A tiling compositor like niri or Hyprland places your windows, but on its own it leaves the rest of the desktop to you: the bar, the launcher, notifications, a lock screen and a settings window. A desktop shell supplies that whole layer as one project, so every part matches and you configure it in one place. yami, Mandara and inua are three new shells that do this. yami draws a light pixel-art desktop for niri. Mandara runs on ten compositors and restyles everything with one-click Looks. inua turns Hyprland into a calm, macOS-like desktop and installs its own apps alongside it.

Below are the official installers, what each one changes on your system, and the fixes you may hit on current versions of niri and Hyprland. All three were tested on Arch Linux in November 2026: yami 3.0.0 on niri 26.04, Mandara 0.35.3 on niri 26.04, and inua 0.1.40 on Hyprland 0.57.2.

Bottom line yami, Mandara and inua each turn a bare tiling compositor into a full, matching desktop. yami suits niri users who want a light pixel-art desktop. Mandara suits anyone who wants one shell across many compositors and likes to restyle often. inua suits Hyprland users who want a finished macOS-like desktop that comes with its own apps. Recommendation Read each install script before you run it, and try a shell on a spare account or machine first.

A shell sits between the compositor and your apps

The compositor is the program that draws your windows and moves them around. niri lays windows out on a strip that scrolls sideways, and Hyprland tiles them by splitting the screen; our guide to how Hyprland, niri and MangoWM place windows shows the difference with the same four windows. Neither one ships a bar or a launcher. You either assemble those from separate programs, each with its own config file and theme, or you install a shell that brings them all at once.

Shells built on Quickshell, like DMS on niri, are one way to get that layer; our tour of niri with DMS shows one in use. The three shells here use none of that. yami is a Rust program that draws everything itself in software, Mandara is a Rust program on GPUI (the GPU-drawn UI library from the Zed editor), and inua is written in Go with GTK4. The toolkit choice drives most of the difference in how much memory each one uses.

All three projects are new. inua’s repository was created on October 11, 2026, Mandara’s on October 27, and yami’s on November 3. Each one publishes releases every few days, so expect versions, menus and install steps to move faster than on an established desktop.

yami draws a pixel-art desktop for niri

yami uses dark graphite panels, one accent color, and blocky pixel fonts in the headings. There is no toolkit underneath. yami draws its surfaces in software, so it needs no graphics acceleration, and its main process stays small. It runs on niri only, and it suits a niri user who wants a complete desktop that stays light.

Your first login opens a setup window with one topic per screen, fifteen in all. It asks for pixel or neutral style and dark or light, then one of seven palettes (blood, ash, sakura, amber, venom, ice and dusk) or a palette taken from your wallpaper. Later screens set the bar shape (a thin strip, a panel or a floating bar), the dock, tiling or desk windows, the desktop widgets and the keys. Near the end, yami offers optional modules: yami-files (a file manager that also serves as the file dialog for other apps), yami-view for images, yami-play for media, yami-shot for screenshots, and yami-greet, a login screen. None is ticked by default; tick the ones you want and press Apply, and the setup installs them. You can open the setup again any time with yami setup .

After setup, the settings window recolors the whole desktop from one palette choice. Switching from blood to venom changed the bar, the window borders, the file manager and the kitty terminal together; btop kept its old colors until it restarted. The launcher has a clipboard tab and a calculator (type =12*7 and Enter copies the answer). yami-shot can mark up a shot with arrows, boxes, a mosaic for hiding details and numbered steps, then saves the file and copies the image. The lock screen keeps the pixel style, with a big clock and a password field. super + shift + space turns on desk mode, which makes niri’s windows float with title bars, for when you want a more traditional desktop for a while.

Keys in yami What they do super + space Launcher, with a clipboard tab on tab super + t Terminal (kitty) super + s Settings super + e Files (with yami-files installed) super + v Clipboard super + tab Overview super + shift + space Desk mode on or off Print Screen yami-shot super + esc Lock the screen super + q Close the window

Install yami

yami’s README gives one command that fetches the repository into ~/.local/share/yami/src and runs the installer from there:

bash <( curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Trendorin/yami/main/install.sh)

Read the script before you run it. The simplest way is to clone the repository, read install.sh , and run it from the checkout. The --dry-run flag prints the plan and changes nothing:

git clone https://github.com/Trendorin/yami less yami/install.sh yami/install.sh --dry-run yami/install.sh

