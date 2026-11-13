Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G (Lunar Lake)

Published on November 13, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 7 256V Add

16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 226V Add

The Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G-LNL is a small business desktop for offices that want a Copilot+ PC running Windows 11 Pro without a laptop. It uses Intel’s Lunar Lake chips, the Core Ultra 7 256V or the Core Ultra 5 226V, with 16GB of memory built into the processor package. The memory cannot be upgraded, so 16GB is all this machine will ever have. Acer sells the same VN1502G name with older Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake chips and socketed memory; look for “LNL” in the model number to get the Lunar Lake build.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Core Ultra 7 256V with a 47 TOPS NPU, enough for Copilot+ PC features 16GB of memory is fixed on the chip package and cannot be upgraded Front USB4 Type-C port next to two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports Only one USB-C port; the other four ports are USB-A Two RJ45 Ethernet ports and 2.5GbE networking Acer does not say whether both Ethernet ports run at 2.5GbE HDMI and DisplayPort on the back The two rear USB-A ports run at USB 2.0 speed Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Pro, wired keyboard and mouse included Costs more than consumer mini PCs with the same Core Ultra 7 256V

Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G (Lunar Lake) Comparison Chart

Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G (Lunar Lake) Acer Veriton NUC VN1502G (Lunar Lake) Price List Price: $1,349.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,249.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 7 256V 16GB/512GB/Core Ultra 5 226V Performance Rating 4.4 4.3 CPU Mark 19,458 17,961 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 256V Octa-core 2.20 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Octa-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc 140V Integrated Intel Arc 130V RAM 16 GB LPDDR5X (On-package LPDDR5X-8533) 16 GB LPDDR5X (On-package LPDDR5X-8533) Internal Storage 512 GB PCIe M.2 SSD 512 GB PCIe M.2 SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 5.2 x 1.7 inches

(132.08 x 132.08 x 43.18 mm) 5.2 x 5.2 x 1.7 inches

(132.08 x 132.08 x 43.18 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 2x USB-A 2.0 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front: USB4 Type-C, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2. Rear: 2x USB-A 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Mini PC, wired keyboard, wired mouse Mini PC, wired keyboard, wired mouse Expandability 16GB on-package LPDDR5X, not upgradeable. 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD; Acer lists 3 M.2 interfaces in total. 16GB on-package LPDDR5X, not upgradeable. 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD; Acer lists 3 M.2 interfaces in total.

See every Intel Core Ultra 7 256V configuration in the chartSee every Intel Core Ultra 5 226V configuration in the chart

Ports, networking, and size

The chassis is a 5.2-inch square, 1.7 inches tall, with an angled two-tone lid and the Acer logo printed on top. The front holds the power button, a reset pinhole, a headset jack, one USB4 Type-C port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The back holds two USB-A 2.0 ports, DisplayPort, a full-size HDMI output, two RJ45 Ethernet jacks, the barrel power input, and a lock slot. Acer rates the power supply at 90W.

Acer rates the Ethernet at 2.5 Gigabit. The machine has two RJ45 jacks on the back, but Acer does not say whether both run at that speed. Wireless is Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3. Acer labels the Type-C port on the front panel as USB4, and its port icon marks it for display output. Intel builds Thunderbolt 4 support into the chip, but Acer does not use the Thunderbolt name for this port.

Lunar Lake chip and fixed memory

The Intel Core Ultra 7 256V has eight cores (four performance cores and four low-power efficient cores) and eight threads, with a 4.8GHz maximum boost. Intel rates it at 17W base power and 37W maximum turbo power, and its PassMark CPU Mark is about 19,500. The H-series chips in larger boxes score well above that; the Core Ultra 7 255H in the ASUS NUC 15 Pro scores about 30,800.

The integrated Intel Arc 140V GPU has eight Xe cores and handles 4K video, multi-monitor desk work, and older or lighter games. The 47 TOPS NPU is what qualifies the machine as a Copilot+ PC. Intel quotes 115 TOPS for the chip as a whole. The Core Ultra 5 226V build steps down to Arc 130V graphics, a 4.5GHz boost, and a 40 TOPS NPU.

Lunar Lake places the LPDDR5X-8533 memory inside the processor package. For anyone who keeps many virtual machines or large local AI models open, that fixed amount limits the machine more than the CPU does. Storage is a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD. Acer lists three M.2 interfaces in total but does not say how many are free for a second drive.

The 256V is a 2024 chip, and Intel’s newer Core Ultra Series 3 parts now ship in compact PCs such as the ASUS NUC 16 Pro. The GMKtec NucBox K13 uses the same Core Ultra 7 256V in a consumer chassis.

Should you buy it?

The Veriton NUC VN1502G-LNL suits an office or a school that wants a small Copilot+ PC from a large brand, with Windows 11 Pro, a keyboard and mouse in the box, and two Ethernet ports. It fits desk work and video calls, and the 16GB of memory is enough for that work.

Skip it if you expect to need more memory later, if you want Thunderbolt or more USB-C ports, or if price matters more than the Acer name. The GMKtec NucBox K13 has the same chip with two USB4 ports and 5GbE, and the ASUS NUC 15 Pro has a faster H-series chip with memory you can upgrade. To compare more models, see the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions