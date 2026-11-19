Bottom line Beelink is the better fit for buyers who want a quiet box and a longer warranty. GMKtec gives buyers more ports, an external GPU port, and memory they can upgrade. Both brands use the same AMD and Intel chips, so speed is close at the same chip. They differ on cooling, ports, warranty, and repair.

Beelink and GMKtec are both Shenzhen mini PC makers, both sell through Amazon and their own stores, and they often build around the same AMD and Intel chips. So the choice comes down to the box around the chip: how loud it gets, which ports it has, whether the memory is soldered, and how the company handles a repair.

The two brands side by side

Beelink GMKtec Founded 2011, Shenzhen (About page); parent company ShenZhen AZW Technology, per Beelink 2019, Shenzhen GMK Technology Co., Ltd. (About page) Warranty 3 years, limited (warranty policy) “1+2 years” for orders from Oct 1, 2026: 1 year on the whole unit, plus 2 years of replacement cover for components; the page does not say whether those 2 years start at delivery or after the first year (warranty policy) Repair shipping You ship the unit in; Beelink pays to send the repaired unit back You pay shipping to the service location Maker-store returns 30 days for an unused product; 15 days to report a dead unit 7 days; exchanges only until day 15 Support channels Email, a phone line in China, and a user forum Email and a contact form, plus Discord; no phone or forum BIOS and drivers Download center plus BIOS round-up posts per model (Q1 2026 lists 33 entries) Drivers page with driver and Windows image files for most models (about 70); one BIOS file (EVO-X1 Pro) Product lines GT (GTR, GTi), SE (SER, SEi), EQ, ME NAS, Mini S G, K, M, EVO, NEO List prices, current models About $159 to $4,349 About $130 to $7,099

Beelink’s warranty covers the whole machine for three years. GMKtec’s whole-unit cover lasts one year; its added two-year cover names components such as memory, the SSD, and the power adapter, and the page does not say the board is covered after the first year. GMKtec also puts repair shipping on the buyer and does not name the service location on its policy page, so ask support where a unit goes before you count on the warranty. Both policies are as published on the makers’ sites in November 2026.

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Same chips, different boxes

Neither company designs its own processors, so two models with the same chip land close together in CPU benchmarks. The gaps reviewers find come from power limits, memory type, and cooling. Beelink’s mid-range and premium SER boxes use a vapor-chamber cooler in a low aluminum case, and reviewers keep coming back to how quiet they are. In his top five mini PCs round-up, Robtech said “Beelink still dominates the low noise charts for powerful mini PCs.” GMKtec’s boxes more often add a second Ethernet port, an OCuLink port for an external graphics card, a third M.2 slot, or memory slots where Beelink solders the RAM. The same Robtech video called GMKtec’s M6 Ultra “a strong value mini PC with good connectivity, solid upgrade options.”

That pattern holds through most of the six pairs below, with exceptions: the Beelink GTR9 Pro has dual 10GbE where the GMKtec EVO-X2 has one 2.5GbE port, and the SER10 MAX keeps upgradeable memory where the EVO-X1 Pro solders it.

Each pair below uses the same chip or the same price band. Prices are list prices; store prices change from week to week.

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Beelink SER8 vs GMKtec K8 Plus (Ryzen 7 8845HS)

Beelink SER8 GMKtec NucBox K8 Plus Chip Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS Configuration 24GB DDR5, 1TB 32GB DDR5, 1TB Memory ceiling 64GB 96GB Ports that differ 1x 2.5GbE, 1x USB4 2x 2.5GbE, 2x USB4, OCuLink Wall mount No VESA mount VESA mount Cooling Vapor chamber, aluminum case Fan, quiet in Balanced, louder in Performance List price $799 $919.99

The SER8 is the quieter box: PC Perspective measured “32 dBA from about 18 inches away,” and Level1Techs’ Wendell said its fan noise was probably the best of any mini PC he had tested. The K8 Plus has more to plug into, and Lon Seidman at Lon.TV confirmed both 2.5GbE ports ran near full speed and measured over 2 GB/s from a drive on its USB4 port. Robtech found that the K8 Plus performance mode “adds a lot of extra fan noise for not a whole lot of extra performance,” and its Wi-Fi could not hold a proper connection at 12 meters in his test. Robtech’s SER8 review found Wi-Fi dropouts at 10 meters on that machine too. Lon Seidman also noted GMKtec has little domestic presence, so sorting out a problem takes effort.

