ryzen 7 mini PC on Ubuntu 26.04 suits most Linux buyers. Picks from the Intel N150 to Ryzen AI Max+ 395, the kernel each chip needs, and the distro to match.
Compare mini PCs in one chart. Describe what you need in plain words to see the best matches, or sort by price, performance, and specs. Includes a buyer's guide.
Linux
yami, Mandara and inua are new desktop shells for niri and Hyprland: a light pixel-art shell, a restyling shell for ten compositors, and a macOS-like one.
Install DEsk v0.2, a Wayland desktop drawn as a wooden desk, on Ubuntu 26.04 from the release tarball, fix app scaling on a 4K screen, and learn its keys.
Grok Build plans and builds a notify-done script, then hooks it into its own workflow. Grok Bot works on a cloud computer and runs a command on Omarchy.
Run one Windows program on Linux with Wine, Bottles, Proton and WinBoat, with commands for Omarchy, Arch and Fedora, plus where the new Raven project fits.
A tour of LordOS, a new beta built on Debian 13: a desktop with a Mac-like and a Windows-like style, its own apps, a network map, sandbox checks, and the Store.
Quickshell is a toolkit for building Linux desktop bars, panels and widgets in QML. Run a first bar on Omarchy, then have Claude Code build a desk card.
Set DeepSeek Harness as Omarchy's agent, then have it build a theme clock, write its own notification plugin, add a bar timer and fix a crash. Every prompt included.
Install Omarchy 4.5 and learn it for daily use: the USB flash drive, BIOS, disk encryption, first boot, the main shortcuts, apps, themes, updates and snapshots.
How tiling window managers place your windows, shown with the same four windows on Hyprland's dwindle, niri's scrolling strip and MangoWM's tags, with every key and the setup.
Install WayShare on Omarchy, set it up for your home network, and control the PC from Mac Screen Sharing, with Omarchy shortcuts, the clipboard, and High Performance mode.
A tour of Omaxian OS 0.1: which parts come from Omarchy, the bar and menu, i3 tiling, themes, Disktree and Signed, updates, and how to install it.
Install Hotkey Wheel, preamp, Omastorm, OmaFire, and Machine Mark on Omarchy 4.5.0, with the setup each one needs and the full cleanup when you remove it.
Open Crush from Omarchy's agent menu, plan in plan mode, switch models mid-job, build a star catching game in three rounds, and add it to the app launcher.
A look around Fedora 45 Workstation: the overview, search, the apps it comes with, signing a PDF, adding apps, and the steps for video codecs and NVIDIA drivers.
Use Omarchy 4.5 like Windows: turn on the dock and window buttons, then run Office web apps, print, sign PDFs, take screenshots, install apps, and update.
Claude Code wrote a Claude desktop app theme and four mods for itself on Omarchy. Each problem, what we asked for, every prompt, and how to ask for yours.
Install niri with DMS on Arch, set up the login screen, then learn the scrolling strip, column widths, tabs, the overview, panels, and wallpaper colors.
Install and try five new Omarchy apps: DHH's Files, the Quiet.md notes app, RAWmakase for RAW photos, Wayscriber for drawing on screen, and Concat for video.
Make Codex Omarchy's default agent, sign in with ChatGPT, hatch a theme-colored pet, talk to it with F8, paint a theme, and see what its sandbox allows.
Install the official Paint.NET Wine build on Omarchy, size it for your screen, and add it to the app grid. A full edit ran on an N100 PC; drag and drop hung.
Where Mac habits live in Omarchy: Spotlight, Command keys, screenshots, Quick Look, Spaces, the dock, plus email, Office, photos, PDFs, printing and updates.
Install omafeed on Omarchy, import a starter feed list, learn every key and command, and run an agent digest while treating feed text as untrusted data.
Set Pi as Omarchy's default agent, then have it write an extension that lights the borders, shows its command on the bar, fills a meter, and sends a notification.
Use the omarchy command to change themes, set a reminder, customize the screensaver, and restore defaults, with all 73 groups and what reinstall replaces.
Build Raven from source on Ubuntu 26.04, install Notepad++ with its own installer, undo it with a prefix snapshot; six other Windows apps stopped.
A short look around CachyOS: the KDE Plasma desktop, the apps it comes with, adding more with Shelly, and the gaming button. It suits people fine with looking up a fix.
