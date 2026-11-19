Bottom line On the same chip, Beelink and Minisforum prices are close. Beelink suits a quiet everyday desk PC and offers a three-year warranty. Minisforum suits homelab and expansion buyers who want SFP+ networking, PCIe slots, or OCuLink. Its standard warranty is two years. Recommendation Buy a Minisforum from its own store if the warranty matters to you. Its US warranty does not cover Amazon or other marketplace orders.

Beelink and Minisforum are both Shenzhen mini PC makers, and they build around the same AMD and Intel laptop chips, often in the same quarter. Beelink gives a three-year warranty to Minisforum’s two. Minisforum sells more boxes with SFP+ ports (slots that take 10GbE fiber or copper modules), internal PCIe slots, and OCuLink. The two also handle BIOS updates for older models differently. Both range from small office boxes to AI machines that list above $3,500.

The two brands side by side

Beelink Minisforum Founded 2011, Shenzhen (Beelink) 2018 (Minisforum) Company Parent is ShenZhen AZW Technology (Beelink statement) Meigao Innovation Technology (Shen Zhen) Co., Ltd (Minisforum) Warranty 3 years, limited (policy) 2 years; US store orders from March 9 to July 31, 2026 got 3 (policy) Bought on Amazon The policy does not limit cover by store US warranty excludes Amazon and other marketplaces; the seller handles it Support support-pc@bee-link.com and a repair form store@minisforum.com for warranty and after-sales, support@minisforum.com for technical help BIOS and drivers Download center plus BIOS roundups on its blog Per-model downloads page Product lines EQ, SER and SEi, GTi and GTR, ME storage, Mini S UM and AI X1 desktops, M series, MS workstations, AtomMan gaming, NAS, motherboards, eGPU docks List prices in our catalog $159 to $4,349 $263 (a barebone) to $4,199

To sort every configuration from both makers by price, chip, or ports, open the comparison chart filtered to Beelink and Minisforum mini PCs. The 10GbE and OCuLink filters stack on top of the brand filter.

How the line-ups differ

Most of Beelink’s range sits in three menus on its store: the EQ budget boxes, the SE series (SER for AMD, SEi for Intel), and the GT series for its largest machines. The SER8, SER9 PRO+, and SER10 MAX are 5.3-inch square desktops with one Ethernet port, USB4, and an external power brick. The EQ boxes, such as the EQi 304 and EQ14, are cheaper and usually put the power supply inside the case. Beelink’s expansion option is the GTi line: the GTi15 Ultra has a PCIe 5.0 x8 connector on the bottom for Beelink’s EX Pro graphics card dock, which is sold separately. The ME Mini is a six-slot SSD storage cube.

Minisforum’s store puts a “Mini Workstation Series” next to its mini PCs, and that series is the largest gap between the two line-ups. The MS-01 and MS-A2 each have two 10G SFP+ ports (they take a fiber or copper module rather than a plain network cable), two 2.5GbE ports, three M.2 slots (one takes a U.2 enterprise drive), and a PCIe x16 slot that runs at x8 for a half-height card inside the case. The MS-S1 MAX puts AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 in a box that mounts in a 2U rack, with dual 10GbE and a PCIe x16 slot wired at x4. The newer MS-02 Ultra has two 25GbE SFP28 ports in its top build, and the MS-03 has three 10GbE ports. Beelink sells nothing with a full PCIe slot inside the case.

Minisforum also adds OCuLink, a cabled PCIe x4 connection for an external graphics card, to more of its regular desktops. The UM880 Plus and X1 Lite-255 ship with an M.2 adapter that gives up one SSD slot for an OCuLink port, and the AI X1 Pro-470 has a native one. Beelink’s SER, EQ, and GTi desktops use USB4 or Beelink’s own dock connector instead of OCuLink. For how OCuLink compares with USB4 for a graphics dock, see our eGPU connector guide.

Six pairs a buyer would weigh

Each pair below uses the same chip or sits in the same price band. Prices are list prices for the main configuration on each product page; current prices are on those pages. When the main builds are lined up on the same chip, neither brand is cheaper across the board: Beelink lists lower on the 8845HS (with 8GB less memory), and Minisforum lists lower on the H 255 and HX 470.