Editor's Choice Beelink SER8 MSRP $799.00 Amazon price Loading price... 24GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x1 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Dimensions: 5.31" x 5.31" x 1.76" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Among the quietest 8845HS mini PCs in reviewer measurements

+ USB4

+ HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort

+ two Gen 4 M.2 slots Cons - One Ethernet port

- no VESA mount

- Wi-Fi range drew complaints Our pick in this pair when fan noise matters more than ports. One network port is enough for most desks and living rooms. View Full Specs & Details

Versatile GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS MSRP $919.99 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Dimensions: 5.2" x 5" x 2.3" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Dual 2.5GbE

+ two USB4 ports

+ OCuLink for an external GPU

+ memory to 96GB

+ VESA mount Cons - Louder in performance mode

- weak Wi-Fi range in one review

- one-year warranty on the whole unit Two network ports and OCuLink make the K8 Plus a fit for a home lab, a router-and-server box, or a desk that may get an external graphics card later. View Full Specs & Details

Beelink SER9 Pro+ vs GMKtec K12 (Ryzen 7 H 255)

Beelink SER9 Pro+ GMKtec K12 Chip Ryzen 7 H 255 Ryzen 7 H 255 Configuration 32GB LPDDR5X (soldered), 1TB 32GB DDR5 (slots, to 96GB), 1TB Ports that differ 1x 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6 2x 2.5GbE, OCuLink, Wi-Fi 6E Storage slots 2x M.2 Gen 4 3x M.2 Gen 4 (two at x2 speed) Size 5.3 x 5.3 x 1.75 in 6.1 x 5.9 x 3.1 in Cooling Vapor chamber Dual fans with a vapor chamber List price $779 $919.99

The SER9 Pro+ is the Ryzen 7 H 255 box that Beelink’s own store and its Amazon listing sell as the SER9 Pro; NotebookCheck and GSMArena tested that box, and Robtech compared the K12 against it. The K12 is a bigger, more expandable box with the same chip. NotebookCheck gave it 74%, praising the three NVMe slots and the build but marking it down for louder cooling, while TechRadar gave it 4.5 of 5 and called it “a sensible investment.” Robtech found the K12’s idle fan “louder than most minis” and called the H 255 SER9 Pro “a substantially quieter and smaller mini PC.” GSMArena reported Beelink’s 32dB noise rating for it. The SER9 Pro+ memory is soldered, so it can never go past 32GB.

A Reddit buyer weighing a SER9 against the K12 in October 2026 got replies on both sides. One said “SER9 has better ‘build’ among these 2 Mini PC”; another summed up the K12 case: “K12 has upgradable ram, and oculink if you want to add an external GPU for gaming. Ser9 only has usb-C … If you don’t care about those two things, Ser9 is the better buy” (r/MiniPCs thread).

Most Compact Beelink SER9 PRO+ MSRP $779.00 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Dimensions: 5.3" x 5.3" x 1.75" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Quieter than the K12 in Robtech's comparison

+ 32dB Beelink rating

+ compact aluminum case

+ USB4

+ VESA bracket in the box Cons - Memory is soldered at 32GB

- one Ethernet port

- poorly labeled USB ports per NotebookCheck A quiet office or creative desk machine, as long as 32GB will be enough for the life of the box. View Full Specs & Details

Versatile GMKtec K12 MSRP $919.99 Amazon price Loading price... 32GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Dimensions: 6.10" x 5.90" x 3.10" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Three M.2 slots

+ memory slots to 96GB

+ dual 2.5GbE

+ OCuLink

+ Wi-Fi 6E Cons - Louder fan at idle and under load per Robtech and NotebookCheck