A tour of Mint, Zorin OS, Ubuntu, Fedora and Omarchy for Linux beginners: who each one is made for, what it looks like, and a pick for each kind of user.
Tell Omarchy what you want, typed or out loud, and Claude Code does the work. Git tracks your settings folders; system package installs wait for your password.
Install Flea on Omarchy, use Glassy Windows and other window modes, preview 3D models, rename in bulk, make it the default, and see which channel has 0.4.0.
Install LCOS 1.0, Bryan Lunduke's Devuan-based Linux with Xfce: check the ISO, set up VMware, go through the installer, update, and turn on the screen lock.
Install Omarchy 4.5 on a mini PC: check and write the ISO, set Secure Boot and TPM, pick the disk, then set the screen scale, git, and the first update.
Install Ruby on Rails and Node.js from Omarchy's Development menu, pin versions per project with mise, start PostgreSQL in Docker, and run a Rails app on it.
Install Fedora 45 Workstation from a USB stick, turn on third-party repositories, update, add GNOME extensions, and get H.264 video playing with RPM Fusion.
Omarchy ran in Try Omarchy, UTM, VMware Fusion, and Parallels Desktop on an M4 Mac mini. Setup steps, guest tools, fixes, test results, and prices for each.
Turn on Remote Login in Ubuntu 26.04 Settings, find its IP address, and connect from Windows 11 with Remote Desktop Connection, with fixes for common errors.
Install Pond, Butterfly's Arch-based Linux on niri, and learn its keybindings, the pm app installer, polkit prompts, snapper snapshots, and preview limits.
Install Folio, the free open source PDF reader, on Omarchy as an AppImage, add it to the launcher, and use Ask AI with Claude Code on your Claude plan.
Compare Omarchy 4.5 and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for a first Linux desktop: first boot, apps, windows, themes, AI assistants, and updates, with menu paths and commands.
Meta Muse has no Linux app. Install muse.ai as a web app on Omarchy 4.0.4, set Muse to ask before it uses the web or your apps, and turn off AI training.
Install the Build Omarchy Plugins skills, then have Codex build Dev Servers, a bar widget that lists, opens, and stops your local dev servers on Omarchy 4.5.
Install TMOG on Omarchy from the AUR or as an AppImage, then use its free edition to find what uses the processor, memory, and disk, and compare it with btop.
Omarchy 4.5 RC1 ships an omarchy-app skill that tells your AI coding agent how to build, test, and install a desktop app. Codex used it to build a focus timer.
Omarchy 4.5 RC1 adds Hype for Markdown slides, Signed for PDF forms, Disktree for disk space, Monologue for webcam takes, and Gliff for remote desktops.
Install Windows 11 from the Omarchy menu, answer each installer prompt, share files through ~/Windows, add apps with winget, and stop or remove the VM.
Switch an Omarchy workspace to the scrolling layout with Super L, move and resize its columns, then make scrolling the default and turn off window animations.
Install Try Omarchy on an Apple Silicon Mac, set up Omarchy in a virtual machine, use Command as Super, and share the clipboard and a folder with macOS.
Check the official repos, the AUR page, the PKGBUILD, and yay's diff before you install an AUR package on Arch or Omarchy, with OnlyOffice as the example.
Use Herdr on Omarchy so one Claude Code agent starts Codex and Grok, launches cloud sessions, and edits Herdr's settings, with every prompt and command we used.
Install the open source Goose AI agent on Omarchy from the AUR, connect a model in the terminal, then sort files, read a PDF, and use Memory in the app and CLI.
Omarchy 4.5 RC1 adds floating windows with a dock, per-monitor workspaces, new notifications, theme intros, and 50 languages, with the keys and menu paths.
Your own Omarchy shortcuts go in ~/.config/hypr/bindings.lua, one o.bind line each, and the desktop reloads that file when you save it.
Install Exposé, Workspace Layout, Omaland, Omagen, and Radio Atlas on Omarchy 4.0.4, with the keys for each and the full cleanup when you remove them.
Omarchy is Arch Linux, Hyprland, and Quickshell with DHH's scripts and defaults on top. Your config loads last, and omarchy update takes a snapshot first.
Install the Cua driver and its Hyprland plugin on Omarchy's Edge channel, connect Codex over MCP, and let an agent work in Inkscape with its own cursor.