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SER8 or UM880 Plus on the Ryzen 7 8845HS

Beelink SER8 Minisforum UM880 Plus Main configuration 24GB / 1TB 32GB / 1TB Memory 2 DDR5 slots, up to 64GB 2 DDR5 slots, up to 96GB; ships as one stick Ports that differ USB4 USB4, OCuLink adapter (uses one M.2 slot), VESA bracket Cooling Vapor chamber Dual fans List price $799 $935

The SER8 has the stronger record for quiet: PC Perspective measured 32 dBA from about 18 inches, and Wendell at Level1Techs measured a 15 watt idle and praised its Linux support. Its weak point is Wi-Fi: Mark Pickavance at TechRadar said it “would disconnect without warning,” and Beelink ships newer units with updated antennas. The UM880 Plus has more room to grow, with a 96GB memory ceiling and the OCuLink adapter. Robtech found it louder, above 40 dBA under load even in the balanced profile, and said “so much GPU performance is left on the table by only having a single stick of RAM,” since the 32GB build ships as one module. He also reported that its MediaTek Wi-Fi card did not work under Linux, a test made before Linux kernel 7.1 added a driver for the card in June 2026. For a desk PC, the SER8 is the easier choice; the UM880 Plus makes sense for a buyer who plans a graphics dock.

SER9 PRO+ or X1 Lite-255 on the Ryzen 7 H 255

Beelink SER9 PRO+ Minisforum X1 Lite-255 Main configuration 24GB / 1TB 32GB / 1TB Memory Soldered LPDDR5X 2 DDR5 slots, up to 128GB Ports that differ USB4 USB4 that can also power the PC, OCuLink adapter (uses one M.2 slot) Chassis Metal, vapor chamber Plastic List price $689 $639

The X1 Lite-255 lists $50 lower with 8GB more memory, and that memory sits in slots. ETA PRIME called it a contender for “the best budget mini PC of 2026 given the specs that this thing’s rocking, price, and overall IO,” and measured an 8 watt idle with an average gaming temperature of 66 C. Family Pop TV noted that its plastic chassis “doesn’t feel premium.” The SER9 PRO+ is the more finished object. GSMArena reported Beelink’s own 32dB noise rating, found the fan not audible in a typical office under full load, and called it “an excellent choice of mini-PC for most users and most needs.” Its memory is fixed at the size you buy.

MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 Best Value AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 32GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $929.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

SER10 MAX or AI X1 Pro-470 on the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470

Beelink SER10 MAX Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 Main configuration 32GB / 1TB 32GB / 1TB Ethernet One 10GbE Two 2.5GbE Ports that differ One USB4 Two USB4, OCuLink, SD card reader Storage slots 2 M.2 3 M.2 Power supply External 120W brick Built in, 135W List price $1,399 $1,327

The SER10 MAX is the smaller of the two 12-core HX 470 boxes (5.3 inches square against 7.7) with a 10GbE port. Sayem Ahmed at Tom’s Hardware measured Cyberpunk 2077 at 51 FPS on the Steam Deck preset at 1080p, and ETA PRIME called it “a really quiet and cool machine.” The AI X1 Pro-470 trades 10GbE for OCuLink, a second USB4 port, a third M.2 slot, and a power supply inside the case. NotebookCheck’s review praised its cooling, and XDA’s Joe Rice-Jones wrote that “the sheer number of ports on offer here makes this mini PC perfect for home lab use.” Like the UM880 Plus, its 32GB build ships with one memory stick, which NotebookCheck flagged and Robtech said is “going to tank performance” for the graphics.

Beelink SER10 MAX Best Performance AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 32GB RAM 1TB storage 10GbE List price $1,399.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

GTR9 Pro or MS-S1 MAX on the Ryzen AI Max+ 395

Beelink GTR9 Pro Minisforum MS-S1 MAX Main configuration 128GB / 2TB 128GB / 2TB Ethernet Two 10GbE Two 10GbE USB4 Two at 40Gbps Two at 40Gbps and two at 80Gbps Expansion None beyond two M.2 PCIe x16 slot wired at x4, 2U rack mounting Power supply Built in, 230W Built in, 320W List price $4,349 $3,799

Both use AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and are built for running large language models on its Radeon 8060S graphics, which can use most of the 128GB of soldered memory. The MS-S1 MAX lists $550 lower and has more connectivity, including two 80Gbps USB4 ports that ETA PRIME said “we haven’t seen in any other mini PC on the market.” Its PCIe slot takes low-profile expansion cards such as a network card. An owner on X, @kbsingh, reported that Minisforum told him it does not support a graphics card in the slot, or over OCuLink or USB4. Patrick Kennedy at ServeTheHome measured 42 to 43 dBA at 1 meter at about 120W; on the GTR9 Pro he measured 39 to 41 dBA under sustained AI loads. On the GTR9 Pro, RandomGaminginHD saw the Ethernet connection disappear in one game, Arc Raiders, and got it back by unplugging the PC and reconnecting the cable. Beelink’s Q1 2026 BIOS summary lists a GTR9 BIOS for a new network card version. For more Ryzen AI Max+ 395 options, see our local LLM mini PC guide.

MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX AI Capable AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 128GB RAM 2TB storage 2x 10GbE List price $3,799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

EQi 304 or M2 Air-304 on the Intel Core 3 304

Beelink EQi 304 Minisforum M2 Air-304 Main configuration 16GB / 512GB 16GB / 500GB, or barebone Memory Soldered on the 16GB build; one slot on 24GB and 32GB builds One DDR5 slot, up to 64GB Ethernet One 10GbE and one 2.5GbE Two 2.5GbE Ports that differ Two Thunderbolt 4 One USB4, microSD slot Power supply Built in, 85W External 65W List price $469 $559, or $263 barebone

Intel’s Core 3 304 is a low-power chip, and both makers built small network boxes around it. The EQi 304 is the one with a 10GbE port. Jean-Luc Aufranc at CNX Software measured it at 5.7 to 6.2 watts idle on Wi-Fi under Windows 11 Pro, and in the same Windows 11 Pro review wrote that “the Thunderbolt 4 ports were not reliable for me.” Its 16GB build boots from soldered UFS storage, and Hassan Mujtaba at Wccftech moved Windows to an M.2 drive after “major hiccups.” The M2 Air-304 is the plainer box, with two 2.5GbE ports and a memory slot, and ETA PRIME measured a 4 watt idle. Carey Holzman found that a clean Windows install had no Ethernet or Wi-Fi driver. The M2 Air-304 sells through Minisforum’s store, which is also the channel its warranty covers.

GTi15 Ultra or MS-A2 for a 10GbE homelab

Beelink GTi15 Ultra Minisforum MS-A2 Chip Intel Core Ultra 9 285H AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX, 16 cores Main configuration 64GB / 1TB Barebone, or 32GB / 1TB Ethernet Two 10GbE (copper) Two 10G SFP+ and two 2.5GbE Expansion PCIe 5.0 x8 connector for an external dock PCIe x16 slot inside (x8), U.2 drive slot Power supply Built in, 145W External 240W brick List price $1,249 $799 barebone, $1,335 with 32GB / 1TB

The GTi15 Ultra uses copper 10GbE ports that plug into a standard switch, and ServeTheHome noted that Beelink chose Intel’s newer E610 controller, the network chip that drives the 10GbE ports. Its graphics card path is the external EX Pro dock. Craft Computing measured 41 watts at idle out of the box, a figure that stays high until the BIOS power-saving states are turned on. The MS-A2 has twice the CPU threads (32 against 16), four network ports, and a card slot inside the case, and ServeTheHome called it “the absolute perfect home lab node.” Its SFP+ ports need transceivers or direct-attach cables, it needs three separate network drivers, and Level1Techs measured the CPU at 92 C under stress. A Japanese owner on X, @MathSorcerer, suspected that MS-A2 reboots came from the CPU reaching 90 C and got it down to about 65 C by setting the fans to full speed in the BIOS, at the cost of noise. The barebone MS-A2 lists well below the GTi15 Ultra, so a buyer with spare DDR5 and SSDs comes out ahead.

MINISFORUM MS-A2 Versatile AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX No RAM No storage 2x 10GbE + 2x 2.5GbE List price $799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Beelink’s warranty page gives a three-year limited warranty from delivery, says claims start with an email to support-pc@bee-link.com with photos or video, and says nothing that limits cover by where the PC was bought. Minisforum’s US policy gives 24 months on orders from August 1, 2026, and says the warranty “does not apply to products purchased through distributors, Amazon, or other third-party marketplaces.” Those orders go back to the seller. Its global warranty page adds that a discontinued model that cannot be replaced gets a trade-in: you return the old unit and pay the difference for an available one, valued on a depreciation formula.