- much bigger than a typical mini PC If you plan to add storage, memory, or an external GPU over the years and have room for a larger box, the K12 leaves the most room to grow. View Full Specs & Details

Beelink SER10 MAX vs GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro (Ryzen AI 9 HX 470)

Beelink SER10 MAX GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro Chip Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Configuration 64GB DDR5 (slots), 1TB 64GB LPDDR5X (soldered), 1TB Ports that differ 1x 10GbE, Wi-Fi 6 2x 2.5GbE, OCuLink, Wi-Fi 7 Size 5.3 x 5.3 x 1.8 in 4.2 x 4.4 x 2.5 in Noise under load Quieter than the SER9, per Robtech 45 dBA at full load, per Robtech List price $1,699 $1,599.99

Here the brands swap their usual roles on memory: the Beelink has slots and the GMKtec solders its 64GB. Robtech tested both. He found Beelink had made the SER10 MAX “even quieter than the Ser 9, which increases the temp,” and he measured the EVO-X1 Pro at 45 dBA under full load, calling the fan noise “on the high side.” Wccftech found the EVO-X1 Pro’s CPU results stronger than it expected from a box this small. In August 2026, GMKtec posted a BIOS fix after some EVO-X1 Pro units froze at startup following a Windows update, warned that a failed flash could need motherboard service, and offered $20 to owners of affected units.

Best Performance Beelink SER10 MAX MSRP $1,699.00 Amazon price Loading price... 64GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Dimensions: 5.31" x 5.31" x 1.76" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Quiet at stock power in Robtech's and ETA PRIME's testing

+ upgradeable DDR5

+ 10GbE Cons - Wi-Fi 6 only

- weak Bluetooth range

- no VESA mount

- runs warmer than the SER9 A quiet development or editing desk with a 10GbE link to a NAS is where the SER10 MAX fits. View Full Specs & Details

Most Compact GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro MSRP $1,599.99 Amazon price Loading price... 64GB RAM 1024GB USB-C x1 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Dimensions: 4.21" x 4.37" x 2.48" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + 12-core HX 470 in a box about 4 inches square

+ OCuLink

+ Wi-Fi 7

+ dual 2.5GbE Cons - Loud under full load

- 64GB is soldered

- needed a BIOS update after a Windows update in 2026 The EVO-X1 Pro suits a buyer who wants the most CPU in the least desk space and may add an external GPU. View Full Specs & Details

Beelink GTR9 Pro vs GMKtec EVO-X2 (Ryzen AI Max+ 395)

Beelink GTR9 Pro GMKtec EVO-X2 Chip Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Configuration 128GB (soldered), 2TB 128GB (soldered), 2TB Ports that differ 2x 10GbE 1x 2.5GbE Noise 39 to 41 dBA under load, per ServeTheHome 43 dB silent mode, 50 dB performance mode, per Tech Guy Beau List price $4,349 $3,649.99

These are the two brands’ Strix Halo boxes for running large language models at home. The EVO-X2 costs about $700 less at list and NotebookCheck called its workmanship excellent, but it listed “limited BIOS options” as a con. Robtech found it “not a quiet mini PC at all.” GMKtec’s FAQ explains how to set the graphics memory split in the BIOS, up to 96GB on 128GB units. The GTR9 Pro runs quieter in ServeTheHome’s testing and has two 10GbE ports, which matter if you plan to link two machines or pull models from a NAS.

From September 2025, owners on Beelink’s forum reported that the GTR9 Pro’s Intel 10GbE ports dropped out when the GPU was under load; the thread passed 600 replies. ServeTheHome’s review said a few firmware items needed cleaning up. A Reddit owner wrote that Beelink “RMA’d a GTR9 Pro with a known hardware defect for a new unit with a hardware revision without any fuss.” In May 2026, one owner on X, @KuittinenPetri, wrote that he would recommend the GTR9 Pro over the EVO-X2 for “improved thermals and power handling” because he runs his machine around the clock, while calling the price gap steep.

