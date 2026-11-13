GMKtec G11 Plus

Published on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/256GB Add

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The GMKtec G11 Plus is a small budget desktop for a home office, a home-lab router, or a small file server. It shares its case, ports, and wireless with the GMKtec G11 but runs on an AMD Ryzen 5 laptop chip from 2019 instead of the G11’s embedded processor. That chip handles office work, streaming, and router or file-server duty, but it is too slow for current games or several virtual machines at once. GMKtec sells it fully configured or as a barebone unit you fill with your own memory and SSD.

Dual 2.5GbE and open upgrades around a 2019 chip

Pros Cons Two 2.5GbE ports for router, firewall, or NAS duty Zen+ Ryzen 5 3500U dates from 2019 WiFi 6E (MediaTek RZ616) and Bluetooth 5.2 Multi-core speed trails the Intel Core i3-N305 Three 4K displays through two HDMI 2.0 ports and USB-C USB-C carries data and video but cannot power the unit Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, up to 32GB Memory runs at DDR4-2400, an older and slower standard Two M.2 2280 slots, one of which also takes a SATA SSD M.2 slots are PCIe 3.0, with no USB4 or Thunderbolt Barebone version for buyers who bring their own parts Vega 8 graphics run only older and lighter games

GMKtec G11 Plus Comparison Chart

GMKtec G11 Plus GMKtec G11 Plus GMKtec G11 Plus Price List Price: $309.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec List Price: $169.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon GMKtec store: Check price at GMKtec Version 16GB/256GB 16GB/512GB Barebone (no RAM/SSD/OS) Performance Rating 3.3 3.3 3.3 CPU Mark 6,757 6,757 6,757 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro No OS Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Quad-core 2.10 Ghz (max 3.70 Ghz) GPU Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics Integrated Radeon RX Vega8 Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (16GB DDR4-2400, max 32GB) 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (2x 8GB DDR4-2400, max 32GB) None included; DDR4 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (No RAM included, 2x SO-DIMM, max 32GB) Internal Storage 256 GB M.2 NVMe SSD 512 GB M.2 NVMe SSD None included; M.2 SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.06 x 5 x 2.01 inches

(128.52 x 127 x 51.05 mm) 5.06 x 5 x 2.01 inches

(128.52 x 127 x 51.05 mm) 5.06 x 5 x 2.01 inches

(128.52 x 127 x 51.05 mm) Weight 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) 1.1 lbs (0.5 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB-A 10Gbps + USB-C (10Gbps, DP, no PD). Rear 2x USB-A 5Gbps 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB-A 10Gbps + USB-C (10Gbps, DP, no PD). Rear 2x USB-A 5Gbps 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

Front 2x USB-A 10Gbps + USB-C (10Gbps, DP, no PD). Rear 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo jack (front) 3.5mm combo jack (front) 3.5mm combo jack (front) Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, VESA bracket, manual, warranty card Mini PC, power adapter, VESA bracket, manual, warranty card Mini PC, power adapter, VESA bracket, manual, warranty card Expandability Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM), two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots up to 16TB total. Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM), two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots up to 16TB total. Up to 32GB DDR4 (2x SO-DIMM), two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots up to 16TB total.

See every AMD Ryzen 5 3500U configuration in the chart

Five USB ports, two HDMI outputs, and a VESA bracket

The G11 Plus measures about 5 by 5 inches and 2 inches tall, weighs about 1.1 pounds, and comes with a VESA bracket for mounting behind a monitor. The front panel holds the power button, a 10Gbps USB-C port with DisplayPort output, two 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Around the back are two 5Gbps USB-A ports, two HDMI 2.0 outputs rated for 4K at 60Hz, the two 2.5GbE jacks, and a 5.5 by 2.5mm barrel jack for the 19V, 3.42A power adapter. A security lock slot sits on the left side.

The Ryzen 5 3500U sits between the Intel N150 and Core i3-N305

The Ryzen 5 3500U has four Zen+ cores and eight threads, a 2.1 GHz base clock, a 3.7 GHz boost, and eight-core Radeon Vega 8 graphics at up to 1.2 GHz. Its PassMark CPU Mark of about 6,760 puts it about a quarter ahead of the Intel N150 (about 5,330), a little ahead of the G11’s Embedded R2514 (about 6,460), and well behind the Intel Core i3-N305 (about 9,580). GMKtec lists three power modes in the BIOS: 15 watts in Silent, 20 watts in Balanced, and 25 watts in Performance, with short peaks up to 35 watts.

That is enough for web browsing, office documents, video calls, and 1080p streaming, and the Vega 8 graphics can run older and lighter games at low settings. Current games, 4K video editing, and local AI models are beyond it. Buyers who want a faster CPU at a similar size should look at a Ryzen 5000 or 7000 series mini PC instead.

Memory, storage, and networking

The configured versions ship with 16GB of DDR4 (the 512GB version as two 8GB SO-DIMMs in dual channel), and the two slots take up to 32GB in total. Two M.2 2280 slots hold up to 8TB each: the first is NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4, and the second takes either an NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 drive or a SATA M.2 drive. The barebone version comes with no memory, no SSD, and no operating system, so you need to install compatible DDR4 and an M.2 SSD before the first boot. Configured units ship with Windows 11 Pro.

The two 2.5GbE ports let the G11 Plus serve as a pfSense or OPNsense firewall, a NAS, or a small Proxmox host, and the MediaTek RZ616 module adds WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The 3500U is fast enough for firewall and file-server work; with several virtual machines at once, the four cores and the 32GB memory ceiling become the limits.

Conclusion

The G11 Plus suits a home firewall or file server, which uses both 2.5GbE ports, and an office desk, where a 2019 four-core chip is still fast enough. The barebone version makes sense if you already have DDR4 memory and an M.2 drive on hand, since you pay only for the box.

Look elsewhere if you plan to run newer games or a busy Proxmox host, since four Zen+ cores are too slow for either. Next to the GMKtec G11, the 3500U is a small step up in CPU speed with slower DDR4-2400 memory and the same case, ports, and wireless. The GMKtec G10 pairs the same 3500U with a single Ethernet port and WiFi 5 in a smaller case, which suits a desktop that will never use a second network port. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the G11 Plus up against faster options.

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