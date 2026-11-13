ASUS ExpertCenter PB64

Published on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 225 Add

16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 235 Add

16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 7 265 Add

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The ASUS ExpertCenter PB64 is a small business desktop built around Intel’s desktop Core Ultra chips rather than the laptop processors used in most mini PCs, including ASUS’s own NUC line. It suits offices, clinics, and shop counters that want a machine IT staff can open without tools, upgrade, and lock down. Three builds are on sale, each with a different processor and the same memory, storage, and Windows 11 Pro. The desktop chips are worth paying for when work keeps many cores busy for long stretches, or when a site needs a serial or VGA port on the back. Its limits are the integrated graphics on every build and a single USB4 port that runs at 20Gbps.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 65W desktop Core Ultra chips, up to 20 cores on the Core Ultra 7 265 Integrated Intel Graphics with 2 to 4 Xe cores is not built for gaming Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots and a tool-less chassis ASUS lists the memory ceiling as 64GB in its launch release but 32GB on its spec page Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay The front USB4 port runs at 20Gbps, and there is no Thunderbolt Up to four 4K displays, plus a rear port that can be HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, COM, or a second 2.5G LAN ASUS does not say which module each build ships with in the configurable port Hardware TPM, chassis intrusion alert, Kensington slot, and padlock ring At 2.65 pounds and 1.35 liters it is larger than NUC-class boxes Offered under ASUS’s paid Corporate Stable Model program (36-month supply) The Core Ultra 7 265 build drops to Wi-Fi 6E

ASUS ExpertCenter PB64 Comparison Chart

ASUS ExpertCenter PB64 ASUS ExpertCenter PB64 ASUS ExpertCenter PB64 Price List Price: $1,200.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,300.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,600.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 225 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 235 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 7 265 Performance Rating 5.3 6.0 7.0 CPU Mark 30,370 36,452 48,260 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 225 Deca-core 3.30 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 235 Fourteen-core 3.40 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 7 265 Twenty-core 2.40 Ghz (max 5.30 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 2Xe Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 3Xe Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 4Xe RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM) 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM) 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.89 x 6.89 x 1.74 inches

(175.01 x 175.01 x 44.2 mm) 6.89 x 6.89 x 1.74 inches

(175.01 x 175.01 x 44.2 mm) 6.89 x 6.89 x 1.74 inches

(175.01 x 175.01 x 44.2 mm) Weight 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI DisplayPort 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 1.4, DP 2.1 via USB4, 1 optional port) 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 1.4, DP 2.1 via USB4, 1 optional port) 2 DisplayPorts (2x DP 1.4, DP 2.1 via USB4, 1 optional port) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 runs at 20Gbps; rear USB-C takes 100W PD 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 runs at 20Gbps; rear USB-C takes 100W PD 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 runs at 20Gbps; rear USB-C takes 100W PD Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (One 2.5-inch bay, 7mm drives) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (One 2.5-inch bay, 7mm drives) 1 SATA port, includes 2.5" drive bay (One 2.5-inch bay, 7mm drives) Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack front front front Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Main unit, 120W adapter, power cord, Wi-Fi antenna, VESA mount Main unit, 120W adapter, power cord, Wi-Fi antenna, VESA mount Main unit, 120W adapter, power cord, Wi-Fi antenna, VESA mount, keyboard, mouse Expandability 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 plus one 2.5-inch SATA bay. Tool-less chassis. 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 plus one 2.5-inch SATA bay. Tool-less chassis. 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 plus one 2.5-inch SATA bay. Tool-less chassis.

Ports, displays, and networking

The PB64 measures about 6.9 x 6.9 x 1.7 inches and weighs 2.65 pounds. The front panel carries a USB4 Type-C port with DisplayPort 2.1 output, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports at 10Gbps, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports at 5Gbps, a headset jack, and a separate microphone jack. The back adds another 10Gbps USB-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port that ASUS rates for 100W Power Delivery input, a USB 2.0 port, two DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, an RJ45 jack on Intel 2.5G Ethernet, and the 19V input for the 120W power adapter. That is eight USB ports in total. A Kensington slot and a padlock ring sit on the rear panel, and a 1W speaker is built in.