For Minisforum, in a thread about an MS-01 repair, u/3DJupp reported that its European support charged him €55 for a “goodwill” repair because he had not bought from its store, and that the repair failed. In the same thread, u/misharulez had a UM690 from Amazon fail after nine months, was offered a newer HX99G for the price difference, and wrote that it had “been working fine for 3 years!” For Beelink, in a brand tier thread, u/p001b0y wrote that his “Beelink SER8, which failed due to the BIOS issue” was less reliable than his Geekom, and that it became more reliable once he turned it into a CachyOS Steam box, while u/Limeasaurus wrote that his workplace bought “over 100 Beelink EQR series” and had two die after two years, the same weekend a lightning storm took out switch ports and phones.

Beelink posts BIOS roundups on its blog every few months; the Q1 2026 summary lists updates for current and older models back to the SER3 and the original Mini S, including a security fix for the SER8 and new 2023 Secure Boot keys on many boxes. Minisforum posts BIOS files on each model’s downloads page, and its current workstations get them: the MS-A2 has three releases there, the latest dated October 13, 2026. In September 2026, Marc Zander at PC Games Hardware reported a Reddit owner’s account that Minisforum declined to ship an AMD AGESA microcode security update (AGESA is AMD’s firmware package inside the BIOS) for the five-year-old HM80, suggested buying a newer model, and then pointed to the expired warranty. PCGH found no HM80 BIOS on Minisforum’s support page newer than mid-2021 and no statement from Minisforum, and NotebookCheck noted that the claim comes from a single customer and names no specific vulnerability. Beelink’s roundups reach further back in its range, but neither maker publishes a support period for BIOS updates.

Which brand suits which buyer

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A homelab or Proxmox server

Minisforum has the deeper range here. The MS-A2 and MS-01 combine 10G SFP+, 2.5GbE, three or more M.2 slots, and an internal PCIe slot, which no Beelink offers. Beelink’s options are the EQi 304 for a low-power box with one 10GbE port, the SER9 Max and SER10 MAX with one 10GbE port each, and the GTi15 Ultra with two. Boxes with two 10GbE ports idled higher in these tests. ServeTheHome measured the MS-01 at 25 to 30 watts at the wall in performance mode, and Craft Computing measured the GTi15 Ultra at 41 watts out of the box (24 watts with power-saving states on). CNX Software measured the single-10GbE EQi 304 at 6.8 to 7.2 watts idle under Windows 11 Pro with its 10GbE port connected. Our 10GbE mini PC NAS guide covers more options.

A quiet desk PC

Beelink’s SER boxes are the safer choice. PC Perspective measured the SER8 at 32 dBA, GSMArena found the SER9 PRO+ fan not audible in a typical office under full load, and the SER8’s DDR5 slots let you buy a smaller build now and add memory later. The Minisforum UM880 Plus measured above 40 dBA under load in Robtech’s test, even in its balanced profile, while Hostbor reported 34dB under load. Our quiet mini PC guide ranks more boxes by measured noise.

Beelink SER8 Editor's Choice AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 24GB RAM 1TB storage 2.5GbE List price $799.00 | Full specs Check Price on Amazon

Light gaming

The SER10 MAX is smaller than the AI X1 Pro-470 and adds 10GbE. Minisforum’s OCuLink on the X1 Lite-255, UM880 Plus, and AI X1 Pro-470 leaves room for an external graphics card later, and the X1 Lite-255 has the lowest list price of the six builds in the price chart above. Whichever you pick, a prebuilt that ships with a single memory stick loses graphics speed until a second stick goes in. More picks are in our gaming mini PC guide.

Local AI models

Both makers sell a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 box with 128GB of memory. The MS-S1 MAX lists for less and has faster USB4 and a card slot. ServeTheHome measured the MS-S1 MAX at 42 to 43 dBA at about 120W and the GTR9 Pro at 39 to 41 dBA under sustained AI loads, in two different tests. Neither lets you add memory later.

Choosing between them

For most desks, a Beelink SER box is the simpler buy, and the SER8 is our pick. Minisforum is the brand to look at when the job needs more than the chip, such as SFP+ networking, an internal card slot, OCuLink, or rack mounting, and its X1 Lite-255 undercuts Beelink’s matching SER9 PRO+. If you buy a Minisforum, buy it from Minisforum’s store or from a seller whose return terms you trust, because that is where its warranty runs. With either brand, check the memory type on the product page before you buy, since soldered and slotted builds can share a model name.

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