AI Capable Beelink GTR9 Pro MSRP $4,699.00 Amazon price Loading price... 128GB RAM 2048GB USB-C x3 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Dimensions: 7.09" x 7.09" x 3.57" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Dual 10GbE

+ quieter under load in ServeTheHome's testing

+ Wi-Fi 7

+ two USB4 ports Cons - Highest list price in the pair

- the network dropouts that early owners reported needed driver and firmware fixes Built for a local AI machine that runs around the clock on a fast wired network. View Full Specs & Details

Best Value GMKtec EVO-X2 MSRP $3,649.99 Amazon price Loading price... 128GB RAM 2048GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Dimensions: 7.60" x 7.30" x 3.03" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + About $700 less at list for the same chip and memory

+ Wi-Fi 7

+ two USB4 ports Cons - Loud in performance mode

- limited BIOS options and no custom fan curve

- one 2.5GbE port The lower-priced route to 128GB of Strix Halo memory, for buyers who can live with fan noise. View Full Specs & Details

Beelink EQR6 vs GMKtec M8 (Ryzen 5 6000 series, around $400)

Beelink EQR6 GMKtec M8 Chip Ryzen 5 6600H Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H Configuration 16GB LPDDR5 (soldered), 500GB 16GB (soldered), 512GB Ports that differ 2x HDMI, no USB4 HDMI, DisplayPort, USB4, OCuLink Shared 2x 2.5GbE 2x 2.5GbE Power supply Built in External brick List price $400 $389.99

At this price GMKtec gives you far more I/O. Lon Seidman concluded that with the M8, “you give up upgradeable memory, but for a reasonable price you get unusually fast I/O for the class,” and he found the fan audible in performance mode. The current EQR6 trades USB-C video and USB4 for an internal power supply, so there is no brick on the floor. Beelink rates the current build at 32dB; published noise tests cover the earlier EQR6, which had memory slots, so they do not carry over. If you want a two-port box for home server jobs and never plan to plug in a GPU, the EQR6 keeps the desk tidier. If you want to add an external graphics card or a fast USB4 drive, the M8 is the only one of the two that can.

Budget Pick Beelink EQR6 MSRP $400.00 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 500GB USB-C x1 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 6600H Dimensions: 4.96" x 4.96" x 1.79" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + Internal power supply

+ dual 2.5GbE

+ two HDMI outputs

+ three-year warranty Cons - Soldered memory

- no USB4 or USB-C video

- no independent tests of the current build The EQR6 suits an office desk or a small network box that will never need an external GPU. View Full Specs & Details

Best Value GMKtec M8 MSRP $389.99 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 512GB USB-C x1 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H Dimensions: 4.37" x 4.21" x 2.48" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + USB4

+ OCuLink

+ dual 2.5GbE

+ Wi-Fi 6E

+ VESA mount support (the bracket ships with some versions) Cons - Soldered memory

- fan audible in performance mode per Lon Seidman The most ports at this price, with room to add an external GPU later. View Full Specs & Details

Beelink Mini S13 vs GMKtec G3 Plus (Intel N150)

Beelink Mini S13 GMKtec G3 Plus Chip Intel N150 Intel N150 Configuration 16GB DDR4, 512GB 16GB DDR4, 512GB Ethernet 1GbE 2.5GbE Storage slots 2x M.2 PCIe 1x M.2 NVMe plus 1x M.2 SATA List price $400 $329.99

At the entry level the GMKtec costs less and has the faster network port. Lon Seidman bought a G3 Plus himself and found it “practically silent even when the system is under load,” with 12 to 14W at idle. IT Pro ran the Mini S13 through a 12-hour stress test without throttling. Beelink also lists a Mini S13 build with 16GB, 500GB, and dual 2.5GbE at $350, which closes most of the network gap. For a media player, a thin client, or a first Linux box, either does the job; the three-year warranty is the main reason to pay more for the Beelink. Current prices for the G3 Plus are on its product page.