Run it as your own user, not with sudo, in a real terminal; it asks for your password once. On Arch, the installer installed niri, the desktop portals, polkit, PipeWire, NetworkManager, BlueZ, power-profiles-daemon, fonts, cliphist, grim, kitty and btop in one transaction. On x86_64 with glibc 2.34 or newer, it then puts signature-checked release binaries in ~/.local/bin ; that took about a minute. It adds one include line to the top of your niri config; with no config, or with niri’s untouched default, it writes yami’s starting config instead and keeps any old file as a backup. By default it also sends one anonymous request to count the install; --no-count or DO_NOT_TRACK=1 skips it. --uninstall removes yami and its modules and restores the files it backed up.

yami needs niri 26.04 or newer. Where a distribution doesn’t package that yet (the README names Debian 13 and Ubuntu 26.04), the installer builds niri and xwayland-satellite from source, which takes a compiler and about half an hour. Without a login manager, start the desktop from the text console with niri-session ; the first-run setup offers yami-greet if you want a login screen.

Mandara restyles the whole desktop with Looks

Mandara is built around Looks: styles that change the bar, the desktop widgets, the colors, the fonts and the roundness together. It’s a single Rust program drawn on the graphics card through GPUI and wgpu, so it needs working Vulkan or OpenGL. It runs on ten compositors: MangoWM, niri, Hyprland, Umbriel, Sway, River Classic, KWin, Aqueous, labwc and COSMIC. That makes it the one to pick if you want the same shell to follow you from one compositor to another. Its look out of the box, the Corniche light theme, is soft and rounded, closer to GNOME than to a typical tiling setup.

Looks sit on the Themes page of Mandara Studio, the settings app. Corniche Dusk turns the bar and Studio a rose color and adds a large headline clock and a system monitor widget to the desktop. Montaza Crimson switches the clock to Eastern Arabic numerals and adds Arabic text. Looks keep your wallpaper, and the Restore my look button puts back the desktop you started with, so you can try a very different style for an afternoon and go back. Studio’s Bars page holds 19 bar presets, from Classic and Glass pills to Notch and Dynamic island, and other pages cover typography, motion, the dock and the launcher. Each change applies as you make it.

The side bar on super + b holds quick setting tiles, the weather and a volume control, and super + shift + t switches the whole desktop between dark and light. In the launcher, the first character picks the kind of search: = turns it into a calculator, : searches emoji, @ lists open windows and # opens clipboard history. The screenshot tool on super + shift + s captures a region, a window or the screen, marks it up with arrows and shapes, and its Copy text option pulls the words out of the captured area. Mandara also has an optional local AI agent that takes commands in the launcher, which needs a local model runner such as Ollama; we did not test it.

Install Mandara

Mandara’s README gives a one-line installer that downloads install.sh to a temporary file and runs it. To read it first, download it yourself, open it, and do a dry run:

curl --proto =https -fL https://thehamdiz.github.io/mandara/install.sh -o mandara-install.sh less mandara-install.sh sh mandara-install.sh --dry-run sh mandara-install.sh --compositor niri --no-greeter

The script downloads the release from GitHub, checks its checksum and its release signature, and installs nothing if either check fails. An arrow-key menu then installs the distribution packages Mandara needs and connects it to your compositor. --compositor picks the compositor so the menu skips that question, and --no-greeter keeps your current login screen instead of Mandara’s own login manager. The download and setup took about a minute. The README lists Arch, Debian and Ubuntu, Fedora, openSUSE, Void, Alpine, Gentoo and Solus, plus FreeBSD 14 and newer and a NixOS module. mandara uninstall removes it again.

Mandara changes your compositor config by at most one include line, and keeps its own generated settings in ~/.config/mandara/generated/ . On niri it needs version 25.11 or newer. If you have never started niri, there is no ~/.config/niri/config.kdl yet, and the installer only prints the line you should add. Give niri a config first (its default config is fine), then run:

mandara setup --compositor niri --autostart

That adds the include line and starts Mandara with niri from then on. Where Mandara’s keys collide with niri’s, setup keeps niri’s binding and lists the conflicts; mandara setup --fix-conflicts offers to resolve them. On niri’s defaults, it kept niri’s Print Screen bindings, which is why Mandara’s screenshot tool sits on super + shift + s .

Set a wallpaper first, or the desktop stays empty

On a fresh account, Mandara drew its bar but the desktop stayed plain gray, with no clock and no widgets, before and after applying a Look. Mandara draws the desktop layer, the wallpaper and every desktop widget, only once a wallpaper is set. Its wallpaper folder, ~/Pictures/Wallpapers , didn’t exist on the new account, and Mandara ships no wallpaper of its own, so there was nothing to draw.