The rear panel also has one configurable port that ASUS fits with HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, a COM port, or a second 2.5G Ethernet port. The COM and VGA options matter for offices and stores that still run serial scales, receipt printers, or older monitors. With the two DisplayPort outputs, the USB4 port, and that configurable port carrying video, the PB64 drives up to four 4K displays. If you need a particular connector there, confirm which module a build carries before you buy.

The Core Ultra 5 225 and 235 builds use Intel’s Wi-Fi 7 module with Bluetooth 5.4. The Core Ultra 7 265 build ships with Wi-Fi 6E instead. Both use an external Wi-Fi antenna at the back, which helps when the PC sits inside a cabinet or behind a monitor.

Processor choices across the three builds

All three chips are LGA1851 Arrow Lake desktop parts that Intel launched in early 2025, rated at 65W base power on an Intel B860 chipset. The Core Ultra 5 225 has 10 cores (6 performance, 4 efficient) and boosts to 4.9GHz. The Core Ultra 5 235 has 14 cores (6 plus 8) and reaches 5.0GHz. The Core Ultra 7 265 has 20 cores (8 plus 12) and reaches 5.3GHz, with a 182W maximum turbo rating against 121W for the two Core Ultra 5 chips. None of them run Hyper-Threading, so the thread count equals the core count.

PassMark’s CPU Mark puts the three at about 30,400, 36,500, and 48,300. Each scores higher than the 35W T-series version of the same chip (about 25,800, 30,800, and 37,500) and several times higher than the N-series Intel chips in budget boxes. How much of that the PB64 sustains under long loads depends on its cooling.

Intel’s integrated graphics on these chips have 2 Xe cores on the 225, 3 on the 235, and 4 on the 265. That handles office work, video playback, and multi-monitor desktops. The 13 TOPS NPU on each chip also falls short of the 40 TOPS Microsoft requires for Copilot+ PC features.

Memory, storage, and upgrades

The PB64 takes DDR5 SO-DIMMs in two slots, and the three builds on sale ship with 16GB of DDR5-5600. ASUS’s spec page says the system needs both slots filled for full performance, so a single-module build is worth upgrading to a matched pair. ASUS’s launch announcement lists support for two 32GB modules (64GB total) and DDR5-6400 on CSO-DIMM modules only, while its current tech spec page lists 32GB as the maximum. Plan on 32GB if you want to stay inside what ASUS’s spec page lists.

The PB64 holds three drives. There are two M.2 2280 slots, both PCIe 4.0 x4, and a bay for a 2.5-inch SATA drive up to 7mm thick, so a 512GB system SSD can sit beside a second NVMe drive and a hard drive for bulk files. The chassis opens without tools to reach the memory and SSD slots. ASUS also sells an optional optical drive that raises the height to about 3 inches.

Business and management features

The three builds on sale carry a discrete TPM 2.0 chip, and the chassis has an intrusion sensor that alerts administrators when the case was opened since the last boot. ASUS says the PB64 was tested to MIL-STD-810H reliability standards. ASUS offers the PB64 through its Corporate Stable Model program, a paid service that guarantees at least 36 months of supply and an end-of-life notice, so a company can roll out identical machines over several years. The three builds include a VESA mount, and the Core Ultra 7 265 build also comes with a keyboard and mouse.

Our verdict

The PB64 fits businesses that want desktop-class processor performance in a box they can upgrade and service in-house: two memory slots, three drive positions, legacy serial or VGA output when the configurable port is fitted for it, and a fixed supply window for fleet rollouts. The Core Ultra 5 235 build sits in the middle, with four more efficient cores than the 225, and the Core Ultra 7 265 suits heavier multitasking and compile work.

Skip it if you want gaming or GPU work, a 40Gbps USB4 or Thunderbolt port for docks and external drives, or a smaller box. The ASUS NUC 15 Pro has Thunderbolt in a smaller chassis, and the HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i and HP ProDesk 4 Mini G1i run the 35W T-series versions of these chips in business mini PCs. To compare more options, use the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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