Budget Pick Beelink Mini S13 MSRP $400.00 Amazon price Loading price... 16GB RAM 512GB Processor: Intel Processor N150 Dimensions: 4.25" x 4.01" x 1.54" Display Outputs: 2x HDMI Pros + Two PCIe M.2 slots

+ dual HDMI

+ VESA mount

+ three-year warranty Cons - Gigabit Ethernet on this build

- no USB-C

- costs more than the G3 Plus at list The Mini S13 suits a home theater, thin client, or light office box where a longer warranty is worth a higher price. View Full Specs & Details

As of November 2026, there is no documented recall or confirmed factory malware case for either brand. The documented problems are tied to single models, the GTR9 Pro network dropouts above and GMKtec’s EVO-X1 Pro startup freeze, both of which the makers fixed with drivers, firmware, or a hardware revision.

Buyer reports on Reddit lean Beelink on support. In a thread about a Beelink warranty claim from October 2026, an owner wrote that “after 2+ years … Beelink replaced my faulty GT14i Ultra,” and other owners in the thread praised Beelink’s support, with one asking for more routine BIOS updates. In a brand tier-list thread, u/Jimbuscus, who owns both, wrote “Beelink is S, but not GMKtec,” adding that he rates GMKtec for value but his unit is noisy “because the BIOS doesn’t have a fan curve.” In the same thread a GMKtec owner who calls himself a fan wrote that “they do not have good customer service,” and another said his GMKtec M5 Plus died at under two years with a one-year warranty. These are individual buyer reports, not measured failure rates, and Beelink owners post their own complaints too: a SER8 thread traced random freezes to an AMD chipset (GPIO) driver, fixed by rolling that driver back or, for some owners, by a BIOS update.

In May 2026 an r/MiniPCs user reported malware detections on a new M7 Ultra bought through Amazon. Two commenters called the detections a likely false positive. Others pointed out that a returned unit could have been tampered with before resale, and a GMKtec account asked for the order and serial numbers. No root cause has been published. Whatever the brand, wiping the drive and installing a clean copy of Windows on a new mini PC removes anything a seller or a previous buyer installed.

Beelink posts BIOS round-ups by model on its blog, and its November 2025 summary included a GTR9 Pro firmware fix for the network card. As of November 2026, GMKtec’s drivers page has a BIOS file for one model, the EVO-X1 Pro. If you expect to update firmware yourself, look up your exact model on the maker’s download page first.

Which brand fits which buyer

A quiet desk machine. Beelink’s SER line is the safer bet. PC Perspective measured the SER8 at 32 dBA, Beelink rates the SER9 Pro at 32 dB (as GSMArena reported), and Robtech’s round-up put Beelink at the top of its low-noise charts. The trade-off is fewer ports and, on several SER models, soldered memory.

A home lab, router, or storage box. GMKtec more often gives you two Ethernet ports, a third M.2 slot, and memory slots, as on the K8 Plus and K12. You give up two years of whole-unit warranty and pay to ship a unit in if it needs repair. The Beelink EQR6 and the dual 2.5GbE Mini S13 build cover the cheaper end for Beelink.

An external GPU later. GMKtec puts OCuLink on many mid-range models (K8 Plus, K12, M8, EVO-X1 Pro). Most Beelink SER models rely on USB4 instead, a slower link for a graphics card. Starry Hope’s OCuLink and USB4 guide explains the difference.

Local AI. Both brands sell 128GB Strix Halo machines. The EVO-X2 costs about $700 less at list; the GTR9 Pro is quieter in ServeTheHome’s testing and has dual 10GbE.

The lowest price. GMKtec’s G3 Plus lists about $70 below the Mini S13 with the same chip, memory, and storage, and has the faster Ethernet port.

To see every model from both brands in one table, open the Mini PC Comparison Chart filtered to Beelink and GMKtec and sort by price, chip, or ports.

Conclusion

Pick the chip first, then the brand. At the same chip, a Beelink is usually the quieter machine and is covered for three years. A GMKtec usually has more ports and more room to expand. If you plan to keep the machine for four or five years, or you would struggle to ship a box back for repair, Beelink’s warranty is worth paying for. If you want a two-port server, an OCuLink graphics dock, or the most memory for the money, GMKtec gives you more hardware, and the trade-off is a shorter warranty, louder fans on several models, and fewer BIOS files you can download yourself.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!