Put any image in that folder and set it, either in Studio on the Wallpaper page or from a terminal:

mkdir -p ~/Pictures/Wallpapers cp ~/Downloads/my-wallpaper.jpg ~/Pictures/Wallpapers/ mandara msg wallpaper set ~/Pictures/Wallpapers/my-wallpaper.jpg

The desktop clock appears at once, and Looks then show their own widgets. mandara msg wallpaper current tells you whether a wallpaper is set: a "path": null in its reply means none is.

inua gives Hyprland a macOS-like desktop with its own apps

inua calls itself “a quiet desktop shell” for Hyprland. Its bar is see-through glass with an app menu on the left, its dock is centered at the bottom, and it generates a wallpaper for you, so the desktop has a picture from the first login. The shell is written in Go with GTK4. It suits a Hyprland user who wants a finished desktop that comes with its apps, more than one that is assembled from parts.

The launcher on super + space opens on a grid of the apps inua installs, and it answers questions inline: 10 km to mi shows about 6.21 miles in the list, 23*17+4 shows 395, and currencies convert the same way. Typing ? asks inua’s Assistant. super + a opens a control center with tiles for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Low Power and Focus, and super + n opens notifications. The workspace Overview on super + tab shows a live thumbnail of every window, workspace by workspace, with a search field and a New workspace tile; it needs Hyprland 0.55 or newer.

The apps share the shell’s look. The Terminal is built for running many coding agents at once, with a sidebar that lists each session. There is a file manager (Files), Mail, Disk Usage, a viewer, a password app on top of pass , Remote Desktop, Mobile Link, and games such as Minesweeper and Space Pinball. Settings, on super + , , opens on Appearance with eight themes (yoru, washi, aojeshin, suimen, rinko, bunko, denko and nord); picking nord recolored Settings, the bar and the wallpaper together.

Keys in inua What they do super + space Launcher super + tab Workspace Overview super + a Control center super + n Notifications super + , Settings super + l Lock the screen Print Screen Screenshot super + shift + r Restart the shell

Install inua

inua’s README installs it with one piped command:

curl -fsSL https://inua.one/install.sh | sh

Piping a script into sh runs it before you can read it, so download it first:

curl -fsSL https://inua.one/install.sh -o inua-install.sh less inua-install.sh sh inua-install.sh

The script downloads the latest release and its checksums.txt from GitHub, checks the sum, and installs the programs into ~/.local/bin . It then offers the packages inua needs through apt, pacman, dnf or zypper; on Arch that came to about 140 packages, including GTK 4, gtk4-layer-shell and GStreamer. Next, it writes your configuration with inua init without replacing files you already have, and uses sudo to add an Inua login session. Log out and pick Inua at the login screen.

Read the questions it asks, because inua offers to take over several parts of your system, and most answers default to yes. It offers to make inua-pinentry gpg’s passphrase prompt, to keep apps’ secrets in pass through inua-keyring (and to create a password store with a GPG key), and to turn off GNOME’s ssh agent. On Omarchy it offers to start inua’s shell in place of Omarchy’s. With no login manager, it offers greetd with tuigreet; an existing GDM, SDDM or LightDM stays unless you answer yes. Setting INUA_NO_SESSION=1 skips adding the login session, and the sudo that step needs.

inua needs Hyprland 0.53 or newer, GTK 4.22 and gtk4-layer-shell 1.3. The README names Ubuntu 26.04 or a distribution with the same packages, and Hyprland from a COPR on Fedora. inua upgrade updates it in place, and the shell checks for updates once a day.

Fix inua’s keys on Hyprland 0.57

On Arch with Hyprland 0.57.2 and inua 0.1.40, inua did not start, and its keys did nothing. Hyprland 0.55 moved its config to Lua, and 0.57 reads ~/.config/hypr/hyprland.lua . inua’s installer wrote its sample config as the older hyprland.conf (marked “for Hyprland 0.53”), which holds the line that starts the shell and all of inua’s key bindings. Hyprland ignored it, generated a hyprland.lua of its own, and showed its “autogenerated config” warning banner.

The fix is to give Hyprland a Lua config that starts inua and binds its keys:

Move the old file out of the way: mv ~/.config/hypr/hyprland.conf ~/.config/hypr/hyprland.conf.old . Replace the autogenerated hyprland.lua with a copy of Hyprland’s example config, cp /usr/share/hypr/hyprland.lua ~/.config/hypr/ . That also removes the warning banner. In that file, set your monitor and remove any example bindings that use the same keys as inua. Add these lines at the end, with the require line last:

hl. on ( "hyprland.start" , function () hl. exec_cmd ( "inua-shell" ) end ) hl. bind ( "SUPER + Space" , hl.dsp. exec_cmd ( "inua call launcher toggle" )) hl. bind ( "SUPER + A" , hl.dsp. exec_cmd ( "inua call control toggle" )) hl. bind ( "SUPER + N" , hl.dsp. exec_cmd ( "inua call notifications toggle" )) hl. bind ( "SUPER + comma" , hl.dsp. exec_cmd ( "inua call settings toggle" )) pcall ( require , "inua" ) -- keep this last

Run inua init . With a hyprland.lua in place, it writes ~/.config/hypr/inua.lua for the settings it manages, and inua config hyprland then reports that both lines are in place.