Install darktable 5.6.2 on Ubuntu 26.04 from Flathub, then edit a RAW photo with exposure, sigmoid, color balance rgb, a 16:9 crop, and a gradient sky mask.
Omarchy 4.5 adds Opaque, Transparent, and Glassy window looks and a glassy or clear top bar. Menu paths, commands, and a manual recipe for Omarchy 4.0.
See what a fresh Omarchy 4.0.4 install includes, remove web apps, launchers, and packages one at a time or all at once, and restore them from Install.
Omarchy's Dev channel adds floating workspaces with titlebars and a dock. Switch layouts with Super L, use the dock, and make floating the default.
Install the OpenClaw AI agent from the Omarchy menu, sign in to an AI provider in its setup wizard, then check its permissions, gateway, and update settings.
Ubuntu 26.10 adds a layout picker for snapping windows, GNOME 51, Linux 7.3, stingray wallpapers, and Rust cp, mv, and rm. Here is how to upgrade from 26.04.
Install five AI plugins for Omarchy: Keystroke, omaSearch, Ask, Agent Chat, and Agent Activity, with what each one needs, its keybinding, and how to remove it.
Install the Familiar Desktop plugin on Omarchy for a taskbar or dock and minimize, maximize, and close buttons, then remove it with its uninstall script.
Install five Omarchy plugins: Spaces, Fathom, Lock Screen Explorer, Gona Launcher, and Shan Shui, with the Spaces and Fathom setup and how to undo each one.
Install Hermes Desktop from the Omarchy menu, sign in with a ChatGPT subscription, and ask Hermes to change your theme, move the bar, add a shortcut, and add web apps.
Make a snapshot in Omarchy, boot it from the Limine menu when something breaks, and restore it for good. Includes what a restore rolls back and how to undo it.
Install the OmaPhoto photo editor on Omarchy with one command, brighten a RAW photo in its Camera Raw Filter, and cut out a background on your own computer.
Use Aether, the theme app that comes with Omarchy, to turn a photo into a full desktop theme, fix colors that come out too alike, and remove a theme later.
Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to 26.04.1 LTS with Software Updater or do-release-upgrade, with the safe answer to every question the upgrader asks.
Find Omarchy 4 plugins at plugins.omarchy.org, read the code before you install, add them with one command, and remove them and their saved data afterwards.
Learn six Omarchy keyboard shortcuts on day one: the shortcut list, the Omarchy menu, terminal, browser, workspaces, and closing windows, plus the System menu.
The used business laptops that run Linux well in 2026: ThinkPad T480, T14 Gen 1, Latitude 5490, EliteBook 840, with prices, RAM floors, and the Wi-Fi, suspend, and BIOS checks to make.
Proton Drive's new Linux CLI brings end-to-end encrypted cloud storage to the terminal in 2026. Where it fits, and where Nextcloud and Syncthing still win.
macOS Tahoe 26 is the last macOS for four Intel Macs. How to pick the next step: ride the security window, switch to Linux, or replace the hardware.
Running Adobe Lightroom CC on Linux in 2026: what the Wine recipe does, what breaks, the patched-DLL trust question, and when Darktable is the better choice.
Ubuntu's Snap decisions eroded trust while Fedora shipped GNOME 50, DNF5, and Wayland-only. Switching costs you easy NVIDIA drivers, PPAs, and five-year LTS support.
Canonical's Inference Snaps bring local AI to Ubuntu with six shipping models. Which hardware benefits today, and should it change what you buy?
What does 'Ubuntu Certified' actually guarantee when you buy a Linux laptop? We decode Canonical's test matrix using the new Framework 13 Pro as our example.
Best Linux distro for Windows users: Mint for most, Zorin OS for a Windows 10 look, ChromeOS Flex if you only browse. Windows 10 ESU ends October 2027.
The best Linux laptops of 2026: Framework's upgradeable 16, System76's open-firmware machines, Ubuntu-certified ThinkPads, and budget picks under $500.
Linux desktop market share hit 4.7%, up 70%. The year of the Linux desktop in 2026 means normalization, not revolution. Anti-cheat and hardware gaps remain.
Tailwind layoffs cut 75% of the engineering team after AI tools drove revenue down 80%. Usage kept rising while the funnel to paid products broke.
Ubuntu emoji usually work out of the box. Install fonts-noto-color-emoji if you get empty boxes, then type them with the GNOME picker at Ctrl+.