These lines cover the launcher, the control center, notifications and Settings. The lock, screenshot and restart keys in the table need lines of their own; inua’s sample config runs inua call lock now , inua call screenshot silent-area and inua call shell restart for them. The Overview on super + tab needs no line of its own: on Hyprland 0.55 and later, the shell sets up those keys itself. If you start Hyprland from a text console rather than the Inua session, put ~/.local/bin on your PATH before Hyprland starts (in ~/.bash_profile , for example), or inua-shell silently fails to start. And if you want inua’s own Terminal on a key, inua terminal needs the xdg-terminal-exec package, which the installer didn’t pull in, plus a ~/.config/xdg-terminals.list file that holds the line io.github.lyricat.Inua.Term.desktop .

yami, Mandara and inua side by side

yami Mandara inua Compositor niri 26.04 or newer only Ten, including niri 25.11+, Hyprland and Sway Hyprland 0.53 or newer only (Overview needs 0.55) Written in Rust, no toolkit, drawn in software Rust on GPUI and wgpu, drawn on the GPU Go with GTK4 Look Pixel art, dark graphite, one accent color Soft and rounded, one-click Looks Calm glass bar and dock, close to macOS Shell memory at idle About 17 MB About 182 MB About 220 MB What comes with it Optional modules for files, images, media, screenshots and a login screen Studio, Looks, 19 bar presets, a screenshot tool that copies text, an optional AI agent A full set of apps, from a Terminal for agents to Files, Mail and games Repository created November 3, 2026 October 27, 2026 October 11, 2026 Version checked 3.0.0 0.35.3 (0.36.0 out since) 0.1.40 License MIT GPL-3.0-or-later Apache-2.0

The memory figures are the resident memory of each shell’s main process, measured the same way for all three: a fresh boot at 4K with no window opened, then ps -o rss= three times, ten seconds apart, after three minutes. All three ran in the same Arch Linux virtual machine, so expect different numbers on real hardware. The figures count only the main process: yami also runs a small yami-agents helper (about 6 MB), Mandara a second process (about 17 MB), and inua its Assistant (about 90 MB). They also grow with use. yami’s settings window showed between 15 and 22 MB as we clicked around, and inua’s shell reached 357 MB after a session of opening windows, panels and the Overview.

The gap follows from how each shell draws. yami paints pixels into shared memory itself, with no toolkit to load. Mandara carries a GPU renderer and its widget library, and inua loads GTK4 and its own suite of panels. On a machine with 8 GB of RAM or more, a gap of 200 MB is small. On an older or low-memory machine, yami’s footprint is the one that makes a difference.

Mandara put out five releases between November 17 and 20, 2026, ending at 0.36.0. inua put out five between November 11 and 15, ending at 0.1.40, and yami went from 2.5.1 to 3.0.0 between November 6 and 12. Mandara and inua are still before version 1.0. Fast releases mean bugs get fixed quickly, and they also mean menus move, defaults change, and fixes like the two above may be out of date by the time you read this. Each project has its own updater: yami update apply , the Update now button on Mandara Studio’s About page, and inua upgrade .

A spare user account is the easiest place to try one. Each shell changes your compositor config and may add a login screen, so a separate account keeps your main setup as it is, and yami and Mandara both have an uninstall command ( ~/.local/share/yami/src/install.sh --uninstall after the one-line install, or install.sh --uninstall from your own checkout, and mandara uninstall ) if you decide against them.

Which shell suits you

Your compositor narrows the choice first. On niri, yami and Mandara both fit; on Hyprland, inua and Mandara both do. After that, it comes down to the look you want and how much you want the shell to bring with it.

If memory matters, or you like the pixel look, yami keeps its main process near 17 MB and walks you through every choice in its setup. Mandara is the one to try if you move between compositors or like to restyle often, with Studio showing each change live; give it a wallpaper before you judge it. inua brings the most: a calm desktop plus its own terminal, file manager, mail and games. It also takes over more of the system, and on Hyprland 0.57 it needs the Lua config fix above.