Check your Ubuntu version from the terminal with cat /etc/os-release, lsb_release, or hostnamectl. The Settings About panel shows the same number.
Photos of the Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition
A hands-on look at Ubuntu Unity 8 running in desktop convergence mode on a Nexus 4, with video showing the future Canonical was building toward.
A hands-on review of Dell's budget Inspiron 14 Ubuntu Edition laptop. How this affordable notebook with Ubuntu preinstalled stacks up for everyday use.
Remember the days when Ubuntu was a fast and light Linux distribution that worked well on low-end and old hardware?
An open letter to HP, Dell, Lenovo, and others: why can't we buy a nice $300-450 laptop with Ubuntu preinstalled? The case for affordable Linux.
Compress images on Linux with Trimage or Curtail for drag-and-drop, or jpegoptim, oxipng, cwebp, and avifenc when you want terminal control.
A 2026 guide to the best Linux break reminder and RSI prevention apps. Workrave, Stretchly, Safe Eyes, and GNOME Pomodoro compared, with install commands for Ubuntu 24.04 and the 20-20-20 eye rule explained.
A beginner-friendly video guide to installing software in Ubuntu using the Software Center and the Unity Dash. Includes a full walkthrough of the process.
Exploring the best tablet options for Linux users in 2012. Comparing iPad and Android tablet compatibility with Ubuntu desktops, sync options, and alternatives to cloud lock-in.
Dell has announced Project Sputnik, an Ultrabook aimed at developers. Should they be focused on consumers instead?
Apple hardware is currently the hotest thing on the market. Is Ubuntu running on Apple hardware the way of the future?
How to search for files in Ubuntu using the Unity Dash, the Search for Files tool, and the Nautilus file browser. Tips for finding your files fast.
Five cloud services to back up your Ubuntu files offsite, including CrashPlan, SpiderOak, and Duplicati. Secure, encrypted, and often free online backup options.
2011 analysis comparing Ubuntu and Linux Mint popularity using website rankings, Google Trends, Twitter mentions, and Facebook shares.
Tarsnap is an encrypted online backup service for security-conscious UNIX users. Review of features, pricing, and step-by-step Ubuntu 11.04 install instructions.
A simple open-source Facebook photo uploader for Ubuntu built with Python and PyGTK. Drag-and-drop batch uploads, album selection, and high-res support.
Fix OpenOffice defaulting to Letter paper size on Linux. Four solutions including /etc/papersize, CUPS settings, PPD files, and SGENPRT.PS configuration.
Dropbox 1.0 brings selective sync, Ubuntu Indicator Applet support, and a faster engine. Upgrade instructions and install guide for new Ubuntu users.
Customize Ubuntu's right-click 'Create Document' menu by adding files to your Templates folder. Works with OpenOffice, text files, and more.
Set up Ubuntu 10.04 for Facebook users. Video guides for Facebook Chat, Gwibber, Me Menu, and social integration with your desktop.
Complete guide to Ubuntu 10.04 LTS features including the new Ambiance theme, redesigned icons, moved window controls, and updated installer.
Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras to add MP3, Flash, Java, DVD support and more. Video tutorial for setting up multimedia on Ubuntu 10.04.
Set up Last.fm scrobbling in Rhythmbox and install the Last.fm desktop client on Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx. Step-by-step guide with video tutorial included.
Looking beyond Firefox on Ubuntu? Explore 10 alternative web browsers for Linux, from privacy-focused options to lightweight and special-purpose tools.
First look at Ubuntu 10.04's new Ambiance and Radiance themes. Screenshots and thoughts on the controversial dark default theme.
How to run Ubuntu 10.04 desktop on Amazon EC2 using NX remote access. Daily cloud images include full desktop environment with Neatx server.
CrossOver 9.0 brings a redesigned GTK interface and community app recipes for running Windows software on Linux. Overview, screenshots, and Office 2007 testing.
Ubuntu 10.04 introduces Simple Scan, a beginner-friendly scanning app. Quick guide to scanning, emailing, and saving documents with minimal fuss.
iPhone & iPod Touch Support, Gwibber and the MeMenu, Facebook Chat, and Improved Sound Controls.
Ubuntu 10.04 adds Chromium browser to its repositories. Install Google's open source Chrome browser from the Ubuntu Software Center.
A look at the gaps between Ubuntu advocacy and reality. OpenOffice compatibility, iTunes alternatives, Adobe support, and what the community needs to improve.
Ubuntu 10.04's MeMenu lets you post to Twitter, Facebook, and Identi.ca from your desktop. Preview of this social broadcasting feature.
Two years after switching from Mac OS X to Ubuntu: revisiting my original complaints. Most issues solved, some still remain.
Ubuntu 10.04 defaults to Yahoo! Search in Firefox, but Google is just two clicks away. Analysis of Canonical's search engine partnerships.
How to restore deleted Gnome panels in Ubuntu with PanelRestore, a simple tool to backup and reset your top and bottom desktop panels.
Step-by-step guide to set up Facebook Chat on Nokia N900 using XMPP/Jabber integration for a native messaging experience.
Install Chromium browser daily builds on Ubuntu with just three terminal commands. Quick guide for Jaunty, Intrepid, and Hardy with PPA repository setup.
Analysis of why Linux netbooks are losing to Windows XP in 2009. Early Asus netbooks ran Linux, but Windows now dominates Amazon's top 25.
Building a budget desktop with an Intel Atom dual-core motherboard that runs Ubuntu, Windows 7, and OS X. Full build guide and performance impressions.
2009 follow-up on Ubuntu's popularity. Website rankings, Google Trends, Twitter mentions, and blogging trends all show Ubuntu on top.
A Ruby on Rails Facebook app that lets you discover, share, and install Ubuntu software with your friends on the social network.
Sync Tomboy notes across Linux, Mac, and Windows using Dropbox. Simple setup guide for keeping notes synchronized between computers.
2007 analysis of Ubuntu's popularity using DistroWatch rankings, website traffic, Google Trends, and Digg data compared to other Linux distros.
10 things I miss after switching from Mac OS X to Ubuntu Linux: Dashboard, Quicksilver, Adium, professional graphics apps, and more.
Hands-on review of the Dell Inspiron 1420N running Ubuntu Linux, covering design, heat management, WiFi, Bluetooth, and the frustrating lack of 3D video drivers.
First impressions of Edubuntu 6.06 after installing on a notebook and a dual Xeon server for a university computer lab terminal server setup.
Why I switched from Windows to Mac OS X and Linux in 2005. Daily security flaws made Windows too risky for everyday use, pushing me to safer alternatives.
Switching from Windows to Ubuntu Linux in 2005. Installing Ubuntu 5.10 on a Sony laptop, setting up VMWare for the occasional Windows need, and going mostly free.
Mac
Install Apple's free container tool, reach containers by IP and DNS name, and run a three-container app, an Ubuntu machine with systemd, and a local cluster.
Set up Vercel's agent-desktop so an AI agent can press buttons in Mac apps, then use it with Claude Code to load a Safari extension and grant Screen Recording.
Install OrbStack, start a WordPress site with Docker Compose, and open it at its own .orb.local address. Personal use is free; work use needs a license.
Install the free Little Snitch 7 beta on a Mac, approve its network extension, answer connection alerts, and ask the Research Assistant about a connection.
Install Homebrew on a Mac, add brew to your PATH, install Node.js and Visual Studio Code, keep packages current, then use the official Homebrew app.
Use Apple's fm command on macOS 27: chat with the on-device model in Terminal, pipe text in, read screenshots and receipts, and bind it to Raycast hotkeys.
Install Tart with Homebrew, clone a macOS 27 VM in a fraction of a second, try an app inside it, delete it, and run Debian over SSH, all from the Mac Terminal.
UTM 5 and VMware Fusion are free and scored close to Parallels Desktop 27 on CPU tests on an M4 Mac mini. Parallels sets Windows 11 up by itself and adds Coherence.
Use Raycast AI on a Mac: ask Quick AI from the launcher, pick a model in AI Chat, add your own Anthropic key, send a note to AI Chat, and run AI Commands.
Apple killed the $599 Mac Mini base in May 2026. Here is the math on a Mac Mini external SSD versus Apple's storage ladder, and which config to buy.
Analysis from 2007 examining security concerns when Apple released Safari for Windows, including potential risks to Mac OS X and iPhone users.
How to install Ubuntu 7.04 on an Intel Mac using VMware Fusion, with a comparison to Parallels and direct installation methods.
A roundup of GTD productivity apps for Mac OS X including kGTD, Actiontastic, Ghost Action, Midnight Inbox, OmniFocus, and Tracks.
A showcase of 10 Mac applications with beautifully designed icons, including AppZapper, Cyberduck, Transmit, and Toast.
KeyFixer was a free utility that fixed the Home, End, Page Up, and Page Down keys in Mac OS X to work like Windows. The download is no longer available but manual instructions are provided.
Personal experience with MacBook screen defects in 2006: diagonal lines, gradient distortions, and Apple's response to the widespread hardware issue.
Learn how to fix Mac OS X Home and End keys to move the cursor to the beginning or end of a line instead of the entire document. Step-by-step Terminal instructions.
Discover WebKit nightly builds featuring the Web Inspector and SVG support: essential tools for Mac web developers ahead of Safari releases.
AI
Run Hindsight in Docker on Omarchy, connect Claude Code to your own server, and see a rule from one session carry into the next, then weigh its token costs.
A June 2026 US directive cut off Anthropic's top Claude models for weeks. Here is what owning local AI hardware buys you as a hedge against cloud cutoffs.
Your new laptop feels slower than the reviews promised. Often the cause is on-device AI scanning in the background. Here is how to spot it on any OS.
NVIDIA's RTX Spark (N1X) is real, ships this fall, and adds a fourth ARM laptop tier to a market Apple and Qualcomm had to themselves. Here's how to read it.
Ollama Cloud runs DeepSeek V4 Pro on Blackwell GPUs, with paid plans from $20 a month; local hardware still wins on privacy, offline use, and all-day work.
Memory prices surged 171% and every local LLM buyer's guide is outdated. Here's what to buy in April 2026, organized by what you need to run.
Set up Whisper on a mini PC for private, always-available speech-to-text. Covers hardware needs, model selection, and the right tools for home offices and small teams.
Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview is too dangerous to release publicly. Here's what the model reportedly does and why Project Glasswing matters.
GPT-5.4 mini pricing is $0.75 per million input tokens. Cheap enough for agent work, but local AI hardware still wins on privacy and latency.
Microsoft's BitNet framework lets 1-bit LLMs run on CPUs without a GPU. Here's what actually works on budget mini PCs, what doesn't, and whether it's worth the setup.
NVIDIA's DGX Spark now lists at $4,699 after a February price hike, making the $2,199 Strix Halo alternative more compelling than ever. Here's who should care about dedicated AI hardware.
NAS
A USB DAS turns a mini PC into a four-drive Jellyfin or Proxmox server for under $200. The TerraMaster D4-320 suits Linux best; the QNAP TR-004 does not.
NAS deals at Amazon and Best Buy: models at least 15 percent below list price, or on sale at Best Buy.
Judge Black Friday and Cyber Monday NAS deals with drive costs added. The UGREEN DXP2800 is our first-NAS pick, and Synology limits M.2 SSDs on 2025 models.
The UGREEN DXP2800 is the best 2-bay NAS for most homes. Compare it with the DXP2800 GT, TerraMaster F2-425 Plus, Synology DS225+ and DS725+, with RAID 1 math.
The best 4-bay NAS for most homes is the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus. We compare it with four alternatives from UGREEN, Synology, TerraMaster, and AOOSTAR, with tradeoffs.
The cheapest NAS setups in late 2026, priced with two hard drives. The UGREEN DXP2800 is our budget pick, and the cheaper DH2300 suits buyers who only need backups.
The best NAS for Plex has an Intel chip with Quick Sync for 4K and HDR transcoding. Picks run from two to eight bays, and the Synology DS925+ is not one.
The best NVMe NAS for a 10GbE network is the UGREEN DXP480T Plus, and for 2.5GbE the Beelink ME Mini. For more than about 12TB, a hard drive NAS costs far less.
A NAS is a server built around drive bays; a home server is a general computer built around apps. Buy a NAS when storage comes first and a mini PC when apps do.
UGREEN is the closest replacement for a Synology NAS in 2026. TrueNAS or Unraid on Minisforum or AOOSTAR hardware suits buyers who want to pick the software.
Every NAS configuration gets its own row, from barebone units to models with memory installed, and no price in the chart includes drives.
UGREEN has newer chips and 10GbE on the DXP2800 GT and from the four-bay Plus up. Synology has DSM, better backup apps, and cheaper bays at most sizes.
Other
Why Starry Hope is now a static website built with nanoc. A look at why going static might be a good choice for your website.